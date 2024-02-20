Realty Income Announces Operating Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2023

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023. All per share amounts presented in this press release are on a diluted per common share basis unless stated otherwise.

"As we focus on 2024 and beyond, I am energized by the strong position we have established through our continued emphasis on thoughtful growth," said Sumit Roy, Realty Income's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Subsequent to year end, we closed on the previously announced merger with Spirit, laying the foundation for 2024 AFFO per share growth guidance of 3.3% to 5.3%. More importantly, our capital raising activity in the fourth quarter and January further solidified our strong balance sheet and we have over $600 million of unsettled forward equity outstanding as of today, positioning us to achieve this guidance range with minimal reliance on the capital markets in 2024."

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS:

For the three months ended December 31, 2023:

Net income available to common stockholders was $218.4 million , or $0.30 per share

, or per share AFFO available to common stockholders was $731.0 million , or $1.01 per share

, or per share Invested $2.7 billion at an initial weighted average cash yield of 7.6%

at an initial weighted average cash yield of 7.6% Entered the markets of France , Germany , and Portugal for the first time through sale-leaseback transactions with affiliates of Decathlon SE ("Decathlon"), a world leader in retail sporting goods and an investment grade rated company, for €527.0 million, which includes 82 retail properties located in France , Germany , Italy , Portugal , and Spain

, , and for the first time through sale-leaseback transactions with affiliates of Decathlon SE ("Decathlon"), a world leader in retail sporting goods and an investment grade rated company, for €527.0 million, which includes 82 retail properties located in , , , , and Raised $1.6 billion from the sale of common stock, primarily through our At-The-Market (ATM) program, at a weighted average price of $56.25

from the sale of common stock, primarily through our At-The-Market (ATM) program, at a weighted average price of Net Debt to Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre was 5.5x

For the year ended December 31, 2023:

Net income available to common stockholders was $872.3 million , or $1.26 per share

, or per share AFFO available to common stockholders was $2.8 billion , or $4.00 per share

, or per share Invested $9.5 billion at an initial weighted average cash yield of 7.1%

at an initial weighted average cash yield of 7.1% Raised $5.5 billion from the sale of common stock, primarily through our ATM program, at a weighted average price of $59.79

Events subsequent to December 31, 2023:

On January 23, 2024 , closed on the previously announced merger with Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. ("Spirit") in an all-stock transaction

, closed on the previously announced merger with Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. ("Spirit") in an all-stock transaction In January 2024 , issued $450.0 million of 4.750% senior unsecured notes due February 2029 and $800.0 million of 5.125% senior unsecured notes due February 2034 , for which proceeds were used to repay $1.1 billion of senior unsecured notes and mortgages upon maturity

, issued of 4.750% senior unsecured notes due and of 5.125% senior unsecured notes due , for which proceeds were used to repay of senior unsecured notes and mortgages upon maturity ATM forward agreements for a total of 10.8 million shares remain unsettled with total expected net proceeds of approximately $605 million

"Our 2023 results demonstrate our expertise in selectively deploying capital into high quality opportunities that support our long-term earnings and dividend growth potential," continued Mr. Roy. "In 2023, Realty Income completed a record year of investment volume, with approximately $9.5 billion closed at a cash yield of 7.1%. In the fourth quarter, we invested approximately $2.7 billion at a cash yield of 7.6% as we continued our expansion into Europe, entering three new countries through a large portfolio sale-leaseback transaction with leading global sporting goods retailer Decathlon. In addition, we made our first investment in the data center space through a JV partnership with Digital Realty to develop two build-to-suit hyperscale facilities pre-leased to a S&P 100, investment grade rated client."

"Our diversified portfolio, comprised of real estate leased to leading global operators, remains strong. At the end of 2023, portfolio occupancy was 98.6%. The consistency of our business model continues to manifest in our long track record of delivering dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. In December, we announced our 105th consecutive quarterly dividend increase and I am confident our thoughtful growth initiatives will continue to deliver favorable risk-adjusted returns."

Select Financial Results

The following summarizes our select financial results (dollars in millions, except per share data).

Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenue $ 1,076.3 $ 888.7 $ 4,079.0 $ 3,343.7 Net income available to common stockholders (1) $ 218.4 $ 227.3 $ 872.3 $ 869.4 Net income per share $ 0.30 $ 0.36 $ 1.26 $ 1.42 Funds from operations available to common

stockholders (FFO) (2) $ 713.7 $ 664.5 $ 2,822.1 $ 2,471.9 FFO per share $ 0.98 $ 1.05 $ 4.07 $ 4.04 Normalized funds from operations available to

common stockholders (Normalized FFO) (2) $ 723.6 $ 665.4 $ 2,836.6 $ 2,485.8 Normalized FFO per share $ 1.00 $ 1.05 $ 4.09 $ 4.06 Adjusted funds from operations available to common

stockholders (AFFO) (2) $ 731.0 $ 634.0 $ 2,774.9 $ 2,401.4 AFFO per share $ 1.01 $ 1.00 $ 4.00 $ 3.92

