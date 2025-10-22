RealMan and Ossum by Vini International Set Guinness World Record™ in Dubai

"Most People Applying Body Spray Simultaneously"

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VINI INTERNATIONAL, the powerhouse behind the body spray brand RealMan, which symbolizes masculinity, Strength with indomitable confidence, and the body spray brand Ossum, the popular fragrance brand for women, offering a refreshing blend of style, confidence, and long-lasting freshness, has officially set a Guinness World Record™ for the "Most People Applying Body Spray Simultaneously." On September 28, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, over 2,000 participants joined forces to create a landmark moment for the region and the global perfume industry. This achievement cements Dubai's legacy as a stage for world-class records.

Participants were seated in a specially cordoned area within the Trade Centre hall. At the orchestrated signal, they applied their chosen RealMan or Ossum fragrance in perfect unison, generating an electric, high-energy atmosphere. Television and social media cameras captured every angle, while Mithun Ramesh anchored the proceedings. The stunt served as the centerpiece of VINI INTERNATIONAL's wider campaign to spotlight both brands.

"We're proud to have created a milestone that transcends mere numbers," said Sameer Bhatacharjee, International Sales Director of VINI INTERNATIONAL. "Realman and Ossum stand for individuality and freshness. This record demonstrates our deep connection with consumers and our commitment to pushing boundaries—not only in product innovation but also in experiential marketing."

The Guinness World Records™ adjudicator was on-site throughout the attempt, meticulously verifying participant's compliance. Upon confirmation, she certified the record on the spot and presented the official certificate during a brief award ceremony.

The certificate was accepted by key VINI INTERNATIONAL leaders, including Jagadeesh Manghat, Sales Director; Shaijan George, Business Head of the Realman Division; and Rakesh Purohit, Sales Manager of Ossum. They were joined on stage by Event Coordinator Benny Thomas, Indian Consul General in Dubai Satish Kumar Sivan, AKCAF President Paul T Joseph, and other dignitaries.

This record-setting activation was part of a comprehensive multi-channel push. Digital activations, influencer partnerships, in-store promotions, and on-ground sampling amplified the campaign's reach. Social media channels saw a surge in posts and shares under #RealManOssumGuinnesWorldRecord, driving brand conversations across the Middle East.

About VINI INTERNATIONAL

Headquartered in India and rapidly expanding across global markets, VINI INTERNATIONAL leads in personal care innovation. RealMan and Ossum have swiftly become household names celebrated for long-lasting fragrances, bold branding, and high-performance formulations.

