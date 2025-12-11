REALM Accelerates Growth with Strategic Acquisition of Three Manufactured Housing Communities in Eastern North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REALM, in partnership with Parker, today announced the acquisition of three manufactured housing communities in Eastern North Carolina, advancing responsible investment and portfolio growth in the region.

REALM's manufactured housing property in Dudley, N.C. REALM'S manufactured housing in Havelock, N.C.

With housing affordability remaining a challenge for many families, these acquisitions reinforce REALM's commitment to delivering quality, affordable housing solutions. Manufactured housing offers a vital, cost-effective path to homeownership for those facing barriers in the traditional housing market. Eastern North Carolina has experienced consistent population growth for more than five consecutive years, supporting strong housing demand.

"REALM is excited to partner with Parker to further grow our manufactured housing portfolio throughout the Carolinas," said Travis King, Founder and CEO of REALM. "Our expanding scale allows REALM to continue to provide cost-effective housing and improve communities while, at the same time, providing consistent returns to our investors. This is a great area of the country, and we look forward to continuing to grow our presence throughout the region."

The manufactured housing sector remains fragmented and under-brokered, with approximately 80% of assets owned by non-institutional operators. REALM leverages deep local relationships and operational expertise to source off-market acquisitions and unlock value through professional management, infrastructure upgrades, and the transition of park-owned homes to resident-owned homes. Following the acquisition, many properties present immediate value-add opportunities, positioning them to achieve double digit stabilized yields through targeted capital improvements and operational enhancements.

Constraints on affordable housing supply, driven by zoning restrictions and high development costs, continue to make manufactured housing a critical, lower-cost alternative, fueling strong institutional investor interest and valuation growth.

Eastern North Carolina's sustained population growth, military presence, and diverse employment base further support stable housing demand. REALM focuses on elevating property standards by upgrading infrastructure and amenities and fostering long-term stability through the expansion of resident-owned homes.

REALM intends to deploy $50 million in equity capital to assemble a portfolio of more than one thousand pads across Eastern North Carolina and broader Southeast markets over the next 1 to 3 years. Target assets are expected to deliver attractive in-place yields, with additional upside driven by home inventory sales, value-add improvements, and enhanced institutional demand at exit. REALM's strategy includes expanding the portfolio to achieve scale for refinancing or institutional sale.

About REALM:

REALM is an exclusive investment collective consisting of 100+ ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and foundations dedicated to direct real estate investing. An invite-only platform, REALM leverages the substantial relationships, experience, and capital of its members to access, assess, and execute exceptional real estate investments that offer superior risk-adjusted returns.

With over $6 billion of real estate transaction experience, REALM's principals have a proven track record of investing successfully across a variety of property types, geographies, and investment cycles.

REALM invests, both directly and alongside operating partners, in all types of commercial and residential real estate located in dynamic submarkets throughout the U.S. https://www.realmlp.com/

