Search Homes and See What You Can Afford with the New Realtor.com® App in ChatGPT

The app simplifies critical budget and location decisions for home shoppers, while also safeguarding MLS data

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Realtor.com® today announced the launch of the Realtor.com® app in ChatGPT, marking another major step in the company's strategy to infuse AI technology across the home buying and renting journey. The new conversational experience brings Realtor.com®'s intuitive home search capability into one of the most widely used AI platforms, making the often-overwhelming "pre-search" phase of the home buying and renting process simpler and then ultimately transitioning users to Realtor.com® to connect with a local expert, schedule a tour, and explore our full suite of advanced search tools.

Consistent with Realtor.com®'s unique industry partnership model, MLSs and professionals remain at the center of a connected consumer experience. Every listing remains fully secure, and MLS data is protected with a strict prohibition on model training.

Over the past year, Realtor.com® has rolled out a series of AI-powered innovations designed to make the home search smarter, faster and far more intuitive for consumers, including its AI-powered natural language search feature, AI-generated listing tags, and immersive visual tools that highlight unique property attributes. In every team across the company, AI is being leveraged to accelerate development, drive scale and deliver quality experiences. Together, these efforts are laying the foundation for an AI-driven Realtor.com® experience that is built to lead the future of real estate.

"For 30 years, Realtor.com® has led every major technology shift in how Americans search for homes, while staying true to our mission of connecting them with the professionals who will help them," said Damian Eales, Realtor.com® CEO. "Today, AI represents the next transformational opportunity to simplify the home journey and deliver greater clarity and confidence to consumers. The combined strengths of Realtor.com®, REA Group and News Corp give us a unique competitive advantage, uniting world-class tech and talent, global insights and deep industry partnerships. With OpenAI, we will meet home buyers wherever they are, keeping the real estate professional central to the experience."

According to a recent Realtor.com® survey, Americans rely on real estate agents as the No. 1 most trusted and accurate source for information and 82% are also using AI for real estate insights. The company sees an opportunity to accelerate its strong traffic momentum by reaching consumers earlier during what it calls the "pre-search" phase, when they are asking foundational questions about affordability, neighborhood discovery, and whether to rent or buy. By giving them intuitive tools to start their pre-search, it can then ultimately transition them to Realtor.com® and a professional who can best assist them.

"Our commitment is to make Realtor.com® omnipresent wherever consumers are having conversations about real estate. Our new app in ChatGPT raises the bar, especially for first-time home buyers, putting powerful guidance and clarity in front of consumers from the moment they begin pre-searching," said Mickey Neuberger, Realtor.com® Chief Consumer & Marketing Officer. "We brought real estate listings to the internet. Now we're bringing them to AI. As the most trusted site among real estate professionals, we see this as a win for buyers, agents and the broader industry."

To support consumers on their home buying or renting process, the experience is enhanced by these key features:

First-Time Buyer Focus: Tailored prompts support first-time buyers during the pre-search phase, helping them move from early questions about how and where to begin into clear, actionable search criteria.

Tailored prompts support first-time buyers during the pre-search phase, helping them move from early questions about how and where to begin into clear, actionable search criteria. Affordability Calculator: Users can engage conversationally to instantly establish initial budget parameters based on their savings and income.

Users can engage conversationally to instantly establish initial budget parameters based on their savings and income. Neighborhood Exploration: Supports discovery by comparing and pinpointing specific areas based on criteria like commute times, lifestyle amenities, or school boundaries.

"The Realtor.com® app in ChatGPT is designed to keep agents and MLSs at the center of the real estate transaction, while raising the visibility of their listings," said Anna Marie Castiglioni, Head of Realtor.com® Next. "Realtor.com® does not receive listing data through an IDX feed; instead, our unique, direct relationships with MLSs ensure we operate in the best interests of home buyers and sellers, partnering with MLSs that uphold accuracy and transparency across the industry. By only showing a preview of property images and details, the app guides consumers to Realtor.com® to connect with a local expert, schedule a tour, and explore our full suite of advanced search tools."

The Realtor.com® app in ChatGPT is available starting today to all ChatGPT users.

About Realtor.com®

Realtor.com® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 25 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor.com® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.

Media contact: Emily Do, [email protected]

SOURCE Realtor.com