Realtor.com® Weekly Recovery Report: Housing Market Gains Momentum Ahead of Summer Buying Season

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The realtor.com® Weekly Housing Recovery Index hit 92 points for the week ending June 20, up 2 points over last week and just 8 points short of its pre-COVID baseline, according to new data released today by realtor.com®. Days on market also saw its largest post-COVID improvement this week with homes selling three days faster than last week on average --- driven by the easing of shelter in place orders and buyers re-entering the market.

"This week's data shows the housing market is continuing to warm up as economies reopen and more buyers return to the streets, but with COVID cases increasing in some regions uncertainty still remains," said Javier Vivas, director of economic research for realtor.com®. "The pace of home sales also showed the first substantial signs of improvement in anticipation of the summer season. It's unlikely we'll see the national pace of sales return to normal this year, but we should see home closings accelerate in the coming weeks -- and peak later than usual this summer."

Local Index Recovery: Miami, Philadelphia , Rochester N.Y. , and Jacksonville FL crossed the recovery benchmark this week, taking the total number of markets above the January baseline to 10, the highest number since the onset of COVID. The overall recovery index is showing greatest recovery in Seattle , Denver , Boston , Jacksonville, Fla. , and Philadelphia . Regionally, the West (index 99.6) continues to lead the recovery with the overall index now essentially at the January benchmark. The South (index 93.9), which led the early recovery, is beginning to lag relative to other regions, with both the Northeast and Midwest (index 94.5 and index 93.6) catching up. See full list of metros below.

Listings Data Summary

Week ending June 20 Week ending

June 13 Week ending

June 6 First Two

Weeks March Total Listings -29% YOY -27% YOY -25% YOY -16% YOY Time on Market 13 days slower YOY 16 days slower YOY 16 days slower YOY -4 days faster YOY Median Listing Prices +5.6% YOY +4.6% YOY +4.3% YOY +4.5% YOY New Listings -19% YOY -20% YOY -21% YOY +5% YOY

Time on market is now just 13 days slower than last year. While it still takes longer to find a buyer and complete a sale compared to this time last year, the gap is shrinking as buyers return and are forced to move faster to compete for a limited number of homes for sale.

is now just 13 days slower than last year. While it still takes longer to find a buyer and complete a sale compared to this time last year, the gap is shrinking as buyers return and are forced to move faster to compete for a limited number of homes for sale. New listings are down 19 percent . Buyer interest in the housing market has more than fully recovered. In comparison, the pace of sellers coming back to the market is lagging. This is helping to keep the balance between market components, such as price and time on market. But new listings are a crucial pre-cursor to home sales , particularly in an inventory-light market, so productivity of the summer season really comes down to how many homes are listed.

. Buyer interest in the housing market has more than fully recovered. In comparison, the pace of sellers coming back to the market is lagging. This is helping to keep the balance between market components, such as price and time on market. But , particularly in an inventory-light market, so productivity of the summer season really comes down to how many homes are listed. Median listing prices are now growing at 5.6 percent over last year, more than a percentage point above pre-COVID pace.

are now growing at over last year, more than a percentage point above pre-COVID pace. Total inventory is down 29 percent. The number of homes for sale continues to decline faster than last year because buyers outnumber sellers in this unusual summer season.

