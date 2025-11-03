Realty Income Announces Operating Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. All per share amounts presented in this press release are on a diluted per common share basis unless stated otherwise.

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS :

For the three months ended September 30, 2025:

Net income available to common stockholders was $315.8 million, or $0.35 per share

Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") was $1.08 per share

Invested $1.4 billion at an initial weighted average cash yield of 7.7%

Net Debt to Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA re was 5.4x

was 5.4x Settled 5.6 million shares of outstanding forward sale agreements through our At-The-Market ("ATM") program for gross proceeds of $319.7 million

ATM forward agreements for a total of 17.7 million shares remain unsettled with total expected net proceeds of approximately $1.0 billion, of which 2.6 million shares were sold in October 2025

Achieved a rent recapture rate of 103.5% on properties re-leased

Events subsequent to September 30, 2025:

In October 2025, issued $400.0 million of 3.950% senior unsecured notes due 2029, and $400.0 million of 4.500% senior unsecured notes due 2033

CEO Comments

"Realty Income has built a durable and diversified engine for income, which is illustrated in our third quarter results," said Sumit Roy, Realty Income's President and Chief Executive Officer. "With expanded access to diverse sources of equity and favorable investment yields across geographies, our platform continues to demonstrate differentiation in the industry. European investments remain a significant portion of our executed volume, with approximately $1.0 billion closed internationally and $380.0 million invested domestically during the quarter. Furthermore, internal portfolio growth remains steady. A 103.5% rent recapture rate on re-leased properties is a testament to Realty Income's data-driven asset management process and the stability of our well-diversified real estate portfolio."

"Given the momentum in our business, we are updating our 2025 AFFO per share guidance to $4.25 - $4.27 and our 2025 investment volume guidance to approximately $5.5 billion. As we wrap up 2025 and look forward, flexibility remains a competitive advantage for Realty Income, poised for expansion across location, property type, industry or capital source."

Select Financial Results

The following summarizes our select financial results (dollars in millions, except per share data):





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Total revenue

$ 1,470.6

$ 1,330.9

$ 4,261.4

$ 3,930.8 Net income available to common stockholders (1) (2)

$ 315.8

$ 261.8

$ 762.5

$ 648.3 Net income per share

$ 0.35

$ 0.30

$ 0.84

$ 0.75 Funds from operations available to common

stockholders (FFO) (3)

$ 981.1

$ 854.9

$ 2,874.5

$ 2,569.7 FFO per share

$ 1.07

$ 0.98

$ 3.18

$ 2.99 Normalized funds from operations available to

common stockholders (Normalized FFO) (3)

$ 994.4

$ 863.5

$ 2,888.4

$ 2,675.2 Normalized FFO per share

$ 1.09

$ 0.99

$ 3.19

$ 3.11 Adjusted funds from operations available to common

stockholders (AFFO) (3)

$ 992.0

$ 915.6

$ 2,889.2

$ 2,699.5 AFFO per share

$ 1.08

$ 1.05

$ 3.19

$ 3.14





(1) The calculation to determine net income available to common stockholders includes provisions for impairment, gain on sales of real estate, and foreign currency gain and loss. These items can vary from quarter to quarter and can significantly impact net income available to common stockholders and period to period comparisons. (2) Our financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were impacted by (i) provisions for impairment of $87.0 million and $346.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively, and $96.9 million and $282.9 million for the corresponding periods in 2024; and (ii) merger, transaction, and other costs, net, of $13.3 million and $14.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively, and $8.6 million and $105.5 million for the corresponding periods in 2024. (3) FFO, Normalized FFO, and AFFO are non-GAAP financial measures. Normalized FFO is based on FFO and adjusted to exclude merger, transaction, and other costs, net and AFFO further adjusts Normalized FFO for unique revenue and expense items. Please see the Glossary for our definitions and explanations of how we utilize these metrics. Please see pages 10 and 11 herein for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Dividend Increases

In September 2025, we announced the 112th consecutive quarterly dividend increase, which is the 132nd increase since our listing on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") in 1994. The annualized dividend amount as of September 30, 2025 was $3.234 per share. The amount of monthly dividends paid per share increased 2.3% to $0.807 in the three months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to $0.789 for the same period in 2024, representing 74.7% of our diluted AFFO per share of $1.08 during the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Real Estate Portfolio Update

As of September 30, 2025, we owned or held interests in 15,542 properties, which were leased to 1,647 clients doing business in 92 industries. Our diversified portfolio of commercial properties under long-term, net lease agreements is actively managed with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 8.9 years. Our portfolio of commercial real estate has historically provided dependable rental revenue supporting the payment of monthly dividends. As of September 30, 2025, portfolio occupancy was 98.7% with 204 properties available for lease or sale, as compared to 98.6% as of June 30, 2025, and 98.7% as of September 30, 2024. Our property-level occupancy rates exclude properties with ancillary leases only, such as cell towers and billboards, and properties with possession pending, and include properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures. Below is a summary of our portfolio activity for the periods indicated below:

Changes in Occupancy

Three months ended September 30, 2025

Properties available for lease as of June 30, 2025 212 Lease expirations (1) 340 Re-leases to same client (225) Re-leases to new client (17) Vacant dispositions (106) Properties available for lease as of September 30, 2025 204



Nine months ended September 30, 2025

Properties available for lease as of December 31, 2024 205 Lease expirations (1) 939 Re-leases to same client (678) Re-leases to new client (43) Vacant dispositions (219) Properties available for lease as of September 30, 2025 204





(1) Includes scheduled and unscheduled expirations (including leases rejected in bankruptcy), as well as future expirations resolved in the periods indicated above.

