Realtor.com® Launches New 'Price Perfect' Tool to Help Buyers Find Specific Homes That Match Their Needs

"Our research shows 'how much can I afford' is one of the biggest pain points for home shoppers," said Brad Sivert, general manager and head of mortgage for realtor.com.® "With Price Perfect, buyers have more insight into their spending power by showing them the impact of adding or subtracting specific home features, such as an extra bedroom, bathroom or adding a garage. It empowers them to find the right home that is both affordable and has the features that are most important to them."

After entering a basic search of bedrooms, bathrooms and location, buyers are able to view how much adding or subtracting specific features would impact the price of their home and adjust their search accordingly. For example, when searching for a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Madison, Wis., the cost of expanding the search to include another bedroom would add $62,500 and another bathroom $24,045 to the median listing price of $369,900. But subtracting a bathroom could save a buyer $10,000 and considering a condo instead of a single family home could save another $5,000 off the median listing price.

Once the buyer decides on their desired features, they are shown the monthly payment for the median-priced home broken down by mortgage, property taxes and insurance. With a quick click of the "See Homes" button, they can view all the homes on realtor.com® that meet all their specific search criteria.

Price Perfect assigns costs to individual home features based on an algorithm of listing prices and characteristics of homes currently on the market in a specific neighborhood. This ensures all costs reflect market conditions in real time, making these insights incredibly relevant to buyers currently in the market.

Home buyers are able to access Price Perfect on realtor.com® at https://www.realtor.com/mortgage/tools/price-perfect?iid=global_nav . To access Price Perfect from the realtor.com® homepage, simply click "Mortgage" and select "Find My Buying Power."

Realtor.com®'s Price Perfect feature is available on mobile web and the realtor.com® website and will be expanding to the company's iOS and Android app.

About realtor.com®

Realtor.com®, The Home of Home Search℠, offers an extensive inventory of for-sale and rental listings, and access to information, tools and professional expertise that help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. It pioneered the world of digital real estate 20 years ago, and today is the trusted resource for home buyers, sellers and dreamers by making all things home simple, efficient and enjoyable. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit realtor.com®.

Media Contact:

Realtor.com®

Lexie Puckett-Holbert

lexie.puckettholbert@move.com

SOURCE realtor.com

Related Links

https://www.realtor.com

