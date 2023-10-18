REALM Events and Unicorn Group Announce Strategic Joint Venture

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REALM Events, Asia's fastest-growing DMC and Event Management Company, and Unicorn Group, one of Australia's most creative event agencies, has announced its strategic joint venture to coincide with best US exchange rate in 20 years. The partnership brings together two industry leaders with a shared commitment to delivering exceptional event experiences across the Pacific Region including Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific Islands.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey to expand the destinations that we can provide solutions to for our clients, said Selina Sinclair, CEO of REALM Events. "By joining forces with Unicorn Group, we can offer clients the best talent in the business for event planning, design and production, both within Australia and around the Pacific."

Ron Anderson, CEO of Unicorn Group Australia, added, "We are thrilled to partner with REALM Events as together we can further enhance incentive and conference options in Australia and surrounding areas. Together, we aim to showcase the endless possibilities that Australia and the region can offer. We understand the commitment and investment required to bring people to our part of the world, so we are here to ensure visitors are treated to the very best experiences we offer. Our strategic expertise will also match key objectives on behalf of our clients - we are here to make heroes of our clients and their brands."

Key highlights of the joint venture include:

  • Enhanced Event Capabilities: The partnership will combine the extensive event production expertise of Unicorn Group a with REALM Events to bring a new level of creative event and experience curation to companies ready to experience Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific Islands.
  • Expansive Network: Clients of REALM Events and Unicorn Group will benefit from an expanded network of event resources, ensuring access to the best talent, supplier and industry networks across Asia, Australia, and the Pacific.
  • Sustainability Commitment: The joint venture places a strong emphasis on sustainability, incorporating eco-friendly practices into event planning and execution. Both companies are dedicated to reducing the environmental impact of their events and promoting sustainability within the industry.

The collaboration between REALM Events and Unicorn Group represents a dynamic synergy of creativity and strategic expertise that will shape the future of events in Australia and the Pacific. Both companies are excited to showcase their joint capabilities and bring new and exciting event experiences to clients and audiences alike.

About REALM Events 

REALM Events is a premier event planning and execution firm renowned for its expertise in delivering exceptional events across Asia. The firm has a strong focus on supporting its clients in creating a sustainable supply chain in parts of the world less known to them. For more information, please visit https://realm-events.com/.

About Unicorn Group 

Unicorn Group is a leading event management and production company known for its dedication to creating memorable and immersive event experiences. With a strong focus on creativity and innovation, Unicorn Group has earned a reputation for excellence in the event industry both at home and abroad. For more information, please visit http://www.unicorngroup.com.au/.