(1) The calculation to determine net income attributable to common stockholders includes provisions for impairment, gain on sales of real estate, and foreign currency gain and loss. These items can vary from quarter to quarter and can significantly impact net income available to common stockholders and period to period comparisons. (2) FFO, Normalized FFO, and AFFO are non-GAAP financial measures. Normalized FFO is based on FFO and adjusted to exclude merger and integration-related costs and AFFO further adjusts Normalized FFO for unique revenue and expense items. Please see the Glossary for our definitions and explanations of how we utilize these metrics. Please see pages 10 and 11 herein for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Dividend Increases

In December 2023, we announced the 105th consecutive quarterly dividend increase, which is the 123rd increase in the amount of the dividend since our listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1994. The annualized dividend amount as of December 31, 2023 was $3.078 per share. The amount of monthly dividends paid per share increased 2.8% to $3.051 in 2023, as compared to $2.967 in 2022, representing 76.3% of our diluted AFFO per share of $4.00 during the year ended December 31, 2023.

Real Estate Portfolio Update

As of December 31, 2023, we owned or held interests in 13,458 properties, which were leased to 1,326 clients doing business in 86 industries. Our diversified portfolio of commercial properties under long-term, net lease agreements is actively managed with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 9.8 years. Our portfolio of commercial real estate has historically provided dependable rental revenue supporting the payment of monthly dividends. As of December 31, 2023, portfolio occupancy was 98.6% with 193 properties available for lease or sale, as compared to 98.8% as of September 30, 2023 and 99.0% as of December 31, 2022. Our property-level occupancy rates exclude properties with ancillary leases only, such as cell towers and billboards, and properties with possession pending and include properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures. Below is a summary of our portfolio activity for the period indicated below:

Changes in Occupancy

Three months ended December 31, 2023 Properties available for lease at September 30, 2023 159 Lease expirations (1) 266 Re-leases to same client (164) Re-leases to new client (26) Vacant dispositions (42) Properties available for lease at December 31, 2023 193 Year ended December 31, 2023 Properties available for lease at December 31, 2022 126 Lease expirations (1) 984 Re-leases to same client (750) Re-leases to new client (51) Vacant dispositions (116) Properties available for lease at December 31, 2023 193

(1) Includes scheduled and unscheduled expirations (including leases rejected in bankruptcy), as well as future expirations resolved in the periods indicated above.

During the three months ended December 31, 2023, the new annualized contractual rent on re-leases was $52.7 million, as compared to the previous annual rent of $50.8 million on the same units, representing a rent recapture rate of 103.6% on the units re-leased, which excludes restructurings associated with the Cineworld bankruptcy. Including Cineworld restructured leases that resulted in lease extensions, the recapture rate was 94.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. We re-leased 20 units to new clients without a period of vacancy, and 12 units to new clients after a period of vacancy. Please see the Glossary for our definition of annualized contractual income.

During the year ended December 31, 2023, the new annualized contractual rent on re-leases was $198.1 million, as compared to the previous annual rent of $190.3 million on the same units, representing a rent recapture rate of 104.1% on the units re-leased, which excludes restructurings associated with the Cineworld bankruptcy. Including Cineworld restructured leases that resulted in lease extensions, the recapture rate was 101.1% for the year ended December 31, 2023. We re-leased 27 units to new clients without a period of vacancy, and 39 units to new clients after a period of vacancy.

Investment Summary

The following table summarizes our acquisitions in the U.S. and Europe for the periods indicated below:

Number of Properties Investment ($ in millions) Leasable Square Feet (in thousands) Initial

Weighted

Average Cash Yield (1) Weighted Average Term (Years) Three months ended December 31, 2023 Acquisitions - U.S. real estate (2) 37 $ 394.7 2,256 7.0 % 23.7 Acquisitions - Europe real estate 97 888.8 6,129 7.2 % 9.2 Total real estate acquisitions 134 $ 1,283.5 8,385 7.1 % 13.6 Real estate properties under development (2) (3) 194 586.9 5,602 6.9 % 14.2 Other investments (4) — 858.1 — 8.7 % 20.3 Total investments (5) 328 $ 2,728.5 13,987 7.6 % 16.2 Year ended December 31, 2023 Acquisitions - U.S. real estate (2) 839 $ 4,103.6 16,986 6.9 % 16.7 Acquisitions - Europe real estate 177 3,080.4 14,737 7.1 % 13.7 Total real estate acquisitions 1,016 $ 7,184.0 31,723 7.0 % 15.4 Real estate properties under development (2) (3) 392 1,496.9 8,460 6.8 % 15.4 Other investments (4) — 858.1 — 8.7 % 20.3 Total investments (6) 1,408 $ 9,539.0 40,183 7.1 % 15.9

