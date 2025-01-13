Really Great Reading Recognized by The Reading League for Excellence in Literary Instruction

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Really Great Reading is proud to secure the endorsement of The Reading League, one of the nation's leading organizations dedicated to advancing awareness, understanding and use of evidence-aligned reading instruction. The Reading League's review of Really Great Reading reaffirms its expertise in delivering exceptional literacy instruction to learners of all levels since 2005.

"Our recognition by The Reading League is a testament to the effectiveness of our programs and their alignment with the science of reading," Really Great Reading's Vice President of Curriculum Products and Services, Amy Vanden Boogart, said. "With this increased visibility, we are excited to continue our mission of advancing student outcomes through research-driven practices and providing the tools learners need to succeed."

According to TRL's March 2023 Curriculum Evaluation Guidelines, Really Great Reading's Countdown, Blast and HD Word programs received no "red flags" in the areas of Word Recognition, Phonological and Phoneme Awareness, Phonics and Phonic Decoding, Fluency, Handwriting, Spelling and 6 out of the 7 Assessment practices evaluated. The "red flag" is the measurement system used by The Reading League to evaluate programs.

"In all our programs, including Countdown, Blast and HD Word, we explicitly teach phonemic awareness, phonics concepts and word attack skills, all while focusing on reading accuracy to improve comprehension," Vanden Boogart said. "Whether you're a seasoned literacy professional or new to teaching reading, our programs provide the tools to help build strong readers and boost comprehension. At the end of the day, it's about giving every student, no matter their challenges, the chance to become a confident, successful reader."

The guidelines are based on science of reading research, providing additional insights into aligned and non-aligned practices, such as "red flags." These serve as a foundation for highlighting best practices of curricula claimed to be aligned with the science of reading, and identifying "red flags," which spot any non-aligned practices in word recognition, language comprehension, reading comprehension, writing and assessment.

The Science of Reading is a broad field of scientifically based research focused on reading and issues related to reading and writing. Curriculum guidelines help consumers make informed decisions when selecting curricula and instructional materials that are best aligned with the science of reading to support effective, evidence-based instruction.

Really Great Reading plans to use this review to further improve its offerings. To view the full report, click the link here.

ABOUT REALLY GREAT READING

Really Great Reading is a leading provider of research-based literacy programs and resources. For 20 years, the company has been dedicated to improving reading outcomes for students by developing materials that align with the latest research and educational standards. Its mission is to empower educators and students with effective tools and support to foster a love of reading and ensure academic success. To learn more, visit our website at www.reallygreatreading.com.

