Realtor.com® and Zillow Ink New Rental Listings Syndication Agreement

Collaboration to display Zillow rental listings on Realtor.com® allows multifamily partners to reach an even wider audience of renters

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and SEATTLE, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realtor.com® and Zillow today announced a new agreement for Zillow to be the exclusive provider of multifamily rental listings on Realtor.com®, generating additional exposure for listings to millions of renters.

Zillow logo

As part of the new agreement, multifamily rental listings with 25 or more units advertised on Zillow will also be displayed on Realtor.com®. Renters who visit Realtor.com® will have an enhanced experience with Zillow 3D Home tours, interactive floor plans, walkthrough videos and more, powered by Zillow's marketplace of listings. The data will complement Realtor.com®'s current rental content sourced from direct relationships with single-family and low-rise rentals landlords through its Avail platform, Internet Listing Services and property management companies, as well as the rental content that Realtor.com® sources from multiple listing services nationwide.

"This new agreement allows us to deliver significant value to Realtor.com® users, and in partnership with Zillow, realize a financial benefit for Realtor.com®. Consumers will have access to an enhanced rental experience while property management companies and landlords will be able to tap into a market-leading combined audience across both the Realtor.com® and Zillow platforms," said Damian Eales, CEO, Realtor.com®. "On average, 70 million people each month turn to Realtor.com® to find their next place to live, and we remain committed to delivering the best possible experience for renters, buyers and sellers at every stage of their real estate journey."

Recognizing that nearly every homebuyer starts out as a renter, this collaboration is strategically designed to meet surging rental demand and support the immediate needs of both renters and property managers. Broadening access to Zillow's multifamily listings on Realtor.com® will provide more renters an enhanced experience with a wide array of options and tools to navigate today's challenging market.

"Extending Zillow's multifamily rental listings to Realtor.com®'s platform will boost these properties' visibility, helping our partners reach even more renters and propel their business forward," said Zillow co-founder and CEO Rich Barton. "We're committed to delivering a superior experience for consumers and helping more and more people get home."

Zillow continues to grow its multifamily rentals marketplace, with nearly 39,000 such properties advertising across Zillow as of the end of February 2024. Zillow will begin syndicating multifamily rental listings to Realtor.com® later this spring.

About Realtor.com®

Realtor.com® is an open real estate marketplace built for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate more than 25 years ago. Today, through its website and mobile apps, Realtor.com® is a trusted guide for consumers, empowering more people to find their way home by breaking down barriers, helping them make the right connections, and creating confidence through expert insights and guidance. For professionals, Realtor.com® is a trusted partner for business growth, offering consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. For more information, visit Realtor.com®.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow and its affiliates help people find and get the home they want by connecting them with digital solutions, dedicated partners and agents, and easier buying, selling, financing and renting experiences.

Zillow Group's affiliates, subsidiaries and brands include Zillow®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans℠, Trulia®, Out East®, StreetEasy®, HotPads®, ShowingTime+℠, Spruce® and Follow Up Boss®.

All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). © 2023 MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.