(1) Initial weighted average cash yield is a supplemental operating measure. Cash income used in the calculation of initial weighted average cash yield for investments for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 includes $0.7 million and $4.4 million, respectively, received as settlement credits as reimbursement of free rent periods. Please see the Glossary for our definitions of Initial Weighted Average Cash Yield and Cash Income. (2) Includes our proportionate share of unconsolidated joint ventures. (3) The three months and year ended December 31, 2023 includes £1.7 million and £34.3 million of investments, respectively, relating to U.K. development properties, respectively, and €3.4 million and €29.3 million of investments, respectively, relating to Spain development properties, converted at the applicable exchange rates on the funding dates. (4) Other investments include investments in loans and our preferred equity investments. The preferred equity investment is callable and the weighted average term is assumed to be consistent with the lease term of the associated collateral. (5) Clients we have invested in are 54.6% retail, 35.6% gaming, 2.2% industrial, and 7.6% other based on cash income. Approximately 36% of the cash income generated from acquisitions during the three months ended December 31, 2023 is from investment grade rated clients, their subsidiaries or affiliated companies. Please see the Glossary for our definition of Investment Grade Clients and Cash Income. (6) Clients we have invested in are 79.0% retail, 10.9% gaming, 7.6% industrial, and 2.5% other based on cash income. Approximately 28% of the cash income generated from acquisitions during the year ended December 31, 2023 is from investment grade rated clients, their subsidiaries or affiliated companies.

Same Store Rental Revenue

The following summarizes our same store rental revenue for 10,498 properties under lease (dollars in millions):

Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, % Increase 2023 2022 2023 2022 Three Months Year Same store rental

revenue $ 713.5 $ 695.4 $ 2,851.7 $ 2,799.5 2.6 % 1.9 %

For purposes of comparability, same store rental revenue is presented on a constant currency basis using the applicable exchange rate as of December 31, 2023. None of the properties in France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, or Portugal met our same store pool definition for the periods presented. Please see the Glossary to see definitions of our Same Store Pool and Same Store Rental Revenue.

Liquidity and Capital Markets

Capital Raising

During the three months ended December 31, 2023, we raised $1.6 billion of proceeds from the sale of common stock at a weighted average price of $56.25 per share, primarily through the sale of approximately 28.5 million shares of common stock pursuant to forward sale agreements through our ATM program. As of December 31, 2023, there were approximately 6.2 million shares of unsettled common stock subject to forward sale agreements through our ATM program, representing approximately $337.8 million in expected net proceeds and a weighted average initial gross price of $55.03 per share. ATM net sale proceed amounts assume full physical settlement of all outstanding shares of common stock, subject to such forward sale agreements and certain assumptions made with respect to settlement dates. As of February 20, 2024, ATM forward agreements for a total of 10.8 million shares remain unsettled with total expected net proceeds of approximately $605.0 million of which 4.6 million shares were executed in January 2024.

In December 2023, we issued £300.0 million of 5.750% senior unsecured notes due December 2031 (the "2031 Notes"), and £450.0 million of 6.000% senior unsecured notes due December 2039 (the "2039 Notes"). The public offering price for the 2031 Notes was 99.298% of the principal amount for an effective annual yield to maturity of 5.862%, and the public offering price for the 2039 Notes was 99.250% of the principal amount for an effective annual yield to maturity of 6.075%. Combined, the Notes have a weighted average tenor of approximately 12.8 years and a weighted average annual yield to maturity of 5.990%.

In January 2024, we issued $450.0 million of 4.750% senior unsecured notes due February 2029 (the "2029 Notes"), and $800.0 million of 5.125% senior unsecured notes due February 2034 (the "2034 Notes"). The public offering price for the 2029 Notes was 99.225% of the principal amount for an effective annual yield to maturity of 4.923%, and the public offering price for the 2034 Notes was 98.910% of the principal amount for an effective annual yield to maturity of 5.265%. Combined, the Notes have a weighted average tenor of approximately 8.3 years, a weighted average semi-annual yield to maturity of 5.142%, and weighted average coupon rate of 4.990%.

Completion of Exchange Offers

In connection with our merger with Spirit on January 23, 2024, we completed the $2.7 billion exchange in principal of U.S. dollar denominated outstanding notes issued by Spirit Realty, L.P. ("Spirit OP") for new notes issued by Realty Income and entered into two new term loan agreements totaling $1.3 billion, which provides for the assumption of Spirit OP's existing term loan agreements.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2023, we had $4.1 billion of liquidity, which consists of cash and cash equivalents of $232.9 million, unsettled ATM forward equity of $337.8 million, and $3.5 billion of availability under our $4.25 billion unsecured revolving credit facility after deducting $764.4 million in borrowings under our commercial paper programs. There was no balance on our revolving credit facility as of December 31, 2023. We use our unsecured revolving credit facility as a liquidity backstop for the repayment of the notes issued under these programs.