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the new annualized base rent on re-leased units was $70.65 million, as compared to the previous annual rent of $68.29 million on the same units, representing a rent recapture rate of 103.5% on the re-leased units. Please see the Glossary for our definition of annualized base rent.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the new annualized base rent on re-leased units was $213.70 million, as compared to the previous annual rent of $206.40 million on the same units, representing a rent recapture rate of 103.5% on the re-leased units.

Investment Summary

The following table summarizes our investments in the U.S. and Europe for the periods indicated below (dollars in millions):



Three months ended September 30, 2025

Nine months ended September 30, 2025

Investment Pro-Rata Share (1)

Weighted

Average

Term

(Years) Number

of Properties

Investment Pro-Rata Share (1)

Weighted

Average

Term

(Years) Number

of Properties







Acquisitions





















U.S. wholly-owned $ 200.0 $ 200.0

12.2 47

$ 623.2 $ 623.2

15.3 105 U.S. Private Fund Business 80.1 80.1

16.2 3

80.1 80.1

16.2 3 Europe wholly-owned 550.2 550.2

10.0 15

2,024.0 2,024.0

8.6 46 Total real estate acquisitions(2) $ 830.3 $ 830.3

11.1 65

$ 2,727.3 $ 2,727.3

10.3 154 Initial weighted average cash

yield(3)

7.1 %









7.1 %





Real estate properties under

development





















U.S. wholly-owned $ 86.1 $ 86.1

15.8 44

$ 213.7 $ 213.7

16.6 81 Europe wholly-owned 19.3 19.3

15.0 4

32.8 32.8

15.5 7 Non-wholly owned(4) 43.6 42.9

14.0 10

126.1 123.8

11.9 10 Total real estate properties

under development(2) $ 149.0 $ 148.3

15.2 58

$ 372.6 $ 370.3

14.9 98 Initial weighted average cash

yield(3)

7.4 %









7.4 %





Other investments





















U.S. wholly-owned(5) $ — $ —

— —

$ 200.9 $ 200.9

3.8 — Europe wholly-owned(6) 384.2 384.2

3.9 —

606.5 606.5

4.1 — Total other investments $ 384.2 $ 384.2

3.9 —

$ 807.4 $ 807.4

4.0 — Initial weighted average cash

yield(3)

9.0 %









8.9 %





























Total investments $ 1,363.5 $ 1,362.8

9.2 123

$ 3,907.3 $ 3,905.0

9.2 252 Initial weighted average cash

yield(3)

7.7 %









7.5 %





























Supplementary Information:





















Total U.S. volume

$ 380.0









$ 1,141.5





Initial weighted average cash

yield(3)

7.0 %









7.6 %





Total Europe volume

$ 982.8









$ 2,763.5





Initial weighted average cash

yield(3)

8.0 %









7.4 %





Investment Grade Clients(7)

27 %









26 %











(1) Reflects adjustments for our share based on our proportionate economic ownership of our joint ventures. Please see the Glossary for our definition of Pro-Rata Share for more information. (2) For the three months ended September 30, 2025, our clients occupying the new properties are 78.6% retail and 21.4% industrial property types based on Cash Income. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, our clients occupying the new properties are 76.8% retail and 23.2% industrial property types based on Cash Income. Please see the Glossary for our definition of Cash Income. (3) Initial Weighted Average Cash Yield is a supplemental operating measure. Cash Income used in the calculation of Initial Weighted Average Cash Yield for investments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 includes $0.1 million and $3.6 million, respectively, received as settlement credits as reimbursement of free rent periods. Please see the Glossary for our definitions of Initial Weighted Average Cash Yield and Cash Income. (4) Non-wholly owned represents investments not 100% owned by Realty Income. (5) For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, includes an investment in a loan for a development project. (6) For the three months ended September 30, 2025, includes investments in senior secured notes issued by existing clients. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, includes two mortgage loans in addition to those senior secured notes. (7) Represents approximate percentage of annualized cash income generated by investments from Investment Grade Clients at the date of acquisition. Please see the Glossary for our definition of Investment Grade Clients.

Same Store Rental Revenue

The following summarizes our same store rental revenue for 14,482 properties under lease for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively (dollars in millions):



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

% Increase

2025

2024

2025

2024

Three Months

Nine Months Same Store Rental Revenue $ 1,162.3

$ 1,146.9

$ 3,477.3

$ 3,432.7

1.3 %

1.3 %

For purposes of comparability, Same Store Rental Revenue is presented on a constant currency basis using the applicable exchange rate as of September 30, 2025. Same Store Rental Revenue also includes our pro-rata share of rental revenue from properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures and amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests based on their respective ownership percentages. Beginning with the second quarter of 2024, properties acquired through our merger with Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. ("Spirit") were considered under each element of our Same Store Pool criteria, except for the requirement that the property be owned for the full comparative period. If the property was owned by Spirit or Realty Income for the full comparative period and each of the other criteria were met, the property was included in our Same Store Pool. Please see the Glossary to see definitions of our Same Store Pool and Same Store Rental Revenue.

