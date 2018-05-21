Rear-view Mirror Market Worth $15.76 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 5.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )

Growing interest of rear-view mirror manufacturing companies, such as Continental AG, toward capturing a larger share in the developed markets of regions such as North America is expected to drive product adoption. Additionally, rise in commercial activities is bolstering market growth.

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to increasing sales of passenger vehicles. Stringent government regulations pertaining to passenger and vehicle safety are further bolstering the growth of the market. Additionally, surging investments in automobile production in many developing countries of the region are driving the market.

However, high replacement, development, and maintenance costs of smart rear-view mirrors are expected to hinder market growth. Thus, rear-view mirror providers are focusing on developing affordable solutions that can be used in other markets such as utilities and transportation.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Auto-dimming feature offers both visual and audio alerts and the segment is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period by feature

Demand for door-mounted mirrors is expected to increase in commercial vehicles

Demand for smart rear-view mirrors is expected to increase in passenger vehicles owing to benefits such as a built-in camera that provides enhanced vision in unfavorable weather conditions and eliminates glare caused by headlights of other cars

Erratic cold weather conditions are one of the key factors driving demand for mirrors with in-vehicle heating functions in North America and Europe

and Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region over the forecast period owing to increasing sales of passenger and high-end premium vehicles

is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region over the forecast period owing to increasing sales of passenger and high-end premium vehicles Prominent industry participants include Gentex Corporation; Continental AG; Valeo; Magna International, Inc.; and Murakami Corporation.

Grand View Research has segmented the global rear-view mirror market based on feature type, mounting location, product type, type, vehicle type, and region:

- Rear-view Mirror Feature Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Auto-Dimming

Blind Spot Detection

Power Control

Automatic Folding

Heating Function

Others

- Rear-view Mirror Mounting Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Door Mounted

Body Mounted

- Rear-view Mirror Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Smart Rear-View Mirror

Conventional Rear-View Mirror

- Rear-view Mirror Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Exterior Mirror

Interior Mirror

- Rear-view Mirror Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

- Rear-view Mirror Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany

Asia Pacific China India Japan

South America Brazil