Earnings Guidance

Summarized below are approximate estimates of the key components of our 2024 earnings guidance, which gives effect to the merger between us and Spirit, which closed on January 23, 2024:

2024 Guidance Net income per share (1) $1.22 - $1.34 Real estate depreciation and impairments per share (1) $2.82 Other adjustments per share (2) $0.13 Normalized FFO per share (1)(3) $4.17 - $4.29 AFFO per share (3) $4.13 - $4.21 Same store rent growth (4) Approx 1.0% Occupancy Over 98% Cash G&A expenses (% of revenues) (5)(6) Approx 3.0% Property expenses (non-reimbursable) (% of revenues) (5) 1.0% - 1.5% Income tax expenses $65 to $75 million Acquisition volume (7) Approx $2.0 billion (1) Subject to change upon finalization of Spirit purchase price accounting. Net income per share and Normalized FFO per share include -$0.06 per share non-cash interest expense impact related to Spirit merger. (2) Includes gain on sales of properties and merger and integration-related costs. (3) Normalized FFO per share and AFFO per share exclude merger and integration-related costs associated with our merger with Spirit. Per share amounts may not add due to rounding. (4) Reserve reversals recognized in 2023 represent an approximately 30 basis point headwind to same store rent growth in 2024. Guidance excludes unidentified reserves for bad debt in excess of normalized run rate. (5) Revenue excludes contractually obligated reimbursements by our clients. Cash G&A expenses exclude stock-based compensation expense. (6) G&A expenses inclusive of stock-based compensation expense as a percentage of rental revenue, excluding reimbursements, is expected to be approximately 3.4% - 3.7% in 2024. (7) Acquisition volume excludes merger with Spirit Realty, which closed January 23, 2024

Forward-Looking Statements

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUE Rental (including reimbursable) (1) $ 1,028,710 $ 873,346 $ 3,958,150 $ 3,299,657 Other 47,575 15,304 120,843 44,024 Total revenue 1,076,285 888,650 4,078,993 3,343,681 EXPENSES Depreciation and amortization 475,856 438,174 1,895,177 1,670,389 Interest 208,313 131,290 730,423 465,223 Property (including reimbursable) 81,883 69,089 316,964 226,330 General and administrative 38,015 37,525 144,536 138,459 Provisions for impairment 27,281 9,481 87,082 25,860 Merger and integration-related costs 9,932 903 14,464 13,897 Total expenses 841,280 686,462 3,188,646 2,540,158 Gain on sales of real estate 5,992 9,346 25,667 102,957 Foreign currency and derivative (loss) gain, net (18,371) 2,692 (13,414) (13,311) Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — 367 Equity in income and impairment of investment

in unconsolidated entities 2,135 (113) 2,546 (6,448) Other income, net 10,804 23,604 23,789 30,511 Income before income taxes 235,565 237,717 928,935 917,599 Income taxes (15,803) (9,381) (52,021) (45,183) Net income 219,762 228,336 876,914 872,416 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,357) (1,071) (4,605) (3,008) Net income available to common stockholders $ 218,405 $ 227,265 $ 872,309 $ 869,408 Funds from operations available to common

stockholders (FFO) $ 713,716 $ 664,508 $ 2,822,138 $ 2,471,893 Normalized funds from operations available to

common stockholders (Normalized FFO) $ 723,648 $ 665,411 $ 2,836,602 $ 2,485,790 Adjusted funds from operations available to

common stockholders (AFFO) $ 731,034 $ 633,967 $ 2,774,870 $ 2,401,359 Per share information for common stockholders: Net income available to common stockholders

per common share, basic and diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.36 $ 1.26 $ 1.42 FFO per common share Basic $ 0.98 $ 1.05 $ 4.08 $ 4.04 Diluted $ 0.98 $ 1.05 $ 4.07 $ 4.04 Normalized FFO per common share Basic $ 1.00 $ 1.05 $ 4.10 $ 4.06 Diluted $ 1.00 $ 1.05 $ 4.09 $ 4.06 AFFO per common share Basic $ 1.01 $ 1.00 $ 4.01 $ 3.93 Diluted $ 1.01 $ 1.00 $ 4.00 $ 3.92 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.7680 $ 0.7440 $ 3.0510 $ 2.9670

(1) Includes reserves to rental revenue of $1.0 million and reserve reversals to rental revenue of $10.4 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively, and reserves of rental revenue of $14.9 million and $4.0 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively. References to reserves recorded as a reduction of rental revenue include amounts reserved for in the current period, as well as unrecognized contractual revenue and unrecognized straight-line rental revenue for leases accounted for on a cash basis. References to reserve reversals recorded as increases to rental revenue include amounts where the accounting for recognition of rental revenue and straight-line rental revenue has been moved from the cash to the accrual basis.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO) AND NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (Normalized FFO) (in thousands, except per share amounts)