Property Dispositions

The following summarizes our property dispositions (dollars in millions):



Three months ended September 30, 2025

Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Properties sold 140

268 Net sales proceeds $ 214.8

$ 424.2 Gain on sales of real estate $ 49.1

$ 110.2

Liquidity and Capital Markets

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2025, we had $3.5 billion of liquidity, which consists of cash and cash equivalents of $417.2 million, unsettled ATM forward equity of $864.2 million, and $2.2 billion of availability under our $4.0 billion revolving credit facilities (excluding availability under our $1.38 billion fund credit facility), net of $1.3 billion of borrowing on the revolving credit facilities and after deducting $469.4 million in borrowings under our commercial paper programs. We use our revolving credit facilities as a liquidity backstop for the repayment of the notes issued under our commercial paper programs.

Capital Raising

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, we raised $322.7 million of proceeds from the sale of common stock at a weighted average price of $57.54 per share, primarily through the sale of approximately 5.6 million shares of common stock pursuant to forward sale agreements through our ATM program. As of November 3, 2025, there were approximately 17.7 million shares of unsettled common stock subject to forward sale agreements through our ATM program, representing approximately $1.0 billion in expected net proceeds and a weighted average initial gross price of $58.27 per share. ATM net sale proceed amounts assume full physical settlement of all outstanding shares of common stock, subject to such forward sale agreements and certain assumptions made with respect to settlement dates.

In October 2025, we issued $400.0 million of 3.950% senior unsecured notes due February 2029, and $400.0 million of 4.500% senior unsecured notes due February 2033. Combined, the notes have a weighted average tenor of approximately 5.3 years and a weighted average yield to maturity of 4.414%.

Guidance

Summarized below are approximate estimates of the key components of our 2025 earnings guidance:



Revised 2025

Guidance

Prior 2025

Guidance(1)

YTD Actuals at September 30, 2025 Net income per share(2) $1.27 - $1.29

$1.29 - $1.33

$0.84 Real estate depreciation per share $2.71

$2.72

$2.09 Other adjustments per share(3) $0.27

$0.23

$0.26 AFFO per share(4) $4.25 - $4.27

$4.24 - $4.28

$3.19 Same store rent growth Approx 1.0%

Approx 1.0%

1.3 % Occupancy Approx 98.5%

Over 98%

98.7 % Cash G&A expenses (% of total revenue)(5)(6) 3.1% - 3.3%

Approx 3.0%

3.2 % Property expenses (non-reimbursements) (% of total

revenue)(5) Approx 1.5%

1.4% - 1.7%

1.6 % Income tax expenses $80 - $90 million

$80 - $90 million

$64 million Investment volume Approx $5.5 billion

Approx $5.0 billion

$3.9 billion











(1) As issued on August 6, 2025. (2) Net income per share excludes future impairment and foreign currency or derivative gains or losses due to the inherent

unpredictability of forecasting these items. (3) Includes net adjustments for gains or losses on sales of properties, impairments, and merger, transaction, and other non-

recurring costs. (4) AFFO per share excludes merger, transaction, and other costs, net. (5) Cash G&A represents 'General and administrative' expenses as presented in our consolidated statements of income and

comprehensive income, less share-based compensation costs. Total revenue excludes client reimbursements. (6) G&A expenses inclusive of stock-based compensation expense as a percentage of rental revenue, excluding reimbursements, is

expected to be approximately 3.5% - 3.8% in 2025.

Supplemental Materials

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 is available on our corporate website at www.realtyincome.com/investors/quarterly-and-annual-results.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 REVENUE















Rental (including reimbursements) (1)

$ 1,386,502

$ 1,271,153

$ 4,037,747

$ 3,764,050 Other

84,050

59,762

223,688

166,793 Total revenue

1,470,552

1,330,915

4,261,435

3,930,843 EXPENSES















Depreciation and amortization

631,981

602,339

1,888,765

1,788,973 Interest

294,482

261,261

846,680

748,806 Property (including reimbursements)

106,621

92,154

320,724

281,366 General and administrative

55,039

41,869

148,412

127,781 Provisions for impairment

86,972

96,920

346,924

282,867 Merger, transaction, and other costs, net

13,343

8,610

13,953

105,468 Total expenses

1,188,438

1,103,153

3,565,458

3,335,261 Gain on sales of real estate

49,107

50,563

110,210

92,290 Foreign currency and derivative (loss) gain, net

(2,818)

(1,672)

(9,751)

2,885 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

3,080

5,087

10,706

5,440 Other income, net

10,015

4,739

24,551

16,293 Income before income taxes

341,498

286,479

831,693

712,490 Income taxes

(23,824)

(15,355)

(63,546)

(46,499) Net income

317,674

271,124

768,147

665,991 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,903)

(1,639)

(5,642)

(4,831) Net income attributable to the Company

315,771

269,485

762,505

661,160 Preferred stock dividends

—

(2,588)

—

(7,763) Excess of redemption value over carrying value of preferred

shares redeemed

—

(5,116)

—

(5,116) Net income available to common stockholders

$ 315,771

$ 261,781

$ 762,505

$ 648,281 Funds from operations available to common stockholders (FFO)

$ 981,050

$ 854,926

$ 2,874,453

$ 2,569,742 Normalized funds from operations available to common

stockholders (Normalized FFO)

