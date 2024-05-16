RE/MAX Commercial Brokers have access to end-to-end enterprise operating system to grow their business.

STAFFORD, Texas, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNex, a commercial real estate technology company, announced today it has been selected to provide its RealNex MarketPlace Pro solution to the RE/MAX Commercial® network in the U.S. and Canada. RealNex MarketPlace will also be made available to global RE/MAX affiliates. In addition, RealNex will deploy its MP Premier commercial property listing search engine on the RE/MAX Commercial website and provide RE/MAX Commercial brokers preferred access to RealNex Navigator. The RealNex technology suite will be the primary marketing and listing system RE/MAX Commercial leverages for its global organization.

RealNex and RE/MAX Commercial to Provide Market-Leading Technology Tool Set to Commercial Brokers

"We are thrilled to work with RE/MAX Commercial as they seek to empower the brand's commercial brokers with the most productive technology tools to drive their business and enhance their client service. Commercial brokers will have access to cutting-edge tools and resources to help in every stage of a commercial transaction, helping to deliver a consistent world-class service to their clients. We are delighted to support them in this critical initiative," noted RealNex CEO Jeffrey Finn.

With RealNex, RE/MAX Commercial brokers can manage their entire workflow. RealNex provides a complete commercial real estate operating system. Driven by a robust commercial real estate-centric CRM, commercial brokers maintain all their property, market, and client information to generate business and manage deals. The Transaction Manager App and virtual deal rooms enable collaborative, online tenant rep, leasing and investment sales services. They can also readily leverage their data to create authoritative financial analyses and elegant marketing collateral while promoting offerings to a dynamic, rapidly expanding marketplace. The RealNex platform will be accessible within the RE/MAX affiliate portal so brokers can easily access the services with a single sign-on.

"We strive to equip RE/MAX Commercial brokers with top-tier tools, and pioneering a technology-centric service platform in the global real estate arena aligns with that,," said Kristie Jacobson Kimnach, Executive Director, Commercial at RE/MAX. "RealNex stood out as a good collaborator, crafting solutions for our diverse network. This ensures our affiliates have what they need to deliver unparalleled client service."

RealNex MarketPlace Pro will be offered at no additional cost for listing management and marketing to all RE/MAX Commercial brokers, and it also offers preferred access to RealNex MarketEdge, Navigator, and NavigatorPro, as well as RealCampaigns™ for email marketing and MP Direct/Premier for hosted listing search engines on local sites.

"Global enterprises like RE/MAX require powerful technology efficiently deployed and managed on scale," noted RealNex CEO Mark Kingston. "RealNex excels in these types of environments, delivering low cost of ownership, rapid time to value, and superior levels of adoption. We are looking forward to supporting the organization in achieving new levels of growth and success."

About RealNex LLC

RealNex is a leading commercial real estate technology solutions company. It strives to become the marketplace for the global commercial real estate industry by integrating sector-based solutions to improve industry efficiency, transparency and liquidity.