Rank Metro Recovery

Index (Week

Ending 6/20) Recovery

Index

(Weekly

Change) 1 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash. 110.6 4.6 2 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo. 108.3 0.7 3 Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H. 106.5 -0.2 4 Jacksonville, Fla. 104.5 7.1 5 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md. 103.8 9.1 6 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif. 103.7 3.1 7 Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev. 102.6 1.6 8 San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif. 102.5 -2.0 9 San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif. 100.3 -4.2 10 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla. 100.1 2.9 11 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md. 99.6 2.8 12 Rochester, N.Y. 99.1 -2.2 13 Kansas City, Mo.-Kan. 99.0 3.9 14 Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn. 98.8 5.4 15 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas 98.6 2.1 16 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W. Va. 97.6 1.0 17 Austin-Round Rock, Texas 97.5 -1.5 18 Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, Tenn. 97.2 -0.2 19 Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark. 97.1 2.1 20 Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind. 96.6 7.4 21 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif. 96.3 3.0 22 Louisville/Jefferson County, Ky.-Ind. 96.0 -0.7 23 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga. 95.9 -0.4 24 Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio 95.6 4.2 25 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich. 94.9 -2.5 26 Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz. 94.5 0.5 27 Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wis. 94.3 1.7 28 Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Va.-N.C. 94.1 1.5 29 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas 93.9 1.3 30 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif. 93.7 1.9 31 St. Louis, Mo.-Ill. 93.1 2.5 32 Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash. 93.1 -0.3 33 New Orleans-Metairie, La. 92.8 8.6 34 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C. 92.3 2.1 35 New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa. 91.6 -0.8 36 San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas 91.5 0.7 37 Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind. 90.9 5.4 38 Birmingham-Hoover, Ala. 90.5 -5.7 39 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla. 90.4 -0.6 40 Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, Calif. 89.6 -2.6 41 Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Mass. 89.4 4.5 42 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla. 89.2 1.5 43 Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis. 88.9 1.3 44 Pittsburgh, Pa. 88.6 0.5 45 Oklahoma City, Okla. 88.3 -4.8 46 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wis. 87.8 0.5 47 Richmond, Va. 86.4 -6.8 48 Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, N.Y. 84.7 3.1 49 Columbus, Ohio 84.5 0.8 50 Raleigh, N.C. 81.9 -0.9

Weekly listings data: https://www.realtor.com/research/weekly-housing-trends-view-data-week-june-20-2020/

Weekly Recovery index data: https://www.realtor.com/research/housing-market-recovery-index-trends-june-20-data

Methodology: The Weekly Housing Index leverages a weighted average of realtor.com® search traffic, median list prices, new listings, and median time on market and compares it to the January 2020 market trend, as a baseline for pre-COVID market growth. The overall index is set to 100 in this baseline period. The higher a market's index value, the higher its recovery and vice versa.

