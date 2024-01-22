ONE-OF-A-KIND REALTRUCK AND MATCHBOX JEEP GLADIATOR WILL BE UP FOR AUCTION DURING BARRETT-JACKSON 2024

100% of the Sale of the Special-Edition Build and Life Size Replica which was Showcased at the 2023 SEMA and LA Auto Show to Benefit Building Homes for Heroes

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTruck Inc. , the premier manufacturer of functional aftermarket accessories and an online destination for truck, Jeep and off-road enthusiasts, in partnership with Mattel and Matchbox, unveiled a stylish and heavily modified Jeep Gladiator custom build during the SEMA 2023 and LA Auto show, which will officially be up for auction during this year's Barrett-Jackson show in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

In a spirited mix of style and philanthropy, RealTruck Inc. has turned a Jeep Gladiator into a life-size replica of a Mattel Matchbox toy that will be auctioned off during the prestigious Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona on January 27, with all proceeds from the sale of the custom JT Gladiator will go to the national nonprofit Building Homes for Heroes.

Donated by RealTruck, 100 percent of the hammer price of this custom Jeep Gladiator will go directly to benefit non-profit organization, Building Homes for Heroes , devoted to supporting wounded veterans and first responders, as part of the company's partnership over the last five years.

"The Matchbox RealTruck Custom JT Gladiator is one of our most standout collaborations and anticipated builds, and we are proud to support our friends at Building Homes for Heroes with its sale benefiting the nation's hard-working citizens and service members," said RealTruck Inc. Vice President of Marketing Lee Riser. "We pride ourselves on giving back to the community by contributing to organizations with shared values."

Built by Doetsch Off-Road in Chandler, Arizona, the striking black 2023 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon build is a life size replica of the Mattel Matchbox 99-cent toy car, for overlander and car enthusiasts, transitioning from a 1:64 scale to 1:1. The premier overland-inspired 4x4 SUV build is powered by a 3.6-liter V8 engine mated to an automatic transmission, and features premium parts and accessories from RealTruck, including a RealTruck Rugged Ridge Roof Top Tent mounted to the RealTruck® GoRack, a RealTruck N-Fab TrailSlider Step System, RealTruck Rugged Ridge Jeep Flush Mount Tail Lights and more.

"Generosity like this makes it possible for us to continue to support injured veterans and first responders," said Building Homes for Heroes CEO Andy Pujol. "We are thankful for the RealTruck and Barrett-Jackson partnership, which will uplift the lives of those who have sacrificed so much for our country."

Founded by Pujol after he volunteered in the 9/11 search-and-rescue efforts, Building Homes for Heroes is a national nonprofit that builds and modifies homes and gifts them, mortgage-free. It is on track to a 400th home-gifting milestone this fall. With a noble mission that aligns with the values of RealTruck and its staff, RealTruck has donated more than $1 million dollars since the start of their partnership.

"Mattel ignited our imaginations with their diecast cars, which were a staple in so many of our childhood toyboxes," said Barrett-Jackson Chairman and CEO Craig Jackson. "The custom Jeep Gladiator Rubicon being sold for charity in Scottsdale literally brings the toy version to life. Not only is this a rare chance to own a life-size Mattel Jeep, it's also an amazing opportunity to contribute to the care of this nation's incredible servicemen and women."

The auction will take place at 4:30 p.m. MST, Saturday, Jan. 27, at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Please visit RealTruck.com to learn more about the build, and register to bid for the auction at Barrett-Jackson.com .

About RealTruck

RealTruck is the world's premier accessory manufacturer for truck, Jeep®, Bronco® and off-road enthusiasts. Globally headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, RealTruck's 5,000 associates operate from 73 facilities across four continents. RealTruck's industry leading product portfolio, which includes the Husky Liners total vehicle protection brand, boasts over 850 patents and pending applications. The company's omni-channel retail approach delivers a seamless consumer experience online at RealTruck.com, as well as through its 12,000+ dealer network and automotive (OEM) partnerships. For more information, visit www.realtruck.com.

Building Homes for Heroes

Building Homes for Heroes builds and gifts mortgage-free homes, and completes home modifications, for veterans, emergency first responders and their families, and provides further services along their road to recovery to help them live a promising and fulfilling life ahead. The organization reached a 95.5% program rating in 2022, the 12th straight year earning a program rating of at least 93%. It also received a perfect 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for seven straight years, including a 100% in transparency and accountability. Learn more at http://www.buildinghomesforheroes.org/ .