FFO and Normalized FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Glossary for our definitions and explanations of how we utilize these metrics. Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income available to common

stockholders $ 218,405 $ 227,265 $ 872,309 $ 869,408 Depreciation and amortization 475,856 438,174 1,895,177 1,670,389 Depreciation of furniture, fixtures and

equipment (583) (536) (2,239) (2,014) Provisions for impairment of real estate 22,407 9,481 82,208 25,860 Gain on sales of real estate (5,992) (9,346) (25,667) (102,957) Proportionate share of adjustments for

unconsolidated entities 4,670 — 4,205 12,812 FFO adjustments allocable to noncontrolling

interests (1,047) (530) (3,855) (1,605) FFO available to common stockholders $ 713,716 $ 664,508 $ 2,822,138 $ 2,471,893 FFO allocable to dilutive noncontrolling

interests 1,386 1,410 5,552 3,979 Diluted FFO $ 715,102 $ 665,918 $ 2,827,690 $ 2,475,872 FFO available to common stockholders $ 713,716 $ 664,508 $ 2,822,138 $ 2,471,893 Merger and integration-related costs 9,932 903 14,464 13,897 Normalized FFO available to common

stockholders $ 723,648 $ 665,411 $ 2,836,602 $ 2,485,790 Normalized FFO allocable to dilutive

noncontrolling interests 1,386 1,410 5,552 3,979 Diluted Normalized FFO $ 725,034 $ 666,821 $ 2,842,154 $ 2,489,769 FFO per common share Basic $ 0.98 $ 1.05 $ 4.08 $ 4.04 Diluted $ 0.98 $ 1.05 $ 4.07 $ 4.04 Normalized FFO per common share Basic $ 1.00 $ 1.05 $ 4.10 $ 4.06 Diluted $ 1.00 $ 1.05 $ 4.09 $ 4.06 Distributions paid to common stockholders $ 556,114 $ 470,737 $ 2,111,793 $ 1,813,432 FFO available to common stockholders in

excess of distributions paid to common

stockholders $ 157,602 $ 193,771 $ 710,345 $ 658,461 Normalized FFO available to common

stockholders in excess of distributions paid

to common stockholders $ 167,534 $ 194,674 $ 724,809 $ 672,358 Weighted average number of common

shares used for FFO and Normalized FFO Basic 724,598 633,374 692,298 611,766 Diluted 726,859 635,637 694,819 613,473

ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (AFFO) (in thousands, except per share amounts)



AFFO is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the Glossary for our definition and an explanation of how we utilize this metric. Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income available to common

stockholders $ 218,405 $ 227,265 $ 872,309 $ 869,408 Cumulative adjustments to calculate

Normalized FFO (1) 505,243 438,146 1,964,293 1,616,382 Normalized FFO available to common

stockholders 723,648 665,411 2,836,602 2,485,790 Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — (367) Amortization of share-based compensation 6,073 4,875 26,227 21,617 Amortization of net debt premiums and

deferred financing costs (2) (10,127) (16,378) (44,568) (67,150) Non-cash (gain) loss on interest rate swaps (1,799) (1,463) (7,189) 718 Non-cash change in allowance for credit

losses 4,874 — 4,874 — Straight-line impact of cash settlement on

interest rate swaps (3) 1,798 1,558 7,190 1,558 Leasing costs and commissions (3,010) (1,383) (9,878) (5,236) Recurring capital expenditures (141) (128) (331) (587) Straight-line rent and expenses, net (27,891) (35,248) (141,130) (120,252) Amortization of above and below-market

leases, net 17,134 15,777 79,101 63,243 Proportionate share of adjustments for

unconsolidated entities 932 — 932 (4,239) Other adjustments (4) 19,543 946 23,040 26,264 AFFO available to common stockholders $ 731,034 $ 633,967 $ 2,774,870 $ 2,401,359 AFFO allocable to dilutive noncontrolling

interests 1,370 1,420 5,540 4,033 Diluted AFFO $ 732,404 $ 635,387 $ 2,780,410 $ 2,405,392 AFFO per common share Basic $ 1.01 $ 1.00 $ 4.01 $ 3.93 Diluted $ 1.01 $ 1.00 $ 4.00 $ 3.92 Distributions paid to common stockholders $ 556,114 $ 470,737 $ 2,111,793 $ 1,813,432 AFFO available to common stockholders in

excess of distributions paid to common

stockholders $ 174,920 $ 163,230 $ 663,077 $ 587,927 Weighted average number of common

shares used for AFFO: Basic 724,598 633,374 692,298 611,766 Diluted 726,859 635,637 694,819 613,473

(1) See Normalized FFO calculations on page 10 for reconciling items. (2) Includes the amortization of net premiums on notes payable and assumption of our mortgages payable, which are being amortized over the life of the applicable debt, and costs incurred and capitalized upon issuance and exchange of our notes payable, assumption of our mortgages payable and issuance of our term loans, which are also being amortized over the lives of the applicable debt. No costs associated with our credit facility agreements or annual fees paid to credit rating agencies have been included. (3) Represents the straight-line amortization of $72.0 million gain realized upon the termination of $500.0 million in notional interest rate swaps in October 2022, over the term of the $750.0 million of 5.625% senior unsecured notes due October 2032. (4) Includes non-cash foreign currency losses (gains) from remeasurement to USD, mark-to-market adjustments on investments and derivatives that are non-cash in nature, straight-line payments from cross-currency swaps, obligations related to financing lease liabilities, and adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests.

