Realnex Delivers Major Update To Realnex Navigator, The Most Comprehensive Digital Solution For The Commercial Real Estate Industry

STAFFORD, Texas, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNex, the leading commercial real estate technology company, announces the release of enhancements to RealNex Navigator. The new enhancements further advance its market leading solutions for business development and property marketing.

"Building upon the incredibly successful release of RealNex Navigator in the fall of 2020, we have continued to listen the market and build a host of enhancements that drive even greater operational efficiencies and marketing advantages. These most recent capabilities are a direct response to user suggestions and are just the beginning for what we have in store," noted RealNex CEO Jeffrey Finn.

Within the RealNex CRM, users can now run custom tailored email marketing campaigns. No longer will they need to export and import lists to and from third party applications like they do in other commercial real estate CRMs. All key engagement metrics are tracked and reported, making follow-up as efficient as possible.

The CRM has also added Virtual Call Assist with auto-dialer, call-timer and text messaging capability. This feature takes several steps out of recording activity history, project leads and next steps. And, with one-click all key deal information can be fed into Dealius for forecasting, performance measurement, commission management.

MarketEdge has become even more robust with the ability to save custom pages, pdfs and photos. The new Global Page feature allows users to create Custom Page designs and then to use that same page format for future offerings. Page design templates have also been enhanced with refined padding, margins and image settings to get just the look desired. Oft used pdfs and photos can also be saved, accessed and used in every presentation without having to search external folders.

In MarketPlace users can now Syndicate listings to multiple services with ease. They simply set up the syndication manager and all RealNex Marketplace listings are displayed on a growing list of sites that users may subscribe to.

For even greater marketing benefit RealNex has now integrated the Storyvine Broker Video Maker into the platform. This powerful app allows users to follow workflows to capture content and professionally package scenes into tight videos complete with branding, transitions, and music. Property tours can be linked to RealNex RealCampaigns, MarketPlace Listings and MarketEdge marketing materials.

"We couldn't be more pleased with the new offering of RealNex Navigator. It is an amazing solution for the commercial real estate industry. Now more than ever commercial real estate is demanding technology enabled service delivery and marketplace efficiencies. RealNex continues to deliver," company Chairman Mark Kingston added.

RealNex is a leading commercial real estate technology solutions company. The company strives to become the preferred portal and marketplace for the commercial real estate industry. For more, visit www.realnex.com