$ 994,393

$ 863,536

$ 2,888,406

$ 2,675,210 Adjusted funds from operations available to common

stockholders (AFFO)

$ 991,988

$ 915,572

$ 2,889,195

$ 2,699,517 Amounts available to common stockholders per common share:















Net income per common share, basic and diluted

$ 0.35

$ 0.30

$ 0.84

$ 0.75 FFO per common share, basic and diluted

$ 1.07

$ 0.98

$ 3.18

$ 2.99 Normalized FFO per common share:















Basic

$ 1.09

$ 0.99

$ 3.20

$ 3.12 Diluted

$ 1.09

$ 0.99

$ 3.19

$ 3.11 AFFO per common share:















Basic

$ 1.09

$ 1.05

$ 3.20

$ 3.14 Diluted

$ 1.08

$ 1.05

$ 3.19

$ 3.14 Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.8070

$ 0.7890

$ 2.4085

$ 2.3350





(1) Includes client reimbursements of $82.5 million and $74.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $257.3 million and $227.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively; reserves to rental revenue, exclusive of non-cash reserves, of $4.0 million and $7.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $21.1 million and $16.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO) AND NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (Normalized FFO)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

FFO and Normalized FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Glossary for our definitions and explanations of how we utilize these metrics.





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024

















Net income available to common stockholders

$ 315,771

$ 261,781

$ 762,505

$ 648,281 Depreciation and amortization

631,981

602,339

1,888,765

1,788,973 Depreciation of furniture, fixtures and equipment

(711)

(672)

(1,853)

(1,905) Provisions for impairment of real estate

75,391

33,151

315,063

208,552 Gain on sales of real estate

(49,107)

(50,563)

(110,210)

(92,290) Proportionate share of adjustments for unconsolidated

entities

9,003

9,652

24,343

20,706 FFO adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests

(1,278)

(762)

(4,160)

(2,575) FFO available to common stockholders

$ 981,050

$ 854,926

$ 2,874,453

$ 2,569,742 FFO allocable to dilutive noncontrolling interests

2,346

1,467

7,188

4,402 Diluted FFO

$ 983,396

$ 856,393

$ 2,881,641

$ 2,574,144

















FFO available to common stockholders

$ 981,050

$ 854,926

$ 2,874,453

$ 2,569,742 Merger, transaction, and other costs, net (1)

13,343

8,610

13,953

105,468 Normalized FFO available to common stockholders

$ 994,393

$ 863,536

$ 2,888,406

$ 2,675,210 Normalized FFO allocable to dilutive noncontrolling interests

2,346

1,467

7,188

4,402 Diluted Normalized FFO

$ 996,739

$ 865,003

$ 2,895,594

$ 2,679,612

















FFO per common share, basic and diluted

$ 1.07

$ 0.98

$ 3.18

$ 2.99 Normalized FFO per common share:















Basic

$ 1.09

$ 0.99

$ 3.20

$ 3.12 Diluted

$ 1.09

$ 0.99

$ 3.19

$ 3.11 Distributions paid to common stockholders

$ 737,859

$ 687,144

$ 2,177,133

$ 1,999,858 FFO after distributions

$ 243,191

$ 167,782

$ 697,320

$ 569,884 Normalized FFO after distributions

$ 256,534

$ 176,392

$ 711,273

$ 675,352 Weighted average number of common shares used for FFO

and Normalized FFO:















Basic

913,949

870,665

902,935

858,679 Diluted

917,869

873,974

906,692

861,300





(1) During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, we incurred $13.3 million and $14.0 million, respectively, of merger, transaction, and other costs, consisting primarily of placement fees incurred in fundraising for the U.S. Private Fund Business.

ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (AFFO)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

AFFO is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the Glossary for our definition and an explanation of how we utilize this metric.





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income available to common stockholders

$ 315,771

$ 261,781

$ 762,505

$ 648,281 Cumulative adjustments to calculate Normalized FFO (1)

678,622

601,755

2,125,901

2,026,929 Normalized FFO available to common stockholders

994,393

863,536

2,888,406

2,675,210 Debt-related non-cash items:















Amortization of net debt discounts and deferred financing

costs

9,138

4,861

24,028

9,861 Amortization of acquired interest rate swap value (2)

2,251

3,711

9,517

10,225 Capital expenditures from operating properties:















Leasing costs and commissions

(1,754)

(2,841)

(4,619)

(5,897) Recurring capital expenditures

(42)

(151)

(282)

(203) Other non-cash items:















Non-cash change in allowance for credit losses

11,581

63,769

31,861

74,315 Amortization of share-based compensation

7,719

6,401

21,728

22,920 Straight-line rent and expenses, net

(43,474)

(43,930)

(117,512)

(136,377) Amortization of above and below-market leases, net

10,462

12,973

32,075

41,053 Deferred tax expense

3,829

—

4,138

— Proportionate share of adjustments for unconsolidated

entities

(650)

(2,152)

(2,291)

(1,770) Excess of redemption value over carrying value of preferred

shares redeemed

—

5,116

—

5,116 Other adjustments (3)

(1,465)

