Really Great Reading Approved Statewide for Florida's K-3 ELA Intervention List

Approval across Phonological Awareness, Phonics, and Fluency expands access to evidence-based literacy intervention for the state's youngest readers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Really Great Reading (RGR) today announced that it has been approved for inclusion on the Florida Department of Education's (FDOE) State Examined and Approved List of K–3 ELA Intervention Programs for Grades 1-3.

This approval positions RGR's cohesive suite as a state-endorsed intervention solution for Florida districts working to accelerate reading achievement among early learners. The FDOE maintains a rigorously vetted list of intervention programs that meet high standards for quality, effectiveness, and alignment with grade-level expectations.

Florida has built one of the country's most rigorous accountability frameworks for K-3 reading, setting high expectations for evidence-based instruction and structured literacy interventions. RGR's approach aligns directly with that commitment: systematic, explicit intervention grounded in the Science of Reading, and designed to help districts turn policy into practice and build foundational reading skills with sustained, long-term gains.

"Reading is the gateway to student success, and Florida is also focused on getting literacy right early, like other surging Southern States," said Karl Rectanus, CEO of Really Great Reading. "Earning an approval is the starting line, not the finish — we're excited for the real work that supports educators and drives measurable outcomes for all students to joyfully learn to read."

For more than two decades, RGR has supported educators in translating research into classroom practice through a defined scope and sequence, building the phonological awareness, phonics knowledge, and fluency skills essential to reading proficiency to support students in Tier II and Tier III settings, including English Language Learners and exceptional students.

This approval reflects a strong, collaborative effort across the organization, including updated ESSA studies; a recent meta-analysis of RGR-aligned instruction demonstrating statistically significant and sustained improvements in foundational reading skills across diverse student populations; rigorous alignment with FDOE requirements; and a thorough review process.

About Really Great Reading (RGR)

Really Great Reading (RGR) is a leading provider of evidence-based literacy solutions grounded in the Science of Reading. For more than 20 years, RGR has partnered with educators, schools, and districts nationwide to deliver structured instruction, professional learning, and coaching that translate research into measurable, sustained reading outcomes. Supported by ESSA-aligned evidence, EdReports "green" ratings, and independent research demonstrating statistically significant impact—including for historically marginalized learners—RGR is committed to helping all students become confident, proficient readers. Learn more at www.reallygreatreading.com .

