Really Great Reading Receives "All-Green" Scores from EdReports for K-2 Foundational Skills Programs

Rare 196/198 score highlights the company's distinctive edge over competitors.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Really Great Reading, a leader in literacy education, is proud to announce that its K–2 foundational skills programs has achieved exceptional ratings (196/198) from EdReports. The independent evaluation organization has awarded the programs perfect and near-perfect scores, recognizing its alignment with the highest standards of research-based practices for foundational literacy instruction.

EdReports, known for its rigorous, evidence-based reviews of instructional materials, evaluated Really Great Reading's programs using its comprehensive two-gateway system. The results confirm that the programs meet all expectations for foundational skills instruction and usability, underscoring its commitment to advancing literacy education.

Key Highlights of the EdReports Evaluation:

Top Scores in Alignment and Usability: The programs received perfect and near-perfect scores in both Gateway 1—Alignment to Standards and Research-Based Practices, and Gateway 2—Implementation, Support Materials, and Assessment. This distinction highlights the program's robust design and its effectiveness in delivering high-quality literacy instruction.





The programs received perfect and near-perfect scores in both Gateway 1—Alignment to Standards and Research-Based Practices, and Gateway 2—Implementation, Support Materials, and Assessment. This distinction highlights the program's robust design and its effectiveness in delivering high-quality literacy instruction. Outstanding Ratings in Foundational Skills: The programs scored 196 out of 198 in the foundational skills area, demonstrating its exceptional quality and effectiveness in teaching critical literacy skills.





The programs scored 196 out of 198 in the foundational skills area, demonstrating its exceptional quality and effectiveness in teaching critical literacy skills. Evidence-Based Practices: The review emphasized that Really Great Reading's materials are grounded in the Science of Reading, providing systematic and explicit instruction in phonics, phonemic awareness, and high-frequency words. The programs include comprehensive instructional routines and supports that are integral to student success in reading.

"The recognition from EdReports is a testament to the outstanding work that our curriculum team has put towards providing top-tier literacy instruction," said Scott DeSimone, CEO of Really Great Reading. "Perfect scores are rare. This validation from an esteemed organization reinforces our commitment to supporting educators with materials that not only meet but exceed the expectations for foundational reading instruction."

Really Great Reading's programs is designed to be a vital resource for educators, offering a well-defined scope and sequence for letter recognition, phonemic awareness, and phonics instruction. It also includes valuable resources for multilingual learners and supports for diverse classroom needs.

To learn more about Really Great Reading's K–2 programs and its EdReports results, visit https://edreports.org/reports/overview/really-great-reading-2023.

About Really Great Reading

Really Great Reading is a leading provider of research-based literacy programs and resources. For over 18 years, the company has been dedicated to improving reading outcomes for students by developing materials that align with the latest research and educational standards. Its mission is to empower educators and students with effective tools and support to foster a love of reading and ensure academic success. To learn more, visit our website at www.reallygreatreading.com.