4,279

2,146

5,064 AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 991,988

$ 915,572

$ 2,889,195

$ 2,699,517 AFFO allocable to dilutive noncontrolling interests

2,331

1,467

7,133

4,413 Diluted AFFO

$ 994,319

$ 917,039

$ 2,896,328

$ 2,703,930 AFFO per common share:















Basic

$ 1.09

$ 1.05

$ 3.20

$ 3.14 Diluted

$ 1.08

$ 1.05

$ 3.19

$ 3.14 Distributions paid to common stockholders

$ 737,859

$ 687,144

$ 2,177,133

$ 1,999,858 AFFO after distributions

$ 254,129

$ 228,428

$ 712,062

$ 699,659 Weighted average number of common shares used for AFFO:















Basic

913,949

870,665

902,935

858,679 Diluted

917,869

873,974

906,692

861,300





(1) See Normalized FFO calculations on page 10 for reconciling items. (2) Includes the amortization of the purchase price allocated to interest rate swaps acquired in the Spirit merger. (3) Includes non-cash foreign currency losses (gains) from remeasurement to USD, mark-to-market adjustments on investments and derivatives that are non-cash in nature, obligations related to financing lease liabilities, and adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests.

HISTORICAL FFO AND AFFO

(in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30,

2025

2024

2023

2022

2021 Net income available to common stockholders

$ 315,771

$ 261,781

$ 233,473

$ 219,567

$ 134,996 Depreciation and amortization, net of furniture, fixtures

and equipment

631,270

601,667

494,749

418,505

198,602 Provisions for impairment of real estate

75,391

33,151

16,808

1,650

11,011 Gain on sales of real estate

(49,107)

(50,563)

(7,572)

(42,883)

(12,094) Proportionate share of adjustments for unconsolidated

entities

9,003

9,652

—

717

— FFO adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests

(1,278)

(762)

(1,312)

(402)

(180) FFO available to common stockholders

$ 981,050

$ 854,926

$ 736,146

$ 597,154

$ 332,335 Merger, transaction, and other costs, net

13,343

8,610

2,884

3,746

16,783 Normalized FFO available to common stockholders

$ 994,393

$ 863,536

$ 739,030

$ 600,900

$ 349,118 FFO per diluted share

$ 1.07

$ 0.98

$ 1.04

$ 0.97

$ 0.85 Normalized FFO per diluted share

$ 1.09

$ 0.99

$ 1.04

$ 0.97

$ 0.89 AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 991,988

$ 915,572

$ 721,370

$ 603,566

$ 356,837 AFFO per diluted share

$ 1.08

$ 1.05

$ 1.02

$ 0.98

$ 0.91 Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.8070

$ 0.7890

$ 0.7665

$ 0.7425

$ 0.7065 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding - FFO,

Normalized FFO, and AFFO

917,869

873,974

711,338

619,201

392,514











































For the nine months ended September 30,

2025

2024

2023

2022

2021 Net income available to common stockholders

$ 762,505

$ 648,281

$ 653,904

$ 642,143

$ 355,415 Depreciation and amortization, net of furniture, fixtures

and equipment

1,886,912

1,787,068

1,417,665

1,230,737

563,932 Provisions for impairment of real estate

315,063

208,552

59,801

16,379

30,977 Gain on sales of real estate

(110,210)

(92,290)

(19,675)

(93,611)

(35,396) Proportionate share of adjustments for unconsolidated

entities

24,343

20,706

(465)

12,812

— FFO adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests

(4,160)

(2,575)

(2,808)

(1,075)

(511) FFO available to common stockholders

$ 2,874,453

$ 2,569,742

$ 2,108,422

$ 1,807,385

$ 914,417 Merger, transaction, and other costs, net

13,953

105,468

4,532

12,994

30,081 Normalized FFO available to common stockholders

$ 2,888,406

$ 2,675,210

$ 2,112,954

$ 1,820,379

$ 944,498 FFO per diluted share

$ 3.18

$ 2.99

$ 3.09

$ 2.99

$ 2.41 Normalized FFO per diluted share

$ 3.19

$ 3.11

$ 3.10

$ 3.01

$ 2.49 AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 2,889,195

$ 2,699,517

$ 2,043,836

$ 1,767,392

$ 1,002,706 AFFO per diluted share

$ 3.19

$ 3.14

$ 2.99

$ 2.92

$ 2.64 Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 2.4085

$ 2.3350

$ 2.2830

$ 2.2230

$ 2.1150 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding - FFO,

Normalized FFO and AFFO

906,692

861,300

683,925

605,958

379,873

ADJUSTED EBITDAre

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDAre, Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre, Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre, Net

Debt/Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre, and Net Debt/Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre are non-GAAP financial measures.

Please see the Glossary for our definition and an explanation of how we utilize these metrics.