week_end_date cbsa_code cbsa_title median_listing_price_yy active_listing_count_yy median_days_on_market_by_day_yy median_days_on_market_yy new_listing_count_yy new_listing_share_yy price_reduced_count_yy price_reduced_share_yy 6/20/2020 35620 new york-newark-jersey city, ny-nj-pa 1.70% -20.60% 24 42.10% 1.10% 1.80% -59.20% -3.00% 6/20/2020 31080 los angeles-long beach-anaheim, ca 21.90% -19.80% 13 28.90% -19.60% 0.00% -48.80% -2.70% 6/20/2020 16980 chicago-naperville-elgin, il-in-wi 0.30% -28.80% 3 7.10% -19.80% 1.30% -38.90% -1.30% 6/20/2020 19100 dallas-fort worth-arlington, tx 0.00% -30.70% -1 -2.00% -13.10% 2.30% -43.20% -2.30% 6/20/2020 26420 houston-the woodlands-sugar land, tx 1.60% -23.20% 6 11.80% -15.20% 0.90% -40.90% -2.20% 6/20/2020 37980 philadelphia-camden-wilmington, pa-nj-de-md 13.80% -40.00% 0 0.00% -15.40% 3.40% -50.50% -1.70% 6/20/2020 47900 washington-arlington-alexandria, dc-va-md-wv 9.00% -39.00% -2 -5.30% -19.70% 3.50% -56.10% -2.40% 6/20/2020 33100 miami-fort lauderdale-west palm beach, fl -2.20% -9.90% 20 21.30% 5.60% 0.80% -31.40% -1.30% 6/20/2020 12060 atlanta-sandy springs-roswell, ga 4.40% -28.90% 1 2.00% -20.80% 1.00% -43.40% -1.70% 6/20/2020 14460 boston-cambridge-newton, ma-nh 9.20% -31.40% -4 -10.50% -13.30% 2.90% -49.30% -2.40% 6/20/2020 41860 san francisco-oakland-hayward, ca 11.70% -18.90% 1 3.10% -11.60% 1.20% -37.00% -1.60% 6/20/2020 19820 detroit-warren-dearborn, mi 3.70% -29.90% 2 5.60% -29.50% 0.10% -39.80% -1.20% 6/20/2020 38060 phoenix-mesa-scottsdale, az 4.70% -42.00% 6 11.80% -23.40% 2.90% -60.30% -4.00% 6/20/2020 42660 seattle-tacoma-bellevue, wa 1.50% -29.30% 0 0.00% -4.20% 4.00% -51.10% -2.80% 6/20/2020 33460 minneapolis-st. paul-bloomington, mn-wi 5.70% -21.80% 3 8.30% -14.00% 1.10% -38.40% -1.50% 6/20/2020 40140 riverside-san bernardino-ontario, ca 4.80% -40.40% 8 15.70% -24.90% 2.20% -59.60% -2.40% 6/20/2020 45300 tampa-st. petersburg-clearwater, fl 3.50% -33.70% 12 20.70% -26.10% 0.90% -45.90% -2.00% 6/20/2020 41740 san diego-carlsbad, ca 6.90% -39.70% 1 2.60% -29.50% 1.90% -57.70% -2.70% 6/20/2020 41180 st. louis, mo-il 8.00% -31.30% 9 15.50% -18.10% 1.80% -43.40% -1.60% 6/20/2020 19740 denver-aurora-lakewood, co 6.20% -27.10% 1 2.90% -19.20% 1.30% -35.90% -1.60% 6/20/2020 12580 baltimore-columbia-towson, md 2.90% -41.60% 1 2.10% -17.40% 3.60% -55.10% -2.40% 6/20/2020 38300 pittsburgh, pa 25.00% -26.90% 28 48.30% -7.90% 2.10% -33.60% -0.90% 6/20/2020 38900 portland-vancouver-hillsboro, or-wa 4.40% -38.00% 11 29.70% -32.20% 1.00% -31.90% 0.80% 6/20/2020 16740 charlotte-concord-gastonia, nc-sc 3.40% -39.90% 3 5.90% -32.10% 1.20% -48.00% -1.30% 6/20/2020 36740 orlando-kissimmee-sanford, fl 0.00% -15.80% 16 28.10% -17.70% -0.20% -31.30% -1.50% 6/20/2020 17460 cleveland-elyria, oh 9.10% -42.10% 4 7.30% -20.90% 3.20% -40.30% -0.10% 6/20/2020 41700 san antonio-new braunfels, tx 1.90% -26.00% 11 21.20% -20.60% 0.60% -36.80% -1.40% 6/20/2020 17140 cincinnati, oh-ky-in 17.30% -40.90% 5 11.40% -22.00% 3.10% -43.70% -0.70% 6/20/2020 40900 sacramento--roseville--arden-arcade, ca 2.00% -31.90% 4 11.10% -22.20% 1.60% -41.10% -1.40% 6/20/2020 28140 kansas city, mo-ks 12.10% -39.40% 7 14.30% -29.90% 1.50% -54.80% -2.40% 6/20/2020 