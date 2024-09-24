ReasonLabs Survey Reveals Growing Need for Enhanced Online Security Solutions Ahead of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

The survey of 7,484 Americans reveals alarming cybersecurity vulnerabilities, with 74% falling victim to online scams and 71% experiencing account hacks.

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs , the cybersecurity pioneer equipping home users with a cutting-edge distributed EDR platform, today released the results of a new survey highlighting the online habits and vulnerabilities of U.S. consumers. Conducted between August 23 and September 4, 2024, the survey polled 7,484 Americans to gain insights into their behaviors online, how they manage sensitive data, and whether they have ever fallen victim to scams. Released in time for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month , the findings underscore the urgent need for advanced security measures to protect users' privacy and prevent identity theft.

Key Highlights:

- 71% of respondents reported having at least one of their online accounts hacked.

- 74% of respondents have been a victim of an online scam.

- 45% of respondents admit to entering sensitive personal information online, including credit card details, home addresses, and phone numbers.

- 32% of respondents use a password manager, indicating that password management remains challenging.

- 20% of respondents use the Internet for various activities, including social media, education, online banking, shopping, gaming, and streaming.

"The results of our new survey must serve as a strong wake-up call for both American consumers and businesses," said Kobi Kalif, CEO and co-founder of ReasonLabs. "With the vast majority of people reporting that they have been victims of online scams, it's clear that more needs to be done to protect sensitive information and identities. Just last month, we saw 2.9 billion records of sensitive personal information, including social security numbers, get compromised in a large-scale data breach. As we approach National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, we encourage everyone to educate themselves on today's threats, take steps to enhance their online security, and safeguard their digital lives."

The survey also revealed a startling gap in password security habits, with nearly a third of respondents writing down passwords or saving them in unsecured files, which increases the risk of hacking. In addition, many consumers continue to share sensitive data online, unaware of the risks associated with such practices.

ReasonLabs offers the comprehensive Online Security platform designed to protect users' devices, enhance their privacy, and prevent identity theft. It features the next-generation antivirus product RAV Endpoint Protection , which recently received the highest grade of A+ in Virus Bulletin's VB100 antivirus test, detecting 99.90% of all malware tested. The A+ grade signifies RAV Endpoint Protection's exceptional performance in detecting and neutralizing malware , ransomware , and other malicious software.

To read the article visit https://reasonlabs.com/blog/2024-consumer-cybersecurity-pulse-report , and for more information about ReasonLabs, visit ReasonLabs.com .

About ReasonLabs:

ReasonLabs is revolutionizing cybersecurity for consumers with its cutting-edge distributed EDR platform, providing millions of home users the same level of protection trusted by Fortune 500 companies. Powered by artificial intelligence, the ReasonLabs security suite leverages billions of real-time data points, threat intelligence, and behavioral analysis to provide best-in-class security, privacy protection, and identity theft defense. Its products are cloud-native and built with a lightweight architecture for both mobile and desktop. ReasonLabs is certified by the Microsoft Virus Initiative (MVI), VirusBulletin's VB100, and OPSWAT, and is a member of AMTSO and AVAR. The company is based in New York and Tel Aviv. Learn more at https://www.ReasonLabs.com .

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube

Contact:

Eric Wolkstein

Senior MarCom Manager, ReasonLabs

[email protected]

+19892441734

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883752/ReasonLabs_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ReasonLabs