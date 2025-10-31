REALM GlobalLuxury Real Estate Membership Platform Unveils New White Paper On AI Adoption in Luxury Real Estate

"Intelligent Luxury" makes the case that client experience won't be redefined by technology—it will be redefined by the real estate advisors who use it with intention.

JACKSON, Wyo., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REALM Global the leading network for luxury real estate professionals, has released a new white paper positioning the real estate advisor—not artificial intelligence—as the most critical driver of client experience in the luxury real estate market.

Titled "Intelligent Luxury: How AI Is Redefining Trust, Taste, and Timeless Value," the paper is co-authored by REALM Founder and CEO Julie Faupel and Asha Saxena, AI strategist and CEO of Women Leaders in Data and AI.

Intelligent Luxury

The report challenges the growing narrative that technology alone will reshape the industry. Instead, it presents a clear case: AI is not a replacement for advisory relationships, but a tool to amplify the judgment, intuition, and fiduciary responsibility of exceptional professionals. Real Estate Advisors who know how to integrate these tools—ethically and intelligently—will set a new standard for service at the highest level, whether they are working with HNW individuals, global developers, or brand partners.

"There's no sense in waiting for AI to deliver some perfect solution to client experience," said Julie Faupel. "The most powerful transformation in this industry won't come from automation—it will come from how advisors use these tools to be more human, more strategic, and more in tune with what really matters to their clients."

Drawing from proprietary insights developed in collaboration with Altrata, this white paper underscores that 72% of ultra-high-net-worth individuals prefer to work with advisors who understand their lifestyle, legacy goals, and values—not just their financial assets. Across real estate, wealth management, and family office ecosystems, the client expectation is clear: use technology to serve better, not to serve less.

"Intelligent Luxury" offers a framework for how elite real estate professionals can adopt AI in ways that reinforce trust, preserve privacy, and personalize service at scale. The paper introduces the concept of the Augmented Advisor —a new model of leadership in luxury real estate where the agent's human expertise is empowered, not diminished, by intelligent systems.

Case studies from across the REALM network—including advisors in Big Sky, Park City, Napa, and Washington, D.C.—demonstrate how early adopters are already using AI to anticipate client needs, detect timing cues, and deliver more meaningful outcomes for the lives of HNW and UHNW clientele.

"The data might say yes," said Paul Benson, Founding Partner at Engel & Völkers Park City, "but a client's silence says 'not yet.' That's a nuance no algorithm can fully understand. That's on us."

This white paper is part of REALM's larger mission to ensure that the future of real estate remains grounded in relationships, not algorithms. As AI adoption accelerates across the industry, REALM is calling on advisors to lead from the front—not just by using new tools, but by holding fast to the values that have always defined luxury: trust, intention, and deeply personalized service.

**Download the full white paper at: ** https://www.realm-global.com/how-ai-is-redefining-trust-taste-and-timeless-value/