HISTORICAL FFO AND AFFO (in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended December 31, 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Net income available to common stockholders $ 218,405 $ 227,265 $ 4,041 $ 117,931 $ 129,297 Depreciation and amortization, net of furniture,

fixtures and equipment 475,273 437,638 332,877 174,888 156,467 Provisions for impairment of real estate 22,407 9,481 7,990 23,790 8,950 Gain on sales of real estate (5,992) (9,346) (20,402) (22,667) (14,168) Proportionate share of adjustments for

unconsolidated entities 4,670 — 1,931 — — FFO adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests (1,047) (530) (274) (242) (150) FFO available to common stockholders $ 713,716 $ 664,508 $ 326,163 $ 293,700 $ 280,396 Merger and integration-related costs 9,932 903 137,332 — — Normalized FFO available to common stockholders $ 723,648 $ 665,411 $ 463,495 $ 293,700 $ 280,396 FFO per diluted share $ 0.98 $ 1.05 $ 0.63 $ 0.83 $ 0.85 Normalized FFO per diluted share $ 1.00 $ 1.05 $ 0.89 $ 0.83 $ 0.85 AFFO available to common stockholders $ 731,034 $ 633,967 $ 486,047 $ 297,654 $ 281,986 AFFO per diluted share $ 1.01 $ 1.00 $ 0.94 $ 0.84 $ 0.86 . Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.7680 $ 0.7440 $ 0.7180 $ 0.7020 $ 0.6810 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding - FFO,

Normalized FFO and AFFO 726,859 635,637 519,438 355,051 329,364

For the year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Net income available to common stockholders $ 872,309 $ 869,408 $ 359,456 $ 395,486 $ 436,482 Depreciation and amortization, net of furniture,

fixtures and equipment 1,892,938 1,668,375 896,809 676,450 593,396 Provisions for impairment of real estate 82,208 25,860 38,967 147,232 40,186 Gain on sales of real estate (25,667) (102,957) (55,798) (76,232) (29,996) Proportionate share of adjustments for

unconsolidated entities 4,205 12,812 1,931 — — FFO adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests (3,855) (1,605) (785) (817) (477) FFO available to common stockholders $ 2,822,138 $ 2,471,893 $ 1,240,580 $ 1,142,119 $ 1,039,591 Merger and integration-related costs 14,464 13,897 167,413 — — Normalized FFO available to common stockholders $ 2,836,602 $ 2,485,790 $ 1,407,993 $ 1,142,119 $ 1,039,591 FFO per diluted share $ 4.07 $ 4.04 $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.29 Normalized FFO per diluted share $ 4.09 $ 4.06 $ 3.39 $ 3.31 $ 3.29 AFFO available to common stockholders $ 2,774,870 $ 2,401,359 $ 1,488,753 $ 1,172,626 $ 1,050,015 AFFO per diluted share $ 4.00 $ 3.92 $ 3.59 $ 3.39 $ 3.32 Cash dividends paid per share $ 3.0510 $ 2.9670 $ 2.8330 $ 2.7940 $ 2.7105 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding - FFO 694,819 613,473 414,770 345,878 316,601 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding -

Normalized FFO and AFFO 694,819 613,473 415,270 345,878 316,601

ADJUSTED EBITDAre (dollars in thousands)



Adjusted EBITDAre, Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre, Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre, Net Debt/Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre and Net Debt/Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Glossary for our definition and an explanation of how we utilize these metrics. Three months ended December 31, 2023 2022 Net income $ 219,762 $ 228,336 Interest 208,313 131,290 Income taxes 15,803 9,381 Depreciation and amortization 475,856 438,174 Provisions for impairment 27,281 9,481 Merger and integration-related costs 9,932 903 Gain on sales of real estate (5,992) (9,346) Foreign currency and derivative loss (gain), net 18,371 (2,692) Gain on settlement of foreign currency forwards — 2,139 Proportionate share of adjustments from unconsolidated entities 14,983 113 Quarterly Adjusted EBITDAre $ 984,309 $ 807,779 Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre (1) $ 3,937,236 $ 3,231,116 Annualized Pro Forma Adjustments $ 74,919 $ 119,876 Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre $ 4,012,155 $ 3,350,992 Total debt per the consolidated balance sheet, excluding deferred financing costs

and net premiums and discounts $ 21,480,869 $ 17,935,539 Proportionate share of unconsolidated entities debt, excluding deferred financing

costs 659,190 — Less: Cash and cash equivalents (232,923) (171,102) Net Debt (2) $ 21,907,136 $ 17,764,437 Net Debt/Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre 5.6x 5.5x Net Debt/Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre 5.5x 5.3x

(1) We calculate Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre by multiplying the Quarterly Adjusted EBITDAre by four. (2) Net Debt is total debt per our consolidated balance sheets, excluding deferred financing costs and net premiums and discounts, but including our proportionate share of debt from unconsolidated entities, less cash and cash equivalents.

