Realtor.com® Debuts Spotlight Listings to Help Agents Maximize Listing Visibility and Close More Sales

As the housing landscape shifts and buyers gain more leverage, listing agents face growing pressure to prove their value to sellers and ensure for-sale listings stand out. Spotlight Listings gives properties premium placement and double the visibility with Realtor.com®'s engaged audience, helping listings agents attract more qualified buyers and deliver faster results for sellers.

At the same time, the Local Expert℠ product acts as a digital billboard on Realtor.com®, allowing buyer and listing agents to showcase recent sales, ratings or reviews, as well as build credibility with potential clients through targeted, high-visibility ads, an enhanced, eye-catching profile and detailed performance reporting.

"As the market shifts in favor of buyers, agents need tools that not only promote homes to motivated buyers but also elevate their personal brand," said Owais Siddiqui, Realtor.com® Senior Director of Product Management. "Spotlight Listings and Local Expert℠ deliver a powerful combination – Spotlight Listings helps sellers elevate visibility with serious buyers, while Local Expert℠ helps agents to build lasting brand recognition and drive new business."

These new and enhanced offerings make it easier than ever for agents to succeed in today's market.

New Spotlight Listings : Gives agents the ability to showcase properties with premium placements on Realtor.com ® designed to capture attention, drive more views and engagement, and attract serious buyers. With elevated positioning in search results and maps, plus enhanced Listing Detail Pages featuring an expanded gallery with an emphasis on property visuals, Spotlight Listings help agents boost listing visibility and demonstrate their value to sellers. It's available to promote single-family homes, apartments, condos, farm, land and mobile properties. Listings are even featured in ZIP-targeted listing recommendation emails sent to high-intent buyers in the local market.

Together, Spotlight Listings and Local Expert products form a "better together" bundle that empowers agents to boost their visibility in search results on Realtor.com®, strengthen their brand with buyers and sellers, and stand apart from other agents. By combining both products, agents secure more layers of exposure and integration into Realtor.com®'s highly engaged ecosystem – ensuring high visibility and recall for both their listings and their brand.

Whether used individually or together, the Spotlight Listings and Local Expert℠ products give agents a timely, competitive advantage in today's market. Click here for more information about the Spotlight Listings and Local Expert℠ products.