Three months ended September 30,



2025

2024 Net income

$ 317,674

$ 271,124 Interest

294,482

261,261 Income taxes

23,824

15,355 Depreciation and amortization

631,981

602,339 Provisions for impairment

86,972

96,920 Merger, transaction, and other costs, net

13,343

8,610 Gain on sales of real estate

(49,107)

(50,563) Foreign currency and derivative loss, net

2,818

1,672 Proportionate share of adjustments from unconsolidated entities

19,692

20,340 Quarterly Adjusted EBITDAre

$ 1,341,679

$ 1,227,058 Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre (1)

$ 5,366,716

$ 4,908,232 Annualized Pro Forma Adjustments

$ 17,724

$ 29,347 Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre

$ 5,384,440

$ 4,937,579 Total debt per the consolidated balance sheet, excluding deferred

financing costs and net discounts

$ 28,678,459

$ 26,437,045 Proportionate share of unconsolidated entities debt, excluding deferred

financing costs

659,190

659,190 Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(417,173)

(396,956) Net Debt (2)

$ 28,920,476

$ 26,699,279 Net Debt/Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre

5.4x

5.4x Net Debt/Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre

5.4x

5.4x





(1) We calculate Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre by multiplying the Quarterly Adjusted EBITDAre by four. (2) Net Debt is total debt per our consolidated balance sheets, excluding deferred financing costs and net premiums and discounts, but including our proportionate share of debt from unconsolidated entities, less cash and cash equivalents.

The Annualized Pro Forma Adjustments, which include transaction accounting adjustments in accordance with U.S. GAAP, consist of adjustments to incorporate Adjusted EBITDAre from investments we acquired or stabilized during the applicable quarter and Adjusted EBITDAre from investments we disposed of during the applicable quarter, giving pro forma effect to all transactions as if they occurred at the beginning of the applicable period. Our calculation includes all adjustments consistent with the requirements to present Adjusted EBITDAre on a pro forma basis in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. The Annualized Pro Forma Adjustments are consistent with the debt service coverage ratio calculated under financial covenants for our senior unsecured notes. The following table summarizes our Annualized Pro Forma Adjustments related to our Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre calculation for the periods indicated below (in thousands):





Three months ended September 30,



2025

2024 Annualized pro forma adjustments from investments acquired or

stabilized

$ 56,951

$ 32,378 Annualized pro forma adjustments from investments disposed

(39,227)

(3,031) Annualized Pro Forma Adjustments

$ 17,724

$ 29,347

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

(in thousands) (unaudited)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Annualized Adjusted Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the

Glossary for our definition and an explanation of how we utilize these metrics.





Nine months ended September 30,



2025

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 2,791,320

$ 2,601,313 Changes in net working capital

62,233

(3,867) Capital expenditures (1)

(57,716)

(56,135) Distributions paid to common stockholders

(2,177,133)

(1,999,858) Distributions paid to preferred stockholders

—

(7,763) Merger, transaction, and other costs, net (2)

13,953

80,717 Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ 632,657

$ 614,407 Annualized Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ 843,543

$ 819,209





(1) Excludes capital expenditures which directly generate incremental rental revenue on our leases. (2) Excludes share-based compensation costs recognized in merger, transaction, and other costs, net during the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Reconciliation of Same Store Rental Revenue to Rental Revenue (Including Reimbursements)

(in thousands) (unaudited)

Same store rental revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the Glossary for our definition and an

explanation of how we utilize this metric.



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Rental revenue (including reimbursements) $ 1,386,502

$ 1,271,153

$ 4,037,747

$ 3,764,050 Constant currency adjustment (1) 241

7,019

27,152

29,354 Straight-line rent and other non-cash adjustments (8,754)

(7,507)

(19,199)

(18,201) Contractually obligated reimbursements by our clients (85,980)

(77,136)

(266,386)

(235,307) Revenue from excluded properties (2) (128,281)

(74,186)

(342,323)

(196,784) Other excluded revenue (3) (28,516)

170

(38,494)

(15,890) Add: Spirit rental revenue (4) —

—

—

48,560 Revenue from unconsolidated entities (5) 28,707

28,961

83,577

61,714 Revenue attributable to noncontrolling interests (6) (1,593)

(1,582)

(4,806)

(4,814) Same Store Rental Revenue $ 1,162,326

$ 1,146,892

$ 3,477,268

$ 3,432,682





(1) For purposes of comparability, Same Store Rental Revenue is presented on a constant currency basis using the applicable exchange rate as of September 30, 2025. (2) Please see the Glossary for our definitions of Same Store Pool and Same Store Rental Revenue. (3) "Other excluded revenue" primarily consists of reimbursements related to lease termination fees and other settlement income. (4) Amounts for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 represent rental revenue from Spirit properties, which were not included in our financial statements prior to the close of the merger with Spirit on January 23, 2024. (5) Represents our pro-rata share of rental revenue from properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures. (6) Represents the portion of rental revenue attributable to noncontrolling interest based on their pro-rata ownership.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS







Real estate held for investment, at cost:







Land

$ 18,126,781

$ 17,320,520 Buildings and improvements

42,921,102

40,974,535 Total real estate held for investment, at cost

61,047,883

58,295,055 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

(8,460,230)

(7,381,083) Real estate held for investment, net

52,587,653

50,913,972 Real estate and lease intangibles held for sale, net

174,996

94,979 Cash and cash equivalents

417,173

444,962 Accounts receivable, net

1,006,716

877,668 Lease intangible assets, net

5,858,799

6,322,992 Goodwill

4,932,199

4,932,199 Investment in unconsolidated entities

1,234,092

1,229,699 Other assets, net

5,067,354

4,018,568 Total assets

$ 71,278,982

$ 68,835,039









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Distributions payable

$ 250,611

$ 238,045 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

930,260

759,416 Lease intangible liabilities, net

1,528,256

1,635,770 Other liabilities

937,877

923,128 Revolving credit facilities and commercial paper

1,915,492

1,130,201 Term loans, net

1,636,711

2,358,417 Mortgages payable, net

38,091

80,784 Notes payable, net

24,781,463

22,657,592 Total liabilities

$ 32,018,761

$ 29,783,353 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and paid in capital, par value $0.01 per share,