The Annualized Pro Forma Adjustments, which include transaction accounting adjustments in accordance with U.S GAAP, consist of adjustments to incorporate Adjusted EBITDAre from properties we acquired or stabilized during the applicable quarter and remove Adjusted EBITDAre from properties we disposed of during the applicable quarter, giving pro forma effect to all transactions as if they occurred at the beginning of the applicable period. Our calculation includes all adjustments consistent with the requirements to present Adjusted EBITDAre on a pro forma basis in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. The Annualized Pro Forma Adjustments are consistent with the debt service coverage ratio calculated under financial covenants for our senior unsecured notes. The following table summarizes our Annualized Pro Forma Adjustments related to our Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre calculation for the periods indicated below (in thousands):

Three months ended December 31, 2023 2022 Annualized pro forma adjustments from properties acquired or stabilized $ 77,012 $ 120,408 Annualized pro forma adjustments from properties disposed (2,093) (532) Annualized Pro forma Adjustments $ 74,919 $ 119,876

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Real estate held for investment, at cost: Land $ 14,929,310 $ 12,948,835 Buildings and improvements 34,657,094 29,707,751 Total real estate held for investment, at cost 49,586,404 42,656,586 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (6,072,118) (4,904,165) Real estate held for investment, net 43,514,286 37,752,421 Real estate and lease intangibles held for sale, net 31,466 29,535 Cash and cash equivalents 232,923 171,102 Accounts receivable, net 710,536 543,237 Lease intangible assets, net 5,017,907 5,168,366 Goodwill 3,731,478 3,731,478 Investment in unconsolidated entities 1,172,118 — Other assets, net 3,368,643 2,276,953 Total assets $ 57,779,357 $ 49,673,092 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Distributions payable $ 195,222 $ 165,710 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 738,526 399,137 Lease intangible liabilities, net 1,406,853 1,379,436 Other liabilities 811,650 774,787 Line of credit payable and commercial paper 764,390 2,729,040 Term loan, net 1,331,841 249,755 Mortgages payable, net 821,587 853,925 Notes payable, net 18,602,319 14,278,013 Total liabilities 24,672,388 20,829,803 Stockholders' equity: Common stock and paid in capital, par value $0.01 per share,

1,300,000 shares authorized, 752,460 and 660,300 shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively 39,629,709 34,159,509 Distributions in excess of net income (6,762,136) (5,493,193) Accumulated other comprehensive income 73,894 46,833 Total stockholders' equity 32,941,467 28,713,149 Noncontrolling interests 165,502 130,140 Total equity 33,106,969 28,843,289 Total liabilities and equity $ 57,779,357 $ 49,673,092

GLOSSARY

Adjusted EBITDAre. The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit) established an EBITDA metric for real estate companies (i.e., EBITDA for real estate, or EBITDAre) it believed would provide investors with a consistent measure to help make investment decisions among certain REITs. Our definition of "Adjusted EBITDAre" is generally consistent with the Nareit definition, other than our adjustment to remove foreign currency and derivative gain and loss, excluding the gain and loss from the settlement of foreign currency forwards not designated as hedges (which is consistent with our previous calculations of "Adjusted EBITDAre"). We define Adjusted EBITDAre, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the most recent quarter as earnings (net income) before (i) interest expense, including non-cash loss (gain) on swaps, (ii) income and franchise taxes, (iii) gain on extinguishment of debt, (iv) real estate depreciation and amortization, (v) provisions for impairment, (vi) merger and integration-related costs, (vii) gain on sales of real estate, (viii) foreign currency and derivative gain and loss, net, (ix) gain on settlement of foreign currency forwards, and (x) our proportionate share of adjustments from unconsolidated entities. Our Adjusted EBITDAre may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDAre reported by other companies or as defined by Nareit, and other companies may interpret or define Adjusted EBITDAre differently than we do. Management believes Adjusted EBITDAre to be a meaningful measure of a REIT's performance because it provides a view of our operating performance, analyzes our ability to meet interest payment obligations before the effects of income tax, depreciation and amortization expense, provisions for impairment, gain on sales of real estate and other items, as defined above, that affect comparability, including the removal of non-recurring and non-cash items that industry observers believe are less relevant to evaluating the operating performance of a company. In addition, EBITDAre is widely followed by industry analysts, lenders, investors, rating agencies, and others as a means of evaluating the operational cash generating capacity of a company prior to servicing debt obligations. Management also believes the use of an annualized quarterly Adjusted EBITDAre metric is meaningful because it represents our current earnings run rate for the period presented. The ratio of our total debt to our annualized quarterly Adjusted EBITDAre is also used to determine vesting of performance share awards granted to our executive officers. Adjusted EBITDAre should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, net income as a measure of our operating performance.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO), a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as FFO adjusted for unique revenue and expense items, which we believe are not as pertinent to the measurement of our ongoing operating performance. Most companies in our industry use a similar measurement to AFFO, but they may use the term "CAD" (for Cash Available for Distribution) or "FAD" (for Funds Available for Distribution). We believe AFFO provides useful information to investors because it is a widely accepted industry measure of the operating performance of real estate companies used by the investment community. In particular, AFFO provides an additional measure to compare the operating performance of different REITs without having to account for differing depreciation assumptions and other unique revenue and expense items which are not pertinent to measuring a particular company's ongoing operating performance. Therefore, we believe that AFFO is an appropriate supplemental performance metric, and that the most appropriate GAAP performance metric to which AFFO should be reconciled is net income available to common stockholders.

Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by annualizing Adjusted EBITDAre.

Annualized Contractual Rent of our acquisitions and properties under development is the monthly aggregate cash amount charged to clients, inclusive of monthly base rent receivables, as of the balance sheet date, multiplied by 12, excluding percentage rent, interest income on loans and preferred equity investments, and including our pro rata share of such revenues from properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures. We believe total annualized contractual rent is a useful supplemental operating measure, as it excludes entities that were no longer owned at the balance sheet date and includes the annualized rent from properties acquired during the quarter. Total annualized contractual rent has not been reduced to reflect reserves recorded as reductions to GAAP rental revenue in the periods presented.

Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as Adjusted EBITDAre, which includes transaction accounting adjustments in accordance with U.S. GAAP, consists of adjustments to incorporate Adjusted EBITDAre from properties we acquired or stabilized during the applicable quarter and removes Adjusted EBITDAre from properties we disposed of during the applicable quarter, giving pro forma effect to all transactions as if they occurred at the beginning of the applicable quarter. Our calculation includes all adjustments consistent with the requirements to present Adjusted EBITDAre on a pro forma basis in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. The annualized pro forma adjustments are consistent with the debt service coverage ratio calculated under financial covenants for our senior unsecured notes and bonds.

Cash Income represents cash rent for real estate acquisitions and properties under development. For unconsolidated entities, this represents our pro rata share of the cash income. For loans receivable and preferred equity investment, cash income represents interest income and preferred dividend income, respectively.

Funds From Operations (FFO), a non-GAAP financial measure, consistent with the Nareit definition, is net income available to common stockholders, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, plus provisions for impairments of depreciable real estate assets, and reduced by gain on property sales. Presentation of the information regarding FFO and AFFO is intended to assist the reader in comparing the operating performance of different REITs, although it should be noted that not all REITs calculate FFO and AFFO in the same way, so comparisons with other REITs may not be meaningful. FFO and AFFO should not be considered alternatives to reviewing our cash flows from operating, investing, and financing activities. In addition, FFO and AFFO should not be considered measures of liquidity, of our ability to make cash distributions, or of our ability to pay interest payments. We consider FFO to be an appropriate supplemental measure of a REIT's operating performance as it is based on a net income analysis of property portfolio performance that adds back items such as depreciation and impairments for FFO. The historical accounting convention used for real estate assets requires straight-line depreciation of buildings and improvements, which implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values historically rise and fall with market conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT using historical accounting for depreciation could be less informative. The use of FFO is recommended by the REIT industry as a supplemental performance measure. In addition, FFO is used as a measure of our compliance with the financial covenants of our credit facility.

Initial Weighted Average Cash Yield for acquisitions and properties under development is computed as Cash Income for the first twelve months following the acquisition date, divided by the total cost of the property (including all expenses borne by us), and includes our pro-rata share of Cash Income from unconsolidated joint ventures. Initial weighted average cash yield for loans receivable and preferred equity investment is computed using the Cash Income for the first twelve months following the acquisition date (based on interest rates in place as of the date of acquisition), divided by the total cost of the investment.

Investment Grade Clients are our clients with a credit rating, and our clients that are subsidiaries or affiliates of companies with a credit rating, as of the balance sheet date, of Baa3/BBB- or higher from one of the three major rating agencies (Moody's/S&P/Fitch).

Net Debt/Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre, a ratio used by management as a measure of leverage, is calculated as net debt (which we define as total debt per our consolidated balance sheet, excluding deferred financing costs and net premiums and discounts, but including our proportionate share of debt from unconsolidated entities, less cash and cash equivalents), divided by Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre.

Net Debt/Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre, a ratio used by management as a measure of leverage, is calculated as net debt (which we define as total debt per our consolidated balance sheet, excluding deferred financing costs and net premiums and discounts, but including our proportionate share of debt from unconsolidated entities, less cash and cash equivalents), divided by Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre.

Normalized Funds from Operations Available to Common Stockholders (Normalized FFO), a non-GAAP financial measure, is FFO excluding merger and integration-related costs.

Same Store Pool, for purposes of determining the properties used to calculate our same store rental revenue, includes all properties that we owned for the entire year-to-date period, for both the current and prior year except for properties during the current or prior year that were: (i) vacant at any time,(ii) under development or redevelopment, or (iii) involved in eminent domain and rent was reduced.

Same Store Rental Revenue excludes straight-line rent, the amortization of above and below-market leases, and reimbursements from clients for recoverable real estate taxes and operating expenses. For purposes of comparability, same store rental revenue is presented on a constant currency basis by applying the exchange rate as of the balance sheet date to base currency rental revenue.

