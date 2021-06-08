Realty Trust Group Ranked Among Top Healthcare Developers by Modern Healthcare

"This recognition exemplifies our commitment to providing development expertise to our clients across the country from the strategic planning phase through occupancy," said Joe Krumdieck, Executive Vice President of Realty Trust Group. "We understand the significant expense and risk that coincides with executing healthcare real estate development, and we are committed to providing the right solution to help our clients save costs, manage risks, and enhance delivery of care for patients."

Modern Healthcare's annual rankings are based on the dollar volume and square footage of healthcare construction projects. In 2020, despite the global COVID-19 Pandemic, RTG completed $38.4 million in healthcare projects encompassing over 100,000 square feet. These projects included facility development in both acute care and ambulatory care environments.

"With the continued pre-pandemic push for outpatient facilities, increased demand for telehealth, and on-going transition to a hybrid working model for many employees, many healthcare entities are working to revamp facility layouts and development plans to accommodate," said Dan Maxwell, Vice President of Development Services for Realty Trust Group. "RTG acts as an extension of healthcare leadership empowering organizations to use real estate as a strategic asset to meet the challenges and opportunities of the changing environment."

In addition to offices in Tennessee, Georgia, and North Carolina, RTG recently announced its expansion into Florida and Texas, two key regional healthcare markets.

About Realty Trust Group

Realty Trust Group, LLC ("RTG") is a real estate advisory and services firm offering a full spectrum of real estate services including advisory, development, transactions, operations and compliance.

Since 1998, RTG has helped hospitals, physician groups, and property owners navigate the rapidly changing industry with growth strategies that gain market leadership as well as enhance patient and physician experiences for better delivery of care. Our philosophy is to provide innovative solutions to the complex and challenging issues found in today's healthcare real estate market. These solutions include strategic campus and facility planning, portfolio optimization, portfolio monetization, project development, leasing, acquisition and disposition services, portfolio management, regulatory compliance and many other ideas and services. For more information about RTG and our innovative healthcare real estate services, visit www.realtytrustgroup.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, or call 865-521-0630.

Contact: Angie Surface

Realty Trust Group

Phone: 865-684-2891

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.realtytrustgroup.com

SOURCE Realty Trust Group LLC

