Realty Income Announces 2020 Common Stock Dividend Tax Allocation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income,NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the final calculation of the dividend tax status for its 2020 common stock dividends. A portion of the common stock dividend is considered a non-taxable distribution. The tax attributes of the common stock dividends paid per share are outlined below:

Total Common Dividends Paid in 2020 $ 2.7940000 Ordinary Income Portion of Dividend $ 2.2798764 (81.60%) Total Capital Gain Distribution(1) $ 0.0238401 (0.85%) Non-taxable Distribution (return of capital) $ 0.4902835 (17.55%)



(1) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain of $0.0164801, or 0.59% of the total common dividends paid in 2020,

represents additional characterization of, and is part of, "Total Capital Gain Distribution."

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of any Realty Income dividends received.

About the Company

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 607 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

