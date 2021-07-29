Realm Closes $12M Series A To Build A One-Stop-Shop For Actionable, Unbiased Home Advice

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realm, the first free-to-use and centralized source of actionable, unbiased insights for American homeowners, today announced it has raised $12M in Series A funding led by GGV Capital, with participation from existing investors Primary Venture Partners, Lerer Hippeau and Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures. This round comes just four months after the company's market launch and brings the total raised to $15M.

Founded by real estate tech entrepreneur Liz Young, Realm was launched earlier this year to provide a one-stop-shop for accessible, actionable home advice. During the pandemic, Americans had more time to reflect on how they wanted to live and where owning a home was more attainable, leading to an influx of movement across the country and a peak of home buying. For all of the homeowners who made that big decision for the first time in 2020 or those who are finally ready to take that next step and sell, Realm is here to answer the burning question, "What's next?" With data-backed insights ranging from when to tackle a bathroom renovation to when to refinance, Realm is the modern American homeowner's guiding light to maximizing their biggest asset.

"Primary homes account for 62% of the average American homeowners' total assets, and the spending doesn't stop once they move in," said Realm founder and CEO, Liz Young. "Our homes are our most expensive asset, and there's no other place people spend so much money, with so little accurate information to base their decisions on. With this new capital, and support from great partners like GGV, Realm will continue to build the largest, free database of actionable home advice to help homeowners make important home decisions with confidence, while increasing the value of their biggest asset."

Realm's recent round of funding will improve the quality and sophistication of the platform's data insights in a variety of ways, including expanded hires across the data science, engineering, marketing and operations teams that will ultimately provide customers with more information and ongoing support. The brand will also prioritize the continued development of proprietary data sets and models, which offer homeowners across the country personalized analysis of over 70 million homes.

"People are homeowners for a lot longer than they're homebuyers, and it's crazy that they're left to navigate so many large home decisions on their own," said Jeff Richards, GGV Managing Partner and new board member. "Liz and her team have an inspiring vision to build the trusted platform for homeowners, and we believe Realm's data and consumer trust obsessed strategy is the right approach."

Realm has helped over 20,000 homeowners to-date (and growing 50% month over month) uncover an average of $175,000 in untapped property value.

For more information about Realm, please visit www.myrealm.co and follow us on Instagram @realmscore.

About Realm

Launched by Founder & CEO Liz Young, Realm is a first-of-its-kind unbiased, centralized and actionable source of information for American homeowners. The free-to-use tools help homeowners navigate complex and expensive decisions. Realm provides analysis of over 70 million single-family homes in the US, not only sharing information about what a home is worth today, but what it could be valued at in months/years to come by completing value-boosting home projects.

About GGV Capital

GGV Capital is a global venture capital firm focused on multi-stage, sector-focused investments. Recognizing that the talent to build great companies can come from anywhere, the firm invests in founders building category-leading companies around the world. Founded in 2000 with roots in Singapore and Silicon Valley, GGV has expanded with additional offices in San Francisco, Shanghai, and Beijing. The firm manages $9.2 billion in investments across the United States, Canada, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and Israel. Over the past two decades, the firm has backed more than 400 companies, including Affirm, Airbnb, Opendoor Technologies, Peloton, Poshmark, Slack, Square, StockX, Wish, Zendesk, and more. More information can be found at www.ggvc.com and @ggvcapital.