18140 columbus, oh 4.70% -35.80% 7 19.40% -23.70% 2.40% -58.20% -4.20% 6/20/2020 26900 indianapolis-carmel-anderson, in 2.70% -36.60% 5 10.90% -24.50% 1.90% -42.40% -1.30% 6/20/2020 29820 las vegas-henderson-paradise, nv 3.90% -10.10% 7 15.90% -26.60% -1.80% -43.90% -3.80% 6/20/2020 12420 austin-round rock, tx 5.70% -29.60% 3 6.50% -14.80% 1.90% -34.30% -0.90% 6/20/2020 34980 nashville-davidson--murfreesboro--franklin, tn 3.80% -24.20% -2 -5.60% -14.80% 1.30% -35.50% -1.30% 6/20/2020 41940 san jose-sunnyvale-santa clara, ca 7.90% -35.30% 1 2.90% -24.90% 2.00% -44.80% -1.30% 6/20/2020 47260 virginia beach-norfolk-newport news, va-nc 10.20% -39.40% -1 -2.00% -18.20% 2.50% -55.50% -1.60% 6/20/2020 33340 milwaukee-waukesha-west allis, wi 4.10% -31.00% 10 25.60% -19.20% 2.00% -48.40% -2.40% 6/20/2020 39300 providence-warwick, ri-ma 10.30% -42.50% 6 13.30% -22.80% 3.20% -61.80% -2.40% 6/20/2020 27260 jacksonville, fl -0.60% -21.60% 3 4.50% 14.30% 2.90% -42.90% -2.50% 6/20/2020 36420 oklahoma city, ok 14.90% -28.30% 4 8.90% -30.60% -0.30% -50.70% -2.70% 6/20/2020 31140 louisville/jefferson county, ky-in 0.00% -40.60% 0 0.00% -26.50% 2.40% -48.50% -1.40% 6/20/2020 32820 memphis, tn-ms-ar 11.90% -38.30% 1 1.80% -23.60% 2.10% -50.20% -1.50% 6/20/2020 35380 new orleans-metairie, la 1.80% -21.80% 12 18.20% -9.20% 1.10% -39.70% -1.90% 6/20/2020 40060 richmond, va 7.50% -30.80% 8 16.30% -35.80% -0.70% -59.00% -3.00% 6/20/2020 39580 raleigh, nc 1.90% -31.30% 12 24.00% -24.70% 0.90% -49.40% -2.20% 6/20/2020 15380 buffalo-cheektowaga-niagara falls, ny 6.80% -34.10% 12 35.30% -15.60% 3.40% -46.50% -1.60% 6/20/2020 25540 hartford-west hartford-east hartford, ct 3.50% -28.40% -6 -12.00% -3.60% 2.30% -55.20% -2.40% 6/20/2020 13820 birmingham-hoover, al 7.40% -28.60% 3 5.30% -22.30% 0.80% -39.10% -1.00% 6/20/2020 40380 rochester, ny 4.80% -31.20% -4 -12.10% -13.30% 3.10% -54.50% -2.70% 6/20/2020 46060 tucson, az 12.10% -42.10% 2 3.60% -42.70% -0.10% -55.50% -1.60% 6/20/2020 41620 salt lake city, ut 9.80% -36.60% 2 5.60% -25.60% 2.00% -44.90% -1.50% 6/20/2020 24340 grand rapids-wyoming, mi 5.40% -28.20% 6 16.70% -32.30% -0.70% -55.70% -3.40% 6/20/2020 46140 tulsa, ok 19.00% -36.50% 0 0.00% -29.10% 1.00% -54.60% -2.20% 6/20/2020 10580 albany-schenectady-troy, ny 13.70% -34.40% 32 47.80% -10.30% 2.50% -53.00% -2.00% 6/20/2020 10740 albuquerque, nm 16.10% -48.90% 0 0.00% -37.10% 2.30% -60.10% -2.10% 6/20/2020 36540 omaha-council bluffs, ne-ia 8.70% -28.60% 17 54.80% -32.20% -0.60% -48.80% -2.00% 6/20/2020 49340 worcester, ma-ct 7.20% -44.20% 2 4.70% -26.00% 3.30% -55.30% -1.70% 6/20/2020 28940 knoxville, tn 8.30% -38.10% 2 3.50% -31.80% 0.80% -42.90% -0.70% 6/20/2020 14860 bridgeport-stamford-norwalk, ct 0.10% -24.90% -14 -20.00% 29.30% 3.20% -55.70% -2.50% 6/20/2020 24860 greenville-anderson-mauldin, sc 4.80% -26.30% 21 37.50% -30.10% -0.40% -24.40% 0.20% 6/20/2020 35840 north port-sarasota-bradenton, fl -0.30% -23.40% 9 9.80% -4.40% 1.30% -22.20% 0.00% 6/20/2020 35300 new haven-milford, ct 3.90% -31.00% -4 -7.60% 1.40% 2.70% -57.20% -2.30% 6/20/2020 19380 dayton, oh 22.60% -43.80% 8 19.10% -35.20% 1.70% -59.80% -3.40% 6/20/2020 46520 urban honolulu, hi -11.40% 35.40% 18 32.10% -19.40% -3.30% -45.70% -3.10% 