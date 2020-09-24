Realtor.com® Weekly Housing Report: Nearly 400,000 Fewer Homes Have Been Listed Since the Start of the Pandemic

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic in March, nearly 400,000 fewer homes have been listed compared to last year, leaving a gaping hole in the U.S. housing inventory, according to realtor.com®'s Weekly Housing Report for the week ending Sept. 19. As a result, home prices are accelerating at double last year's pace while homes sell 12 days faster than last year, on average.

"Sellers are more reluctant to list their home given the uncertainty over the economy and the pandemic environment. Buyers on the other hand, especially hungry first timers, remain largely unfazed by the challenges, and are motivated by low mortgage rates and the fear of missing out on the right home," said Javier Vivas, director of economic research for realtor.com®. "The majority of sellers are also buyers, so even as new listings hit the market, another buyer is also added. Adding to the inventory issues, thousands of previously vacant homes, such as second homes and rentals, have been reoccupied by their owners during the pandemic, effectively taking them off the market."

Number of homes on the market remains woefully behind last year

Since mid-March (the beginning of the COVID pandemic), a total of 2.91 million unique properties have been put on the market for sale. This is approximately 390,000 fewer homes than the 3.30 million listed during the same period last year.

As of this week, the number of homes on the market is down 39% compared to last year. With the typical seasonal slowdown approaching, relief in terms of more available homes for sale is unlikely.

The number of new listings hitting the market this week was down 15% compared to last year, a slight improvement over last week's decline of 17%. The slight uptick was likely a result of having a full work week compared to the short holiday week (Labor Day), as well as better containment of wildfires on the West Coast.

Home prices continued to see record breaking growth

Median listing prices continued to grow at last week's record breaking pace of 11.1% year-over-year. This is more than double January 2020's price acceleration and the 19th week in a row of price acceleration.

Homes are selling even faster than last week

Homes are selling in 53 days, which is 12 days faster on average than this time last year, and one day faster than last week. The rapid turnover is fueling home sales, and keeping the market from stalling. With buyer demand showing no signs of cooling, homes are expected to continue flying off the market, despite a depleted supply.

Housing market strengthens after last week's disasters

Realtor.com ® tracks the overall strength of the housing market through its proprietary Housing Market Recovery Index, which compares real-time key indicators including trends in number of searches on realtor.com ® , median listing prices, the number of newly listed homes, and the time it takes to sell to January 2020 , prior to the pandemic.

tracks the overall strength of the housing market through its proprietary Housing Market Recovery Index, which compares real-time key indicators including trends in number of searches on realtor.com , median listing prices, the number of newly listed homes, and the time it takes to sell to , prior to the pandemic. This week, the index was 107.2 points, 1.0 point stronger than last week and 7.2 points stronger than it was pre-COVID. The slight improvement over last week can be attributed to the containment of fire and hurricane damage, which had weakened levels of supply.

