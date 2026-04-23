REALM Global Network Brings Together Top Real Estate Advisors and Futurists to Chart the Future of Luxury Real Estate

Over four days, the Collective delivered something rare in the real estate industry: an intellectually rigorous, emotionally resonant, and deeply honest examination of where luxury real estate is going—and what it will demand of those who intend to lead it.

"The REALM Global Collective delivered the best intellectual content of any conference I have attended in two decades. REALM is becoming a force empowering the industry's best advisors."

— Mark A. McLaughlin, McLaughlin Ventures

A New Standard for Industry Gatherings

Curated by REALM Leadership, the 2026 Collective was designed not to validate existing frameworks—but to challenge them.

Opening keynotes from Brian Solis and Abigail Posner reframed artificial intelligence as more than a tool. Instead, they positioned it as a condition of the modern world—reshaping how clients think, trust, and make decisions.

Midweek, Grant Golliher delivered one of the most memorable sessions of the event. Through his work with horses, he revealed profound truths about trust, presence, and communication—reminding attendees that in a relationship-driven industry, how you show up determines everything that follows.

The Age of the Agent

At the center of the Collective was REALM's founding manifesto: The Age of the Agent.

A clear and unapologetic thesis: the advisor—not the brand—is the true holder of trust in the ultra-high-net-worth relationship. Brands are not disappearing; they are evolving into infrastructure. The advisor is emerging as the central force.

"The brand was the frame. The advisor was always the art. What is changing now—and irrevocably—is that the advisor knows it. And so does the client."

— REALM Founding Manifesto

REALM House: An Ecosystem Emerges

The Collective marked the first public foreshadowing of REALM House—an integrated ecosystem designed to support the global luxury advisor at every level.

The goal of REALM House is to bring together artificial intelligence, market intelligence, exclusive inventory, experiential platforms, and investment opportunities into a single, cohesive infrastructure.

Key components include:

REALM Platform — Amplifying the reach of the REALM advisor by activating the spheres of influence of colleagues operating at the same level without compromising confidentiality. Largest data consolidator in the real estate industry with the partnership with WealthX at the core. Proprietary data ecosystem with seven patents.

REALM Intelligence — Cross-market analytics and Market Normalization Index powered by Scoop Analytics.

REALM Member Fund — Co-investment platform for developments.

Intelligent Luxury podcast, REALM Vista and Location Luxe – Media platforms designed to amplify the REALM voice.

REALM Residences — Curated global development portfolio.

REALM Partnerships – Wellness, wealth management, lifestyle experts curated to enhance insight and client experience.

Partner Platforms highlighted:

MyOps — AI-powered advisor operating system.

Immersion Theater — Experiential property presentation platform.

Mainstay — Data integrity for listings and private inventory.

Individually powerful and, together, this integration comprises a new foundation for global advisory practice and a key differentiator for REALM members.

The REALM Charter

REALM also announced the development of its founding Charter, to be released in Q2 2026.

More than a policy document, the Charter is intended as a covenant—defining how the community operates, how it serves clients, and how it aligns with strategic partners.

"We are building a global ecosystem and community of belonging for advisors to break every ceiling and border they think they have."

— Julie Faupel, Founder & CEO, REALM Global Network

Beyond Real Estate

At the highest levels, real estate is never just real estate. It is capital strategy, tax planning, estate design, lifestyle curation and legacy building.

REALM House reflects this reality—serving the elite advisor and expanding beyond property into a fully integrated ecosystem aligned with how ultra-high-net-worth clients actually prefer to work, live and invest.

About REALM Global Network

The REALM Global Network focuses on the top 1% of real estate advisors and developments globally. The membership exceeds $50 billion in sales annually and represents a brand-agnostic luxury real estate advisory serving clients through a curated community of 600 advisors across 40+ U.S. states and 21 countries. REALM holds seven patents and more than ten trademarks across its technology portfolio.

Media Contact:

Laura Monroe, [email protected]

SOURCE REALM