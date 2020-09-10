Realtor.com® Appoints Chris Patalano as Chief Technology Officer

Patalano joins realtor.com ® from Pandora and SiriusXM where he served as the senior vice president of engineering, leading development for their streaming platform and advertising marketplace. Prior to that, he held senior engineering roles at Apple and Beats Music.

Working closely with realtor.com®'s product and marketing leaders, Patalano will focus on optimizing the company's technology infrastructure. This includes ensuring realtor.com® has the right technology and processes in place for product development and company operations. He will also implement technology in new and unique ways to create differentiated experiences for consumers, customers and partners to help achieve the mission of making buying, selling and living in homes easier and more rewarding for everyone.

"Chris has a long history of leading best-in-class technology teams and executing strategic initiatives that enable world-class consumer experiences," said Doctorow. "We're excited to welcome Chris to realtor.com® and know that his deep technology expertise and leadership skills will be a great addition to our amazing team."

"I look forward to working alongside David and the realtor.com® team to build highly scalable products and lead what is already a world-class team," said Patalano. "I truly believe in realtor.com®'s mission and understand the value of helping people find the perfect home. I am excited to dive in and help the company continue to innovate and build amazing experiences for our consumers and our customers."

Patalano holds a bachelor's degree in cognitive science - human computer interaction from University of California, San Diego.

Over the past several months, realtor.com® has refreshed its leadership team , adding top talent (chief executive officer David Doctorow, chief marketing officer Mickey Neuberger and chief people officer Kat Koutsantonis) as well as promoting from within (chief product officer Rachel Morley, chief revenue officer Ben Rubenstein and chief operating officer Michael Lam). Patalano completes the executive team, as they look to execute on strategic initiatives to further differentiate realtor.com® among real estate technology companies.

