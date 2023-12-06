RealNex Caps a Year of Enhancements with Game-Changing Release

Over 1,100 new fields, third-party integrations, flexible Layouts and multiple Add-ins enables solution to adapt to each client's unique workflow to drive added efficiencies.

STAFFORD, Texas, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNex, a commercial real estate technology company, today announced a major release to its flagship RealNex Navigator platform. RealNex Navigator is a complete commercial real estate operating system, featuring CRM, Financial Analysis, Presentations, Marketing, Reporting, and Transaction Management. The new release is a quantum update to the CRM which drives all core operations and feeds other applications.

RealNex

Atop the work done last year to deploy RealNex NavigatorPRO™ with RX Data, the company has rolled out a host of enhancements prior to this massive new release.

Global Search;

Private email Domains;

An expanded Group management tool;

Magnified view to enlarge CRM display;

Expanded CRM mobile app field list with auto-dialer for Project Leads;

A powerful import tool to make third-party data easily and readily actionable. This includes data migration for clients transitioning from RE Apps;

An expanded array of 3D Virtual Reality Renderings, videos and virtual property tour websites;

Multiple land parcels linked to a property;

Syndication to RI Marketplace to expand marketing and facilitate online auctions;

Realcore integration for back-office commission management; and

A new Notes Panel to show up wherever needed for faster access and updates.

"We have already made incredible advances this year, but this new release takes RealNex to the next level. This powerful update provides capabilities the market has been clamoring for," noted Jeffrey Finn, CEO, "With it we enable our clients to dramatically improve their efficiency and productivity, further strengthening their market position. Based on our sneak preview, I know our clients are going to love the new RealNex Navigator."

The new RealNex release further enhances ease of use and time to value through a focus on workflow improvement, integration, and flexibility. Designed to respond to how clients work, the release starts with adding a whopping 1,100 database fields. All fields can now be accessed and displayed in multiple custom layouts based on user preferences. Clients can use all the fields or any subset to build pages that adapt to their workflow. Users can create as many Layouts as they like; from a minimalist "rolodex" contact card to a detailed profile of a complex industrial facility.

The latest generation of RealNex also includes an integration with RingCentral to make calls, field incoming calls, send and receive texts, as well group video conferencing among other features.

The value of RealNex is further expanded by the inclusion of updated Event Reminders, a lead form capability, and Outlook and Gmail Add-ins. Users can now add new contact and deal information to RealNex directly from within Outlook and Gmail.

"Our client base is diverse and so are their preferences. The new adaptive interface gives them unparalleled ability to create the perfect interface to account for whatever market, property specialty or service line they operate in. They can have extremely simple views or profile clients and properties with amazing detail and specificity. This massive update is sure to assist RealNex clients to find, win, and close deals more efficiently than ever," according to Mark Kingston, Executive Chairman.

About RealNex LLC

RealNex is a leading commercial real estate technology solutions company. It strives to become the portal and marketplace for the commercial real estate industry by integrating sector-based solutions to improve marketplace efficiency, transparency, and liquidity. Its singular solution is designed to improve user success by increasing accuracy, professionalism, and productivity.

Contact:

Oanh Nguyen

281.299.3161

[email protected]

SOURCE RealNex