REALM Welcomes Industry Powerhouse Laura Monroe to Lead Innovation at the Global Luxury Real Estate Agent Platform

REALM Launches New Innovations Including Live Video Tours of Off Market Listings

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REALM® , the membership and platform comprised of elite luxury real estate professionals from 150 different brokerages around the globe welcomes Laura Monroe, a nationally recognized leader in the real estate industry with a stellar track record in building professional communities using technology and marketing. Monroe joins REALM as Executive Director for Innovation on September 3, 2024 and will lead her first REALM Innovation Summit for members October 1-2, 2024.

REALM announces Laura Monroe as Executive Director of Innovation for the global luxury real estate membership organization.

REALM was launched in 2020 during the Pandemic to support the work of a small percentage of top producing luxury real estate agents across the U.S. and internationally who share extraordinary standards for service in successfully serving their high net worth clients. Now with membership of 550 in 2024, REALM continues to maintain the strict standards of performance required for entry into the organization while continuing to strengthen its value to members by enhancing leadership and developing new innovative tools.

"With Laura Monroe joining the REALM leadership team, our members can look forward to even greater access to industry-leading insights, strategies and connections that will help them continue to excel in their respective markets," says REALM CEO and founder, Julie Faupel. "Laura's reputation for fostering collaboration and innovation within the real estate industry complements REALM's brand-agnostic approach and commitment to elevating the standards of luxury real estate. Her ability to connect people, ideas and resources will enrich the community, offering members fresh opportunities for growth and partnership."

As the former Global Head of Community at Inman, Monroe cultivated and expanded the Inman digital footprint and a thriving global network of over 400,000 top agents, luxury brokers, executives and industry thought leaders, solidifying her reputation as a community-building powerhouse.

"I am thrilled to take on the role of Executive Director of Innovation at REALM, where our mission is to foster meaningful connections and shared knowledge within the luxury real estate community and continue to grow REALM's reputation as the trust mark for luxury real estate," says Monroe. "I look forward to enhancing the exclusive member experiences and engagement, forging stronger industry and member relations, and elevating REALM members' impact in the luxury market. I couldn't be more aligned with the mission and the vision of REALM. Our focus on human connection and shared values will continue to set us apart as the premier network for real estate professionals committed to excellence."

Under Monroe's direction, REALM is leveling up in 2024 with impactful new offerings to members to build value and strengthen the game for these uber-successful producers. Launching in fall 2024 are the latest innovations in the exclusive REALM toolkit:

REALM Vista , a live video showcase featuring off-market property tours given by listing agents that allows members and their clients to join and participate anonymously to protect their privacy.

, a live video showcase featuring off-market property tours given by listing agents that allows members and their clients to join and participate anonymously to protect their privacy. REALM Link , New affinity real estate groups within the membership including equestrian, health/wellness, luxury developments and more

, New affinity real estate groups within the membership including equestrian, health/wellness, luxury developments and more REALM Empower, An eleven week class where agents are certified upon completion taught by luxury thought leader and Equite´ Founder, Dr. Daniel Langer

An eleven week class where agents are certified upon completion taught by luxury thought leader and Equite´ Founder, Dr. WhatsApp for REALM members

Strategic partnerships with REALM member brands including Gagineau and Rivian.

REALM members routinely report that the marketing materials created for them, including sophisticated listing presentations showing the reach of REALM, have been a game-changer. Through adoption of the marketing content created for them by REALM, these top tier agents are attracting more HNW clients and serving them more effectively through referrals to member agents they can trust in markets where their clients want to be.

About REALM

REALM is the first globally collaborative real estate platform that combines real-time data with human experience and networking, and its membership is comprised of the most accomplished real estate professionals ever assembled. A REALM membership is a relationship enhancer and includes a game-changing technology platform that will enhance client data, provide a lifestyle profile for a member's clients, and then matches elite REALM members anywhere in the world based on the clients they represent and the listings they have. In August 2022, REALM Global was recognized as real estate's Top Luxury Standout for 2022 by Inman Media, joining the ranks of a prestigious group of agents, brokers, creative thinkers, and dealmakers celebrated for testing the boundaries of the luxury real estate world and leading the industry into the future.

To learn more, go to https://www.realm-global.com/

Contact for press:

Terri Tiffany, [email protected], 650 387-7720

SOURCE REALM