Realty ONE Group To Open In Singapore

LAS VEGAS, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE Of the fastest growing franchisors today, has sold the franchise rights to new owners looking to bring the company's dynamic COOLTURE, branding, coaching and unique business model to Singapore.

With his wife Sock Hoon Spearman, Robb Spearman, who is Realty ONE Group Heartland Region's Regional Director and Co-Owner of Realty ONE Group Impact in West Des Moines, Iowa, have acquired the franchising rights for the country of Singapore located in Southeast Asia.

"We're more than ready to take the popularity of the brand and the success of our model beyond North America and we found fantastic owners who know and already live the brand," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group.

"Singapore is my homeland and we want Singapore's property agencies and agents to achieve greater success, faster with the Realty ONE Group's model," said Sock Hoon Spearman.

"We bought into the Realty ONE Group's concept and COOLTURE on day ONE and we know that others will too when they see the passion we have to help everyONE win," said Robb Spearman.

The UNBrokerage has more than 16,000 real estate professionals in more than 300 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada. As a sign of its appeal and record growth, the company was named a Top 50 Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review and was once again named the No. 1 Fastest Growing 100%-Commission company on Entrepreneur's Fastest Growing Worldwide Franchise list of 2021.

This is the first of several other new countries Realty ONE Group plans to sign this year.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 16,000 real estate professionals in over 300+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

