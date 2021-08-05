STAFFORD, Texas, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNex, a commercial real estate technology company, announced today it has been selected to provide its RealNex Navigator solution to the rapidly growing Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates (SperryCGA) platform. SperryCGA has 57 affiliate offices across North America and began expanding globally in 2021 with the opening of Mexico City and has 21 international affiliate offices planned in 16 countries.

RealNex Navigator selected by Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates to support their rapidly growing Commercial Real Estate Platform

"We are delighted to be working with SperryCGA and its growing affiliate network to provide this complete commercial real estate brokerage operating system. The corporate agreement provides SperryCGA affiliate agents an opportunity to access to a complete set of tools they require to win and execute business as efficiently as possible," noted RealNex CEO Jeffrey Finn.

With RealNex, SperryCGA agents can manage their entire workflow. Driven from a robust commercial real estate centric CRM, agents maintain all their property and client information to generate business and manage deals. The Transaction Management App and virtual deal rooms enable collaborative, online tenant rep, leasing and investment sales services. They can also readily leverage their data to create authoritative financial analyses and elegant marketing collateral, while promoting offerings to a dynamic, rapidly expanding marketplace.

Mark Hinkins CCIM, FRICS President of SperryCGA, added, "Our global affiliate network is growing rapidly and providing access for our Affiliates to RealNex's premier suite of tools enables us to consistently deliver world-class services. In order to complete with other national brands, the RealNex Navigator suite provides our SperryCGA affiliates with the opportunity to expand upon the system of tools we have created that include a comprehensive real estate intranet and transaction management platform called Sperry CENTRAL and a custom-designed marketing support software system called SperryLink. We look forward to working with RealNex as we expand the SperryCGA affiliate network around the world."

About RealNex LLC

RealNex is a leading commercial real estate technology solutions company. It strives to become the portal and marketplace for the commercial real estate industry by integrating sector-based solutions to improve marketplace efficiency, transparency and liquidity. Its singular solution is designed to improve user success by increasing accuracy, professionalism and productivity.

About Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC

Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC offers the highest level of commercial real estate services available through thoughtful, cooperative, and ethical practices. The firm is headquartered in Irvine, CA, with 56 affiliate offices across the United States. CEO, Rand Sperry, specifically designed the company's value-based franchise model to be able to weather the economic downturns and negative real estate trends that have occurred throughout history. Created for the smaller and regional brokerage houses & teams, this value-based model allows the Affiliate to maintain national brand presence and collaborate with a network of Affiliates in order to compete with other national brands. For more information, visit www.sperrycga.com.

Media contact:

RealNex

Oanh Nguyen

(281) 369-5670

[email protected]

SOURCE RealNex