Realtor.com® and Veterans United Home Loans Kick Off Independence Day Homebuyer Giveaway for Military Service Members and Veterans

"Each and every day at Veterans United, we help Veterans, service members and their families achieve the American dream of home ownership," said Kris Farmer, chief marketing officer at Veterans United Home Loans, the nation's top VA purchase lender. "We are incredibly excited and proud to work with realtor.com® again this year to help make that dream a reality for one of our nation's heroes."

The Independence Day Homebuyer Giveaway is the second time realtor.com® and Veterans United have worked together to give back to Veterans and service members.

"The commitment and sacrifices of our U.S. military service members and Veterans are what give us the opportunity to live the American Dream," said Tricia Smith, senior vice president of channel sales and operations at realtor.com®. "As we approach Independence Day, we at realtor.com® are honored to be, once again, a part of their dream home journey and supporting our service members in finding a place to call their own."

The giveaway is open to qualifying active or honorably discharged Veterans of the U.S. military. Entries to the Independence Day homebuyer giveaway will be accepted until 11:59 a.m. ET, July 5, 2018, at https://www.realtor.com/independence-day-home-buyer-giveaway.

The winner will receive $50,000 (less tax withholding) at the closing of a home purchase transaction, subject to the Official Rules for the sweepstakes. Full prize details, conditions and sweepstakes rules are available at: https://www.realtor.com/july4rules.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. The Veterans United Home Loans and Realtor.com® $50,000 Veteran Homebuyer Giveaway sweepstakes starts 5/16/2018 (12:01 p.m., Eastern Time) and ends 7/5/2018 (11:59 a.m., Eastern Time). Open to qualifying active and retired U.S. military Veterans who are domiciled in the U.S. and are at least the age of majority in their place of domicile, be it 18 or an older age. One entry per person per allowed method (maximum of 5 entries per person, total). Prize is US $50,000 for, or toward, the purchase of a home in the U.S., but subject to tax withholding. Prize awarded by random drawing. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. See Official Rules for how to enter, prize details, restrictions and other conditions and requirements. Sponsor: Mortgage Research Center, LLC, d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans, 1400 Veterans United Drive, Columbia, MO 65203.