Metro Median

Listing

Price YoY Total

Listings

YoY Median Days on

Market YoY Akron, Ohio 6.5% -54.4% 5 days faster Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y. 16.2% -43.1% 12 days faster Albuquerque, N.M. 18.5% -51.4% 6 days faster Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, Pa.-N.J. 26.1% -59.0% 37 days faster Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga. 9.9% -46.6% 9 days faster Augusta-Richmond County, Ga.-S.C. 6.4% -48.5% 25 days faster Austin-Round Rock, Texas 16.9% -49.3% 13 days faster Bakersfield, Calif. 17.3% -46.7% 18 days faster Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md. 3.3% -52.8% 18 days faster Baton Rouge, La. 14.9% -35.8% 1 days slower Birmingham-Hoover, Ala. 7.5% -39.3% 12 days faster Boise City, Idaho 12.3% -67.4% 3 days faster Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H. 15.4% -34.6% 17 days faster Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Conn. 1.6% -23.9% 41 days faster Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, N.Y. 15.0% -43.1% No change Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Fla. 13.8% -32.6% 20 days faster Charleston-North Charleston, S.C. 15.5% -42.7% 22 days faster Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C. 8.6% -48.9% 14 days faster Chattanooga, Tenn.-Ga. 12.9% -51.1% 12 days faster Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wis. 9.2% -35.3% 7 days faster Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind. 18.2% -48.3% 9 days faster Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio 8.2% -51.2% 10 days faster Colorado Springs, Colo. 4.5% -52.0% 15 days faster Columbia, S.C. 8.7% -47.9% 21 days faster Columbus, Ohio 7.1% -48.4% 13 days faster Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas 5.0% -45.3% 10 days faster Dayton, Ohio 24.7% -47.0% 9 days faster Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, Fla. 4.3% -43.3% 17 days faster Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo. 4.9% -40.9% 7 days faster Des Moines-West Des Moines, Iowa 2.2% -36.5% 8 days faster Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich 12.9% -46.2% 7 days faster Durham-Chapel Hill, N.C. 11.7% -44.9% 8 days faster El Paso, Texas 11.1% -45.5% 20 days faster Fresno, Calif. 6.1% -57.3% 20 days faster Grand Rapids-Wyoming, Mich 7.1% -48.5% No change Greensboro-High Point, N.C. 13.5% -49.9% 9 days faster Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, S.C. 6.8% -43.1% 5 days faster Harrisburg-Carlisle, Pa. 10.2% -51.4% 20 days faster Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn. 7.5% -31.1% 23 days faster Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas 7.2% -33.0% 7 days faster Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind. 8.0% -54.2% 13 days faster Jackson, Miss. 22.0% -45.3% 14 days faster Jacksonville, Fla. 4.6% -44.9% 11 days faster Kansas City, Mo.-Kan. 13.4% -51.8% 3 days faster Knoxville, Tenn. 7.6% -56.6% 12 days faster Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla. 8.0% -30.8% 7 days faster Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev. 7.8% -6.4% 9 days faster Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Ark. 18.3% -49.0% 16 days faster Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif. 17.1% -29.0% 1 day faster Louisville/Jefferson County, Ky.-Ind. 2.6% -49.8% 9 days faster Madison, Wis. 5.7% -45.5% 5 days faster McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas 13.8% -47.7% 19 days faster Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark. 11.1% -53.3% 12 days faster Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla. 2.5% -14.9% 5 days faster Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis. 8.3% -43.8% 3 days faster Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wis. 3.0% -33.0% 7 days faster Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, Tenn. 8.1% -42.3% 4 days faster New Haven-Milford, Conn. 5.7% -24.3% 28 days faster New Orleans-Metairie, La. 12.5% -39.6% 8 days faster New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa. 12.5% -9.1% 10 days faster North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla. 5.4% -32.1% 21 days faster Oklahoma City, Okla. 6.1% -39.6% 3 days faster Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa 8.4% -44.8% 9 days slower Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla. 1.5% -20.4% 7 days faster Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, Calif. 9.1% -45.7% 36 days faster Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Fla. 7.0% -42.6% 7 days faster Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md. 15.4% -43.6% 20 days faster Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz. 7.8% -41.5% 7 days faster Pittsburgh, Pa. 25.0% -35.7% 10 days faster Portland-South Portland, Maine 11.9% -48.8% 30 days faster Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash. 8.3% -45.5% 5 days faster Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Mass. 9.1% -54.0% 12 days faster Raleigh, N.C. 6.0% -46.3% 8 days faster Richmond, Va. 11.6% -46.7% 8 days faster Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif. 14.4% -57.1% 10 days faster Rochester, N.Y. 6.3% -42.1% 16 days faster Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, Calif. 9.1% -51.9% 10 days faster Salt Lake City, Utah 13.9% -56.2% 15 days faster San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas 6.6% -43.8% 14 days faster San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif. 6.9% -42.4% 8 days faster San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif. 9.3% -13.9% 5 days slower San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif. 5.6% -27.1% 3 days faster Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton, Pa. 16.1% -53.3% 30 days faster Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash. 5.2% -26.4% 7 days faster Spokane-Spokane Valley, Wash. 15.0% -48.1% 4 days faster Springfield, Mass. 22.5% -48.3% 15 days faster St. Louis, Mo.-Ill. 11.2% -40.1% 6 days faster Stockton-Lodi, Calif. 9.4% -62.1% 3 days faster Syracuse, N.Y. 2.8% -43.5% 2 days slower Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla. 7.2% -45.1% 10 days faster Toledo, Ohio 9.3% -42.3% 12 days faster Tucson, Ariz. 10.4% -45.2% 6 days faster Tulsa, Okla. 14.3% -43.6% 8 days faster Urban Honolulu, Hawaii -12.2% 27.4% 3 days slower Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Va.-N.C. 10.0% -45.6% 24 days faster Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W. Va. 9.2% -42.0% 16 days faster Wichita, Kan. 9.9% -49.1% 13 days faster Winston-Salem, N.C. 8.7% -49.4% 17 days faster Worcester, Mass.-Conn. 11.8% -55.0% 26 days faster Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, Ohio-Pa. 9.4% -57.8% 12 days faster

