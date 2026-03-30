Realty Income Prices $800 Million Offering of Senior Notes due 2033

SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the pricing of a public offering of $800 million of 4.750% senior unsecured notes due April 15, 2033 (the "Notes"). The public offering price for the Notes was 98.261% of the principal amount for an effective yield to maturity of 5.047%. In conjunction with the pricing of this offering, Realty Income executed a $500 million U.S. Dollar-to-Euro 7-year cross currency swap, resulting in an anticipated receipt of approximately €436 million in proceeds and an effective fixed-rate, Euro-denominated yield to maturity of approximately 4.07% and coupon rate of 3.81%. As a result of the swap, Realty Income achieved an effective blended yield to maturity of approximately 4.44% and blended coupon rate of 4.16%.

The net proceeds from this offering will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, the repayment or repurchase of our indebtedness (including borrowings under our revolving credit facilities and commercial paper programs), foreign currency swaps or other hedging instruments, the development, redevelopment and acquisition of additional properties, acquisition or business combination transactions, and the expansion and improvement of certain properties in our portfolio.

This offering is expected to close on April 7, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The active joint book-running managers for the offering are Wells Fargo Securities, BBVA, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, and TD Securities.

A copy of the prospectus supplement and prospectus, when available, related to this offering may be obtained by contacting: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC by telephone (toll-free) at 1-800-645-3751; BBVA Securities Inc. by telephone (toll-free) at 1-800-422-8692; BofA Securities, Inc. by telephone (toll-free) at 1-800-294-1322; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC by telephone (collect) at 1-212-834-4533; and TD Securities (USA) LLC by telephone (toll-free) at 1-855-495-9846.

These securities are offered pursuant to a Registration Statement that has become effective under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These securities are only offered by means of the prospectus included in the Registration Statement and the prospectus supplement related to the offering. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction where, or to any person to whom, the offer, solicitation, or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Realty Income

Realty Income (NYSE: O), an S&P 500 company, is real estate partner to the world's leading companies®. Founded in 1969, we serve our clients as a full-service real estate capital provider. As of December 31, 2025, we have a portfolio of over 15,500 properties in all 50 U.S. states, the U.K., and eight other countries in Europe. We are known as "The Monthly Dividend Company®" and have a mission to invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. Since our founding, we have declared 669 consecutive monthly dividends and are a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index for having increased our dividend for over 31 consecutive years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this press release, the words "estimated," "anticipated," "expect," "believe," "intend," "continue," "should," "may," "likely," "plans," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include discussions of our business and portfolio and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us, which may cause our actual future results to differ materially from expected results. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us, which may cause our actual future results to differ materially from expected results. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are, among others, our continued qualification as a real estate investment trust; general domestic and foreign business, economic, or financial conditions; competition; fluctuating interest and currency rates; inflation and its impact on our clients and us; access to debt and equity capital markets and other sources of funding (including the terms and partners of such funding); volatility and uncertainty in the credit and financial markets; other risks inherent in real estate, credit investments, and joint ventures or co-investment ventures, including our clients' solvency, client defaults under leases, increased client bankruptcies, potential liability relating to environmental matters, illiquidity of real estate investments (including rights of first refusal or rights of first offer), and potential damages from natural disasters; impairments in the value of our real estate assets; volatility and changes in domestic and foreign laws and the application, enforcement or interpretation thereof (including with respect to tax laws and rates); property ownership through co-investment ventures, funds, joint ventures, partnerships and other arrangements which, among other things, may transfer or limit our control of the underlying investments; epidemics or pandemics; the loss of key personnel; the outcome of any legal proceedings to which we are a party or which may occur in the future; acts of terrorism and war; the anticipated benefits from mergers, acquisitions, co-investment ventures, funds, joint ventures, partnerships and other arrangements; and those additional risks and factors discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future plans and performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual plans and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted and expectations and forecasts made in the forward-looking statements may not materialize. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements or to publicly release the results of any forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations:

Jonathan Pong

Executive Vice President, CFO and Treasurer

+1 858 284 5177

[email protected]

SOURCE Realty Income Corporation