1,300,000 shares authorized, 919,893 and 891,511 shares issued

and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31,

2024, respectively

$ 49,034,023

$ 47,451,068 Distributions in excess of net income

(10,075,749)

(8,648,559) Accumulated other comprehensive income

92,323

38,229 Total stockholders' equity

$ 39,050,597

$ 38,840,738 Noncontrolling interests

209,624

210,948 Total equity

$ 39,260,221

$ 39,051,686 Total liabilities and equity

$ 71,278,982

$ 68,835,039

GLOSSARY

Adjusted EBITDAre. The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit) established an EBITDA metric for real estate companies (i.e., EBITDA for real estate, or EBITDAre) it believed would provide investors with a consistent measure to help make investment decisions among certain REITs. Our definition of "Adjusted EBITDAre" is generally consistent with the Nareit definition, other than our adjustment to remove foreign currency and derivative gain and loss and merger, transaction, and other costs, net. We define Adjusted EBITDAre, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the most recent quarter as earnings (net income) before (i) interest expense, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) provisions for impairment, (v) merger, transaction, and other costs, net, (vi) gain on sales of real estate, (vii) foreign currency and derivative gain and loss, net, and (viii) our proportionate share of adjustments from unconsolidated entities. Our Adjusted EBITDAre may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDAre reported by other companies or as defined by Nareit, and other companies may interpret or define Adjusted EBITDAre differently than we do. Management believes Adjusted EBITDAre to be a meaningful measure of a REIT's performance because it provides a view of our operating performance, analyzes our ability to meet interest payment obligations before the effects of income tax, depreciation and amortization expense, provisions for impairment, gain on sales of real estate and other items, as defined above, that affect comparability, including the removal of non-recurring and non-cash items that industry observers believe are less relevant to evaluating the operating performance of a company. In addition, EBITDAre is widely followed by industry analysts, lenders, investors, rating agencies, and others as a means of evaluating the operational cash generating capacity of a company prior to servicing debt obligations. Management also believes the use of an annualized quarterly Adjusted EBITDAre metric is meaningful because it represents our current earnings run rate for the period presented. The ratio of our total debt to our annualized quarterly Adjusted EBITDAre is also used to determine vesting of performance share awards granted to our executive officers. Adjusted EBITDAre should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, net income as a measure of our operating performance.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less certain capital expenditures, dividends paid, merger, transaction, and other costs, net, and changes in net working capital. The Company updated its definition of Adjusted Free Cash Flow in the first quarter 2025 and all periods were recast to reflect the change. We believe adjusted free cash flow to be a useful liquidity measure for us and our investors by helping to evaluate our ability to generate cash beyond what is needed to fund capital expenditures, debt service and other obligations. Notwithstanding cash on hand and incremental borrowing capacity, adjusted free cash flow reflects our ability to grow our business through investments and acquisitions, as well as our ability to return cash to shareholders through dividends. Adjusted free cash flow is not considered under generally accepted accounting principles to be a primary measure of an entity's residual cash flow available for discretionary spending, and accordingly should not be considered an alternative to operating income, net income, or amounts shown in our consolidated statements of cash flows.

Annualized Adjusted Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by annualizing Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO), a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as FFO adjusted for unique revenue and expense items, which we believe are not as pertinent to the measurement of our ongoing operating performance. Most companies in our industry use a similar measurement to AFFO, but they may use the term "CAD" (for Cash Available for Distribution) or "FAD" (for Funds Available for Distribution). We believe AFFO provides useful information to investors because it is a widely accepted industry measure of the operating performance of real estate companies used by the investment community. In particular, AFFO provides an additional measure to compare the operating performance of different REITs without having to account for differing depreciation assumptions and other unique revenue and expense items which are not pertinent to measuring a particular company's ongoing operating performance. Therefore, we believe that AFFO is an appropriate supplemental performance metric, and that the most appropriate GAAP performance metric to which AFFO should be reconciled is net income available to common stockholders.

Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by annualizing Adjusted EBITDAre.

Annualized Base Rent of our acquisitions and properties under development is the monthly aggregate cash amount charged to clients, inclusive of monthly base rent receivables, as of the balance sheet date, multiplied by 12, excluding percentage rent, interest income on loans and preferred equity investments, and including our pro rata share of such revenues from properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures. We believe total annualized base rent is a useful supplemental operating measure, as it excludes entities that were no longer owned at the balance sheet date and includes the annualized rent from properties acquired during the quarter. Total annualized base rent has not been reduced to reflect reserves recorded as reductions to GAAP rental revenue in the periods presented.

Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as Adjusted EBITDAre, which includes transaction accounting adjustments in accordance with U.S. GAAP, adjusted to incorporate Adjusted EBITDAre from investments we acquired or stabilized during the applicable quarter and Adjusted EBITDAre from investments we disposed of during the applicable quarter, giving pro forma effect to all transactions as if they occurred at the beginning of the applicable quarter. Our calculation includes all adjustments consistent with the requirements to present Adjusted EBITDAre on a pro forma basis in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. The annualized pro forma adjustments are consistent with the debt service coverage ratio calculated under financial covenants for our senior unsecured notes and bonds.

