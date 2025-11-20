Realtor.com®: As Market Cools, Buyer Regret Does Too

Post-purchase remorse declines from 2023 as today's buyers approach the market more deliberately; the share who feel they overpaid for their home also falls from 15% to 8% over the past two years

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most common sources of post-purchase remorse – feeling they paid too much for their home – has dropped dramatically among U.S. homebuyers, falling from 15% in 2023 to just 8% in 2025, according to research from Realtor.com®. The decline highlights how buyers are entering purchases more deliberately in today's slower, higher-rate housing market, and reaping the benefits of more confident decision-making.

The Realtor.com® 2025 Consumer Attitudes & Usage Study shows that in 2025 nearly four in 10 recent buyers (37%) reported no regrets about their home purchase – up six percentage points from 31% in 2023. With homes sitting on the market a median of 63 days in October 2025 – nearly two weeks (13 days) longer than in October 2023 – the slower pace has given buyers more time to weigh their decisions.

"As the market has shifted from a fast-paced sellers' market to one that gives buyers more breathing room, we're seeing buyer regret trend down," said Realtor.com® Vice President of Research and Insights Laura Eddy. "Today's buyers are generally more qualified, taking extra time to weigh their options and make confident decisions – factors that are helping reduce second-guessing after purchase. And for many, that means having even more to feel thankful for this season."

For those who did experience post-purchase regrets, the most common challenges were unexpected home maintenance (16%), higher than anticipated household costs (15%), and drained savings accounts (14%).

Generational divide: Older buyers more confident while younger buyers navigate new challenges

Regret varied sharply by age, highlighting how experience and life stage influence home buying satisfaction. Older buyers were the most confident, while younger buyers, particularly first-timers, were more likely to encounter surprises.

Boomers : 60% reported no regrets at all, citing only minor concerns like home maintenance or higher-than-expected household costs.

: 60% reported no regrets at all, citing only minor concerns like home maintenance or higher-than-expected household costs. Gen X : 45% reported no regrets, with top issues echoing Boomers – maintenance and budget strain.

: 45% reported no regrets, with top issues echoing Boomers – maintenance and budget strain. Millennials : Just over one-third (34%) had no regrets. Their biggest challenges were emptying savings (surprisingly, the highest among all generations), higher maintenance costs, and unexpected household expenses.

: Just over one-third (34%) had no regrets. Their biggest challenges were emptying savings (surprisingly, the highest among all generations), higher maintenance costs, and unexpected household expenses. Gen Z: The most likely to experience remorse (only about a quarter, 27%, had no regrets). Gen Z cited skipping inspections, higher ownership costs, and household spending as top post-purchase concerns.

Younger generations were also more likely to regret commute distances and neighborhood choices, underscoring the growing complexity of balancing affordability, lifestyle and location in today's high-priced housing market.

A more informed buyer emerges

The findings point to a significant shift in buyer psychology. Where a hot sellers market and low interest rates once fueled rushed decisions and fast offers, higher borrowing costs and slower market conditions in many areas appear to have introduced greater deliberation and confidence in decisions

"Buyers today are entering the market with clearer expectations and stronger financial footing," said Eddy. "Even though affordability remains a challenge, the slower pace has allowed people to make decisions that feel right for them, and that's reflected in lower regret levels across the board."

Regrets experienced after purchasing a home



ALL

BUYERS GEN Z (18 - 28) MILLENNIALS (29 - 44) GEN X (45 - 60) BOOMERS (61 - 79) There is more home maintenance than anticipated (e.g., money, time, etc.) 16 % 11 % 16 % 12 % 15 % I had to spend more on household items than anticipated 15 % 12 % 13 % 12 % 12 % My savings account is empty 14 % 9 % 15 % 10 % 6 % The cost of ownership is higher than anticipated 11% (↓-5pp) 12 % 11 % 10 % 9 % Concern about rising interest rates impacting my future mortgage payments 10 % 11 % 12 % 9 % 3 % The home was not in the condition I expected 9 % 10 % 10 % 9 % 8 % I rushed into the decision 9 % 9 % 10 % 8 % 6 % The house is too small 9 % 10 % 9 % 10 % 6 % I paid too much for the home 8% (↓-7 pp) 10 % 9 % 7 % 7 % I wish I had done an inspection(s) 8 % 12 % 9 % 6 % 4 % I wish I had asked for buyer contingencies 8 % 8 % 9 % 9 % 3 % I didn't consider the external environment (e.g., noise, traffic, etc.) 8% (↑+4 pp) 10 % 8 % 9 % 1 %











I settled for house that didn't fit my needs 8 % 10 % 7 % 7 % 4 % The home is too far from work 8 % 11 % 8 % 3 % 2 % I don't like my neighbors 7 % 8 % 7 % 6 % 4 % The house is too big 6 % 4 % 8 % 5 % 1 % I don't like my neighborhood 4 % 10 % 5 % 4 % 2 % Other 1 % 1 % 1 % 0 % 1 % None of the above - I did not have any regrets 37% (↑+6 pp) 27 % 34 % 45 % 59 %



Up/Down arrows indicate a notable difference from 2023 data



Methodology

The research was conducted by MarketVision Research among 1,267 U.S. respondents who had purchased a home in the past 12 months. The fieldwork was conducted in February 2025.

About Realtor.com®

Realtor.com® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 25 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor.com® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.

Media Contact: Sara Wiskerchen, [email protected]

SOURCE Realtor.com