6/20/2020 10900 allentown-bethlehem-easton, pa-nj 20.00% -52.80% -24 -40.00% -12.60% 6.40% -51.60% -0.30% 6/20/2020 17900 columbia, sc 4.20% -40.20% -1 -2.00% -39.20% 0.20% -22.20% 1.80% 6/20/2020 12940 baton rouge, la 6.00% -21.40% 20 27.00% -18.20% 0.30% -36.20% -1.40% 6/20/2020 24660 greensboro-high point, nc 8.60% -31.90% 4 7.10% -6.40% 3.10% -25.60% 0.30% 6/20/2020 23420 fresno, ca 1.60% -48.70% -2 -4.40% -32.30% 3.10% -63.80% -2.60% 6/20/2020 16700 charleston-north charleston, sc 3.90% -27.30% 10 14.10% -19.20% 0.70% -35.70% -1.10% 6/20/2020 30780 little rock-north little rock-conway, ar 18.80% -40.40% -8 -13.30% -17.40% 2.70% -48.40% -1.10% 6/20/2020 15980 cape coral-fort myers, fl 11.70% -25.50% 5 5.20% 20.00% 2.40% -30.10% -0.50% 6/20/2020 10420 akron, oh 5.60% -39.70% 6 14.30% -24.50% 2.70% -53.50% -2.20% 6/20/2020 21340 el paso, tx 12.50% -39.90% 7 11.10% -34.70% 0.80% -61.30% -1.50% 6/20/2020 37100 oxnard-thousand oaks-ventura, ca 13.90% -36.20% 12 27.30% -32.20% 0.60% -48.90% -1.60% 6/20/2020 17820 colorado springs, co 11.80% -28.20% 3 10.30% -23.60% 0.90% -36.10% -1.20% 6/20/2020 31540 madison, wi 6.80% -31.40% 12 26.70% -14.20% 2.70% -41.40% -1.20% 6/20/2020 12540 bakersfield, ca 5.60% -41.40% 3 6.50% -26.10% 2.40% -60.80% -2.60% 6/20/2020 49180 winston-salem, nc 11.50% -36.10% 9 13.90% -28.10% 1.10% -53.00% -1.70% 6/20/2020 45060 syracuse, ny 6.90% -37.30% 38 76.00% -22.40% 2.30% -62.10% -2.70% 6/20/2020 19660 deltona-daytona beach-ormond beach, fl -0.30% -25.00% 12 15.80% -25.80% -0.10% -26.30% -0.10% 6/20/2020 14260 boise city, id 7.00% -32.10% 10 28.60% -29.30% 0.50% -65.70% -5.00% 6/20/2020 48620 wichita, ks 17.50% -39.40% 6 12.50% -36.30% 0.50% -50.00% -1.20% 6/20/2020 45780 toledo, oh 2.90% -31.80% -1 -2.20% -18.40% 2.10% 75.90% 8.00% 6/20/2020 19780 des moines-west des moines, ia -2.30% -21.40% 7 12.10% -3.60% 1.60% -42.90% -4.90% 6/20/2020 44140 springfield, ma 16.70% -39.00% 13 29.60% -24.10% 2.20% -60.60% -3.10% 6/20/2020 29460 lakeland-winter haven, fl 1.30% -8.20% 13 19.40% 1.60% 0.80% -25.50% -1.30% 6/20/2020 37340 palm bay-melbourne-titusville, fl 0.30% -24.30% 15 24.20% -19.70% 0.50% -33.70% -1.10% 6/20/2020 32580 mcallen-edinburg-mission, tx 8.00% -31.30% 15 17.20% -28.30% 0.20% -40.20% -0.60% 6/20/2020 25420 harrisburg-carlisle, pa 13.20% -42.00% -14 -27.50% -0.60% 5.80% -56.60% -2.50% 6/20/2020 42540 scranton--wilkes-barre--hazleton, pa 8.50% -39.00% 32 47.10% -16.30% 2.50% -51.10% -1.30% 6/20/2020 12260 augusta-richmond county, ga-sc 3.50% -37.10% 10 15.60% -28.10% 1.10% -29.50% 0.40% 6/20/2020 49660 youngstown-warren-boardman, oh-pa 0.00% -41.20% 19 28.40% -14.70% 3.40% -48.30% -1.20% 6/20/2020 44700 stockton-lodi, ca 3.50% -47.50% 11 31.40% -29.50% 3.70% -68.80% -3.60% 6/20/2020 20500 durham-chapel hill, nc 6.50% -29.20% 12 23.10% -37.40% -1.10% -30.00% 0.00% 6/20/2020 38860 portland-south portland, me 8.30% -36.80% 1 2.20% -27.10% 1.50% -47.50% -1.00% 6/20/2020 44060 spokane-spokane valley, wa 6.90% -36.30% 5 13.50% -37.80% -0.30% -51.90% -2.00% 6/20/2020 16860 chattanooga, tn-ga 16.40% -39.10% 4 7.10% -33.60% 0.70% -45.60% -0.80% 6/20/2020 27140 jackson, ms 10.40% -28.90% 9 11.40% -20.40% 0.80% -43.70% -1.60%

