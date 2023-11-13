Realtor.com® Promotes Mausam Bhatt to Chief Product and Technology Officer

News provided by

Realtor.com

13 Nov, 2023, 12:15 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Realtor.com® today announced that Mausam Bhatt has been promoted to chief product and technology officer. In his expanded role, Mausam will be responsible for developing  and executing on an innovative product strategy and roadmap that leverages and optimizes the company's technology infrastructure to deliver an enhanced consumer experience and more growth opportunities for customers.

"Since joining Realtor.com®, Mausam has sharpened our customer focus and accelerated the momentum of our product launches in both pace and predictability. He has worked closely with our technology function, and has brought about important innovation and improvements in consumer experience, as well as enhanced sell-side products, including RealChoice Selling and most recently, Listing Agent Toolkit," said Damian Eales, CEO of Realtor.com®. "I am excited for Mausam to continue to build on the success he has already achieved, in this important and expanded role."

Mausam joined Realtor.com in October 2022 as chief product officer, leading Realtor.com®'s product strategy, collaborating closely with Technology and Growth teams to drive a shared vision for Realtor.com product priorities, and leading the teams who design, build and market the site experiences and tools offered to renters, buyers, sellers and real estate professionals.

"I'm excited to take on this new role leading the technology and product teams at Realtor.com® and helping innovate and evolve the products we offer to deliver a trusted and superior experience for consumers and business growth for our customers in a rapidly evolving housing market and industry," said Mausam.

Mausam is a seasoned product executive who has helped companies scale globally and built several market-leading products from the ground up. He previously led Google's commerce initiatives, where his team developed and accelerated transaction growth on the Google Shopping platform, serving billions of users and global merchants ranging from Fortune 500 retailers to micro direct-to-consumer brands. Before joining Google, he was chief product officer for RetailMeNot, leading teams that diversified the company's product line from primarily a coupons-only marketplace to a modern offering with cash-back wallet, credit card-linked offers, prescription healthcare savings, and gift cards marketplace.

Mausam is based in Realtor.com®'s Santa Clara, Calif. office. He holds an MBA from Duke University and an MS in Computer Science from the University of Arizona.

About Realtor.com®
Realtor.com® is an open real estate marketplace built for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate more than 25 years ago. Today, through its website and mobile apps, Realtor.com® is a trusted guide for consumers, empowering more people to find their way home by breaking down barriers, helping them make the right connections, and creating confidence through expert insights and guidance. For professionals, Realtor.com® is a trusted partner for business growth, offering consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. For more information, visit Realtor.com®.

Media Contact
[email protected] 

SOURCE Realtor.com

Also from this source

Only 3 in 10 Veterans Know They Can Buy a Home With Zero Down

While many Veterans are aware they have access to Veterans Affairs home loan benefits, which honor their service by making homeownership more...

Realtor.com® October Housing Report: Home Prices Stable Amid Inventory Drought and Rising Rates

While home prices remained relatively stable year over year this October, limited inventory continues to hamper homebuyers as the number of homes...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.