RealNex Marketplace, Yardi Commercial Cafe Open New Syndication Channel

Expanded Combined Listing Pool Gains Greater Market Exposure

STAFFORD, Texas, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNex is pleased to announce the expanded breadth of its MarketPlace listing syndication capability with the addition of Yardi's CommercialEdge Listing Network. The new channel will enable the RealNex community to gain exposure for their 75,000+ for sale and lease listings among the network's 2 million monthly visitors.

Part of the Yardi family of solutions, The CommercialEdge Network includes top ranking websites such as CommercialCafe, CommercialSearch, 42Floors, and PropertyShark. The network hosts more than 260,000 spaces for lease, 50,000 properties for sale and 6,000 coworking spaces.

"We are constantly seeking innovative ways to increase the exposure of our MarketPlace Listings to the most active Buyers and Occupiers in the market" said RealNex Executive Chairman Mark Kingston. "Our core mission is to drive transactional efficiency and liquidity. Towards that end, we are thrilled to announce this new syndication channel."

With RealNex, brokers can manage their entire workflow. Driven from their robust commercial real estate centric CRM, users maintain all their property and client information to generate business and manage deals. They can readily leverage their data to create authoritative financial analyses and elegant marketing collateral as well promote offerings to a dynamic, rapidly expanding marketplace.

"Our community is always seeking active listings in the market," noted Arjun Rao, Senior Director at Yardi. "We are pleased to expand our inventory with the launch of this syndication channel from RealNex."

For its clients, RealNex provides a complete set of solutions for commercial real estate brokerage professionals. The full RealNex Navigator includes a public Commercial Property MarketPlace, Immersive 3D Virtual Reality, a CRM, a fully integrated marketing center with comprehensive lease and investment analyses and a powerful tenant rep tour book and leasing agent transaction management app.

About RealNex

RealNex is a leading commercial real estate technology solutions company. It strives to become the portal and marketplace for the commercial real estate industry by integrating sector-based solutions to improve marketplace efficiency, transparency, and liquidity. For more information, please visit https://realnex.com

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Media contact:

RealNex

Oanh Nguyen

(281) 369-5670

[email protected]

SOURCE RealNex