RealTruck reaches 'million-part' milestone with new products

Online retailer grows curated collection of truck parts and accessories

OCALA, Fla., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTruck, the preeminent online retailer of U.S.-made truck and Jeep parts and accessories, has reached a "million-part milestone" with the addition of its latest products: BAK Revolver X4s Tonneau Covers, Iconic 5" Stainless Curved Nerf Bars, Covercraft Carhartt Seat Covers, Moto Metal M0970 Wheels and Husky Liners Weatherbeater Floor Liners.

RealTruck is the e-commerce division of Truck Hero and provides parts, accessories and lifestyle products from over 300 brands and growing. The BAK Revolver X4s Tonneau Cover is known for its sleek design, which rolls up easily to provide full-bed access without blocking visibility for the driver.

"By adding these products to RealTruck's assortment, we're continuing to build the ultimate on-line destination with the right parts and accessories for people who want to live the RealTruck lifestyle," said Tony Ambroza, chief growth officer. "We now provide a million ways for folks to outfit their trucks with confidence–-to get out in 'The Real.'"

The BAK Revolver X4s Tonneau Cover is an early spring highlight among RealTruck's new additions. The truck bed cover features a premium matte black finish, an aluminum underbody, protective slats cap covers and rear tailgate seal caps. It also provides a patented rotational locking system on both sides that secures the cover onto the truck bed, providing optimal security.

Additionally, the X4s keeps cargo safe from the elements with side rails seals, bulkhead seal and rear tailgate end caps. The X4s bed cover is known for its sleek design, which rolls up easily to provide full-bed access without blocking visibility for the driver.

About RealTruck

Based in Ocala, Fla., RealTruck® is a Truck Hero company with over 300 employees. RealTruck.com is the digital hub for truck owners who want to outfit their vehicles for real life. Founded in 1997, RealTruck is celebrating 25 years of serving the needs of truck owners across the United States. For more information, visit realtruck.com.

About Truck Hero, Inc.

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich., Truck Hero® provides consumers a full range of branded automotive accessories for trucks, Jeep®, brand vehicles, and cars, with market-leading functionality, engineering, quality, and design. The breadth of Truck Hero's product offering is vast, including hard and soft truck bed covers, truck caps, bed liners, floor liners, fender flares, steps, suspension kits, Ventvisors®, Jeep parts, and off-road accessories. Truck Hero's industry-leading family of brands includes Advantage Truck Accessories™, Alloy USA®, AMP Research®, A.R.E.®, Auto Ventshade®, BAK Industries®, BACKRACK®, BedRug®, Belmor®, Bushwacker®, Extang®, Husky Liners®, LUND®, N-FAB®, OMIX™, Rampage Products®, Retrax®, RoadWorks®, Roll-N-Lock®, Rugged Liner®, Rugged Ridge®, Stampede™, Superlift®, Tonno Pro®, TruXedo®, UnderCover®, and online retailer, RealTruck®. All the companies in the Truck Hero family are recognized as premier brands and innovation leaders. For more information, visit truck-hero.com.

