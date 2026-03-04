Bayleys Advisors Across New Zealand and Fiji Join REALM Global Luxury Real Estate Network

JACKSON, Wyo., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REALM®, the private global network and technology platform connecting the world's leading real estate advisors and their ultra-high-net-worth clients, today announced that top advisors from Bayleys have joined its exclusive real estate community and platform.

This collaboration connects leading real estate advisors to REALM's data-enriched client-matching platform, curated business collaboration tools, and white-glove referral ecosystem, and 550+ global advisors across the U.S. and 18 countries—expanding cross-border reach and opportunity for luxury buyers, sellers, and developers worldwide.

REALM is redefining how top-tier real estate advisors collaborate globally, combining human expertise with intelligent technology to serve the world's most discerning clients. As a private, invitation-only, brokerage-agnostic network, REALM empowers trusted advisors to connect across borders, share qualified insight, and match clients with opportunities aligned to their lifestyle and investment goals. Grounded in discretion, integrity, and innovation, REALM delivers a new model for global private-client service—where collaboration becomes a strategic advantage and every connection creates measurable value.

"REALM exists to elevate trusted advisors and the clients they serve," said Julie Faupel, Founder & CEO of REALM. "We are proud to partner with Bayleys—a brand defined by integrity, market leadership, and extraordinary results. Their participation in REALM comes at a moment when demand for seamless, global private-client service has never been higher. Together, we're connecting more of the right advisors to the right properties—across continents—in a way that protects privacy and enhances value for all parties."

This alignment underscores REALM's accelerating momentum as the world's premier private-client network—bridging independent market leaders through a single, data-driven platform designed for discretion, collaboration, and measurable results.

A Combined Force in Luxury and New Development

With extensive reach across New Zealand and Fiji, Bayleys commands an unparalleled footprint across key gateway and lifestyle markets—from major urban centers and blue-chip coastal enclaves to alpine and rural retreats.

By aligning with REALM, these advisors gain access to:

Global private-client matchmaking — REALM's proprietary data enrichment and interest graph identify qualified, values-aligned buyers for unique properties and marquee developments worldwide, activating a global network spanning more than 150 brands and 550+ luxury advisors across the U.S. and 18 countries.

— REALM's proprietary data enrichment and interest graph identify qualified, values-aligned buyers for unique properties and marquee developments worldwide, activating a global network spanning more than 150 brands and 550+ luxury advisors across the U.S. and 18 countries. Cross-border collaboration at speed — Secure, invitation-only channels and curated working groups streamline introductions between advisors with complementary client mandates—accelerating outcomes for international demand.

— Secure, invitation-only channels and curated working groups streamline introductions between advisors with complementary client mandates—accelerating outcomes for international demand. White-glove new-development support — From pre-market positioning to phased global rollouts, REALM's insights and community unlock new pools of capital and buyer appetite for developments represented by Bayleys.

Developments and Categories Represented

Advisors from Bayleys are active across high-demand categories that resonate globally, including premium new-build residences in prime urban cores; landmark coastal and harborfront addresses; boutique resort and alpine offerings; and select mixed-use projects in lifestyle markets sought by UHNW clients.

Through REALM, these listings and buyer briefs can now be matched to an expanded network of qualified private clients seeking strategic acquisitions in Auckland,Queenstown and other high-value destinations across New Zealand and Fiji.

"This partnership amplifies our advisors' ability to serve clients with true global reach through REALM, while maintaining the local expertise and discretion Bayleys is known for," said Mike Bayley, Chairman and Managing Director of Bayleys Real Estate.

Alignment of Ethos and Leadership

Bayleys and REALM share a deeply aligned philosophy centered on advisory excellence:

Client-centric, fiduciary mindset — A commitment to transparency, discretion, and measurable outcomes—placing advisory above transactions.

— A commitment to transparency, discretion, and measurable outcomes—placing advisory above transactions. Data-informed with human judgment — Integrating market intelligence and digital horsepower with seasoned local expertise.

— Integrating market intelligence and digital horsepower with seasoned local expertise. Collaboration as a competitive edge — Recognizing that exceptional results come from trusted relationships and curated connections—the cornerstone of REALM's community.

About REALM

REALM is the premier private network and global technology platform for top real estate advisors and their clients. Combining a protected community, data-enriched client matching, and bespoke collaboration tools, REALM curates opportunities across borders while maintaining the privacy and discretion UHNW clients require. Advisors leverage REALM to expand reach, accelerate transactions, and deliver differentiated value in luxury resale and new development.

Learn more at realm-global.com .

About Bayleys

Bayleys is New Zealand's leading full-service real estate brand, renowned for premium marketing, trusted advisory, and 50 years of category leadership across residential, lifestyle, rural, commercial, and new development sectors. With a nationwide network spanning metropolitan, coastal, and lifestyle markets, Bayleys delivers exceptional results for local and international clients.

Learn more at https://www.bayleys.co.nz/

