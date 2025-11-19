RealtyAds Releases First-of-Its-Kind Report Proving Measurable ROI for Class A Office Assets Through AI-Driven Marketing

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RealtyAds, the AI-native digital advertising platform built specifically for commercial real estate, today released "The Class A Office Leasing Report: How AI Delivered Measurable ROI," a comprehensive analysis of performance data from Class A office assets that demonstrates quantifiable ROI from purpose-built CRE technology.

Deals found, advanced, and closed in the top 15 U.S. markets.

The report arrives at a critical inflection point for the office market. While Class A leasing surged 12.5% in 2025 — the strongest performance since 2019 — the data reveals that only assets employing modern digital strategies captured this growth. Traditional CRE marketing tactics reach approximately 11% of brokers in any given market, leaving significant opportunity unrealized.

"For years, commercial real estate has lagged behind other industries in digital marketing adoption," said Trevor Marticke, Founder at RealtyAds. "This report proves what we've seen firsthand: when Class A assets leverage AI-driven, CRE-specific technology, they don't just compete better — they win more deals. The data is undeniable."

Key Findings from 2025 Performance Data

The report analyzes aggregate performance data from Class A office assets using RealtyAds' AI-native platform throughout 2025, revealing:

$5.56B in deals found

$10.5B in deals advanced

$1.49B in deals closed

4.8x improvement in broker reach within the first month of deployment

89% broker market coverage compared to 11% through traditional methods

+30% increase in property tours

+18% increase in closed deals

$874 returned for every $1 invested in AI-driven digital marketing

"These aren't projections or best-case scenarios," added Trevor Marticke. "This is what Class A office owners achieved in 2025 by closing the digital gap between commercial real estate and AI-driven digital strategies."

Why CRE-Specific AI Delivers Different Results

Unlike generic digital marketing platforms adapted for commercial real estate, RealtyAds' technology was purpose-built to address CRE's unique challenges:

Proprietary market intelligence powered by 5M+ daily API calls tracking broker activity, tenant funding, lease expirations, and real-time market movement

Continuous budget optimization through AI that automatically adjusts spend allocation based on engagement patterns

Sustained engagement throughout extended deal cycles, addressing the reality that 86% of deals die after initial property tours

The report details how these capabilities translate to measurable outcomes: increased prospect engagement, higher tour rates, and defensible ROI for ownership groups demanding accountability from marketing investments.

2026 Outlook: Digital Gap Expected to Widen

Looking ahead, the report identifies several market dynamics that will further advantage digitally-enabled assets:

Prime Class A inventory continues to tighten as new construction remains 62% below 10-year averages

Tenant decision cycles remain extended, demanding a consistent digital presence throughout evaluation periods

Brokers are increasingly digital-first in how they discover and evaluate properties

Competition for quality tenants will intensify across all major markets

"The question for Class A office owners isn't whether to adopt digital strategies — it's whether they'll implement the right ones before their competitors do," said [Trevor Marticke]. "This report provides the data to make that decision with confidence."

Report Availability

"The Class A Office Leasing Report: How AI Closed the Digital Gap in 2025" is now available for download at [ https://cwb12.share.hsforms.com/2KM4I2ujmQBaChHOz43SPgg ]. The report includes detailed performance benchmarks, full case studies, broker and tenant engagement metrics, and an analysis of the 2026 market outlook.

About RealtyAds

RealtyAds is an AI-native solution designed specifically for the commercial real estate industry. Founded by CRE professionals who have lived the leasing challenges firsthand, RealtyAds delivers proprietary market intelligence, real-time budget optimization, and sustained prospect engagement throughout the entire deal cycle. The platform serves clients across 10 countries and 125 markets, helping CRE professionals find, advance, and close more deals. RealtyAds is SOC 2 Type 2 certified and maintains the highest security standards in the industry. For more information, visit [website] or contact [email protected] .

Download the full report: https://cwb12.share.hsforms.com/2KM4I2ujmQBaChHOz43SPgg

Media inquiries: Caitlin Adam, [email protected] | 515-710-2825

SOURCE RealtyAds