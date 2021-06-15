RealNex Marketplace expands Listing Syndication Capability: LDCRE added as channel partner

STAFFORD, Texas, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNex is pleased to announce the expansion of its MarketPlace listing syndication capability. LDCRE is the second syndication channel available. With this partnership, RealNex MarketPlace clients will be able to syndicate all available For Sale properties to the LDCRE database for exposure to their community of active buyers and agents.

LDCRE Investments functions as an extension of the listing agent's team. Its registered investors are notified immediately when new listings are added that match their investment specifications.

"RealNex is committed to driving commercial real estate transaction liquidity and marketing efficiencies," said RealNex CEO Jeffrey Finn. "By adding LDCRE to our marketing platform our MarketPlace listings receive timely exposure to an expanded universe of prospective investors. We are delighted to be working with LDCRE as we continue to grow and expand our distribution channel. Several additional syndication arrangements are forthcoming to offer rapid, broad-based exposure for our clients' listings."

With RealNex, brokers can manage their entire workflow. Driven from their robust commercial real estate centric CRM, users maintain all their property and client information to generate business and manage deals. They can readily leverage their data to create authoritative financial analyses and elegant marketing collateral as well promote offerings to a dynamic, growing marketplace.

"This new syndication brings our buyers a vast portfolio of fresh new listings. Our registered investors are aggressively looking to deploy capital in commercial real estate and the RealNex MarketPlace substantially expands our offerings," noted LDCRE CEO Brendan Hotchkiss.

RealNex provides a complete set of solutions for commercial real estate brokerage professionals. The full RealNex Navigator includes a public Commercial Property MarketPlace, Immersive 3D Virtual Reality, a CRM, a fully integrated marketing center with comprehensive lease and investment analyses and a powerful tenant rep tour book and leasing agent transaction management app.

About RealNex

RealNex is a leading commercial real estate technology solutions company. It strives to become the portal and marketplace for the commercial real estate industry by integrating sector-based solutions to improve marketplace efficiency, transparency, and liquidity. For more information, please visit https://realnex.com

About LDCRE

LDCRE is a free to list, free to view Commercial Real Estate Marketplace that caters to buyers, enabling listing agents to reach more active buyers for their listings. LDCRE's Listing Platform is an Open-Network; this means there are no locked listings on LDCRE. All listings are 100% accessible to all visitors, all search engines, and emailed to matching investors registered with LDCRE Investments.

