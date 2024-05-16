realMLS© Partners with SkySlope to Debut Transparency-Enhancing Offer Management Experience

SkySlope Offers will deliver time-saving, data-powered offer management to the members of Northeast Florida's largest MLS.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 16, 2024 realMLS is joining forces with SkySlope to make it easier for their members to transparently manage offers on a listing. With the introduction of SkySlope Offers , realMLS members will have access to a new solution, elevating and expediting the offer experience, making it simpler and more straightforward for members to receive, compare and respond to offers.

SkySlope Offers delivers unique benefits to both listing and buyer agents. For listing agents, the platform compiles every offer into a visually compelling, client-friendly comparison chart. For buyer agents, it provides enhanced visibility into an offer's status. When an offer is viewed, for instance, an email is automatically triggered to the buyer agent. The inclusion of status tags helps all parties understand where in the life cycle the offer is.

"With all components surrounding an offer consolidated in one place, Offers makes compliance simple and expedites the process," explains Tyler Smith, SkySlope's CEO. "When agents aren't utilizing multiple platforms to perform tasks related to offers, they're freed up to be more efficient."

Serving nearly 12,000 members, realMLS supports real estate professionals by providing advanced tools and resources to promote a healthy marketplace. Using industry shifts to anticipate evolving needs, realMLS continually repositions their benefits to include the most relevant, cutting-edge solutions to date.

"When looking to expand realMLS member benefits, our focus is on transformative tools to enhance our members ability to best serve consumers with transparency and efficiency," says realMLS CEO Nicole Jensen, "SkySlope Offers is a pivotal addition, providing listing agents and sellers a modern and unbiased way to manage offers, while increasing accountability to prospective buyers."

SkySlope is known for its solutions that upgrade the real estate transaction experience. "At SkySlope, we're dedicated to providing services that give members access to real data, support and value," says Smith. "With the industry's renewed emphasis on transparency, SkySlope Offers provides agents with invaluable clarity that can, in turn, be passed onto their clients."

About SkySlope

Established in 2011, SkySlope is the customer experience platform managing real estate transactions from contract to close. Serving over 760,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada, SkySlope manages nearly three million transactions annually. SkySlope is on a mission to build solutions that reshape the real estate industry by creating the most powerful autonomous transaction platform. For more information, visit SkySlope .

About RealMLS©

realMLS provides their nearly 12,000 members with advanced tools and resources to promote a healthy marketplace. realMLS partners with many exceptional service providers, giving members a wide array of choices to fit their individual business model. The realMLS staff consists of a professional team of dedicated and caring employees who continually provide outstanding customer service, extensive hands-on training and proficient technical support.

