Realnex Navigator Adopted by KW Commercial to Provide Market Leading Technology Tool Set to Their Agents

KW Commercial Agents have end-to-end enterprise operating system to grow their business

STAFFORD, Texas, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNex, a commercial real estate technology company, announced today it has been selected to provide its RealNex Navigator solution to the rapidly growing KW Commercial (KWC) organization. KWC has more than 2,400 agents operating out of 790 affiliate offices across North America and in 24 countries throughout the world. KWC intends to leverage the RealNex technology foundation to support the growth of their commercial footprint globally, the success of affiliates and the productivity of agents.

"We couldn't be happier to be working with KW Commercial in support of their technology innovation objectives. They have a great vision for how to employ technology to provide efficiencies for their agents and to deliver world-class service to their clients. We look forward to supporting them in this critically important strategic growth initiative," noted RealNex Chairman Mark Kingston.

With RealNex, KWC agents can manage their entire workflow. RealNex provides a complete commercial real estate operating system. Driven from a robust commercial real estate centric CRM, agents maintain all their property, market and client information to generate business and manage deals. The Transaction Manager App and virtual deal rooms enable collaborative, online tenant rep, leasing and investment sales services. They can also readily leverage their data to create authoritative financial analyses and elegant marketing collateral, while promoting offerings to a dynamic, rapidly expanding marketplace. The RealNex data will also flow seamlessly into other KWC technology to further streamline their workflow.

"With the relaunch of KW Commercial, we want to make sure our associates have the cutting- edge tools needed to be more competitive in the marketplace," said Cynthia Lee, Executives leader of Strategy and Growth, KW Commercial. "One of the reasons we partnered with RealNex is because it offers a complete solution for our associates regardless of their specialization. RealNex also easily integrates with KW Commercial's current technology platform which will make transacting and managing commercial deals much more efficient."

While the master agreement provides the RealNex Navigator to all KW Commercial agents, they will also have preferred access to RealNex VR, VideoMaker™, RealNex Pro data and data services as well RealCampaigns™ for email marketing.

"RealNex is enabling KWC to simultaneously simplify and improve their technology platform while lowering their cost of ownership," said Kingston. "However, they were also won over by the speed with which we could on-board their entire user base while giving all of them complete control and protection over all of their data. This is the type of win-win outcome we are focused on where we do better when our clients do better."

RealNex is a leading commercial real estate technology solutions company. It strives to become the portal and marketplace for the commercial real estate industry by integrating sector-based solutions to improve marketplace efficiency, transparency and liquidity. Its singular solution is designed to improve user success by increasing accuracy, professionalism and productivity.

KW Commercial is the commercial real estate arm of Keller Williams Realty, the number one real estate company in the United States. With an international reach, combined with unsurpassed business expertise and market intelligence, KW Commercial provides integrated real estate services for clients in virtually any market worldwide and has over 790 offices in 49 states in the U.S. as well as offices in 24 countries and regions around the world. For more information, visit kwcommercial.com.

