Rebag Expands to Ten Retail Locations Nationwide with a Second Store in Miami, Florida

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebag announces its second retail location in the Southern US, opening a boutique in Dadeland Mall in Miami, Florida. Marking Rebag's 10th physical retail location in the country, the Dadeland Mall store comes five months after Rebag Miami's flagship opened in the Design District.

"Over the last few months, we've seen considerable online and in-store adoption from customers in Florida. We are particularly excited to expand our physical presence while continuing to contribute to Miami's vibrant culture and appetite for luxury," says Charles Gorra, Founder and CEO of Rebag. "Dadeland Mall's unique clientele will enjoy our transparent, instantaneous retail process through an elevated, in-store shopping experience."

Rebag's second Simon Mall location, Dadeland Mall is one of the few indoor malls in Miami that allows customers to shop all year round, regardless of the weather. The luxury brand will be located between Lululemon and Stuart Weitzman, and adjacent to other premium retailers.

The newest Handbag Heaven will house the most in-demand designer styles, including the instagram-worthy Hermès Birkin Wall which has become a staple in all Rebag stores. Rebag is bringing the same transparency, flexibility, and personalized services to the Dadeland Mall as in the brand's New York and California stores. This time, however, customers can utilize Clair by Rebag - the comprehensive luxury appraisal index for resale - via Rebag's site or mobile app. Launched in October 2019, Clair instantly determines the resale value of any handbag across a list of more than 50 brands and 10,000 styles. It also offers an exact and fully automated price that Rebag is currently willing to pay to acquire that item. Customers now have the option to quote their own bag and sell it to Rebag, or exchange a previous Rebag purchase for at least 70% of the original price via Rebag Infinity.

Dadeland marks the tenth physical location for Rebag, coming shortly after the company's Series C funding announcement, totalling $52 million to date. Rebag's data-driven approach has led the company to open stores in areas of high online adoption, with plans to increase that portfolio to an additional 20 in the medium term. Rebag's increased retail footprint will include both standalone stores, as well as a continued presence in major luxury malls.

For shoppers not located in New York, California or Florida, Rebag is accessible through its mobile app and rebag.com, and provides free shipping for anyone looking to sell their designer handbags. For more store information, visit www.rebag.com .

Rebag in Dadeland Mall is located at 7535 N Kendall Drive, Miami, Florida 33156 open Monday through Friday from 10AM to 9:30PM and Sunday from 11AM to 7PM.