Cash Income represents expected rent for real estate acquisitions as well as rent to be received upon completion of the properties under development. For unconsolidated entities, this represents our pro rata share of the cash income. For loans receivable and preferred equity investments, this represents earned interest income and preferred dividend income, respectively.

Funds From Operations (FFO), a non-GAAP financial measure, consistent with the Nareit definition, is net income available to common stockholders, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, plus provisions for impairments of depreciable real estate assets, and reduced by gain on property sales. Presentation of the information regarding FFO and AFFO is intended to assist the reader in comparing the operating performance of different REITs, although it should be noted that not all REITs calculate FFO and AFFO in the same way, so comparisons with other REITs may not be meaningful. FFO and AFFO should not be considered alternatives to reviewing our cash flows from operating, investing, and financing activities. In addition, FFO and AFFO should not be considered measures of liquidity, of our ability to make cash distributions, or of our ability to pay interest payments. We consider FFO to be an appropriate supplemental measure of a REIT's operating performance as it is based on a net income analysis of property portfolio performance that adds back items such as depreciation and impairments for FFO. The historical accounting convention used for real estate assets requires straight-line depreciation of buildings and improvements, which implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values historically rise and fall with market conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT using historical accounting for depreciation could be less informative. The use of FFO is recommended by the REIT industry as a supplemental performance measure. In addition, FFO is used as a measure of our compliance with the financial covenants of our credit facility.

Initial Weighted Average Cash Yield for acquisitions and properties under development is computed as Cash Income for the first twelve months following the acquisition date, divided by the total cost of the property (including all expenses borne by us), and includes our pro-rata share of Cash Income from unconsolidated joint ventures. Initial weighted average cash yield for loans receivable is computed using the Cash Income for the first twelve months following the acquisition date, divided by the total cost of the investment.

Investment Grade Clients are our clients, our clients that are subsidiaries or affiliates of companies, and credit investments secured with a real estate property leased to a tenant, that as of the balance sheet date, have a credit rating of Baa3/BBB- or higher from one of the three major rating agencies (Moody's/S&P/Fitch).

Net Debt/Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre, a ratio used by management as a measure of leverage, is calculated as net debt (which we define as total debt per our consolidated balance sheet, excluding deferred financing costs and net premiums and discounts, but including our proportionate share of debt from unconsolidated entities, less cash and cash equivalents), divided by Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre.

Net Debt/Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre, a ratio used by management as a measure of leverage, is calculated as net debt (which we define as total debt per our consolidated balance sheet, excluding deferred financing costs and net premiums and discounts, but including our proportionate share of debt from unconsolidated entities, less cash and cash equivalents), divided by Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre.

Normalized Funds from Operations Available to Common Stockholders (Normalized FFO), a non-GAAP financial measure, is FFO excluding merger, transaction, and other costs, net.

Pro-Rata Share represents our proportionate economic ownership of our joint ventures, which is derived by applying our economic ownership percentage of each such joint venture to calculate our proportionate share of the relevant line item information being presented as of the end of the applicable period being presented, and aggregating that information for all such joint ventures. We believe this form of presentation offers insights into the financial performance and condition of our company as a whole, given the significance of our joint ventures that are accounted for either under the equity method or consolidated with the third parties' share included in noncontrolling interest, although the presentation of such information may not accurately depict the legal and economic implications of holding a noncontrolling interest in the joint venture. We do not control the unconsolidated joint ventures in which we are invested for purposes of GAAP and do not represent legal claim to such items.

The operating agreements of the joint ventures may contain provisions that would cause us to receive a different economic percentage of distributions from the joint venture under certain circumstances, such as the amount of capital contributed by each investor and whether any contributions are entitled to priority distributions. Similarly, upon a liquidation of any such joint venture, subject to the applicable terms of the operating agreement of such joint venture, we generally would be entitled to the applicable percentage of residual cash or other assets that remain only after repayment of all liabilities, priority distributions, and initial equity contributions. In addition, the economic interests in any joint venture may be different than our other legal interests or rights in such joint venture.

We provide pro-rata financial information because we believe it assists investors and analysts in estimating our economic interest in our joint ventures when read in conjunction with our reported results under GAAP. Other companies may calculate their proportionate interest differently than we do, limiting the usefulness as a comparative measure. Due to these limitations, the non-GAAP pro-rata financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our consolidated financial statements as reported under GAAP.

Same Store Pool, for purposes of determining the properties used to calculate our same store rental revenue, includes all properties that we owned for the entire year-to-date period, for both the current and prior year except for properties during the current or prior year that were: (i) vacant at any time,(ii) under development or redevelopment, or (iii) involved in eminent domain and rent was reduced.

Same Store Rental Revenue excludes straight-line rent, the amortization of above and below-market leases, and reimbursements from clients for recoverable real estate taxes and operating expenses. For purposes of comparability, same store rental revenue is presented on a constant currency basis by applying the exchange rate as of the balance sheet date to base currency rental revenue. We present same store rental revenue on a pro rata basis to account for our share of same store rental revenue related to unconsolidated and consolidated joint ventures. For purposes of comparability, we calculate our pro rata share using our ownership percentage as of September 30, 2025 to same store rental revenue throughout the three and nine month periods in both 2024 and 2025.

