Realty One Group Shatters Records In 2020, Named Real Estate's Only 'Fast & Serious' Franchisor

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern lifestyle brand and ONE of the industry's fastest growing, crushed its own franchise sales and recruiting goals in 2020 and made Franchise Business Review's top ten 'Fast & Serious' list of the smartest growing brands. The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, was the only real estate franchise to make the list among popular franchisors like Orangetheory Fitness, CycleBar and Dogtopia.

Despite a global pandemic, Realty ONE Group set new records signing 86 new franchises while opening 72 new offices, now with over 300 locations in all. The company added more than 2,600 real estate professionals to its global roster, up 21% year-over-year, and now boasts more than 15,000 REALTORS® worldwide. In all, Realty ONE Group professionals sold nearly 83,000 homes with their sights set on selling 111,111 this new year.

"We met the challenges of 2020 with a sheer determination to grow this company and do even more for our real estate professionals," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "This has been a year of cataclysmic change and our unprecedented growth shows we're a proven choice for people who want to be more successful, make an impact and live better lives."

In 2020, the UNBrokerage also introduced a new luxury division, ONE LUXE, launched new websites, including an innovative realtyonegroup.com and wakinguptowin.com, hosted over 100 live town halls and added nearly 3,000 more educational assets for their professionals. More importantly, the UNBrokerage was incredibly proud to donate nearly $100,000 to charitable organizations and communities across the nation, along with thousands of volunteer hours in local markets.

Because of its outstanding growth and viability, Realty ONE Group received numerous accolades including inclusion in the Franchise Times Top 200 list, Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Growth and Top Low-Cost Franchises list and the INC 500/5000 list.

The company is looking to open in more markets around the U.S. and expand its global presence in 2021.

Realty ONE Group is transcending into a modern lifestyle real estate brand, embodying a thriving spirit and COOLTURE, while focusing on business coaching and proprietary technologies.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 15,000 real estate professionals in over 300+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

