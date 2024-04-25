Rebag Unveils First of Its Kind Membership Program, Rebag+

Flexible credit contributions unlock preferred buyer & seller pricing, monthly bonuses & more

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebag, the authority in buying, consigning, trading, and selling luxury accessories including handbags, fine jewelry, watches, and more, announces Rebag+, a groundbreaking membership program setting a new standard in luxury resale. Rebag+ offers an industry-first approach to resale, allowing customers to fund now, buy later, by converting 100% of membership contributions to R+ Credit usable for future purchases. Rebag also adds an unprecedented 2 percent monthly bonus to member contributions, generating up to 27% more in credit usable for future purchases.

Rebag+ allows for unparalleled flexibility; members can skip their monthly contribution, cancel, or request a refund of their R+ Credit at any time, making Rebag+ a win-win for buyers and sellers.

Rebag+ members enjoy more exclusive benefits including up to 10% lower prices on all items, access to weekly new arrivals and sales, free shipping and returns, and up to 5% increased seller offers.

To join Rebag+, clients simply contribute a minimum of $50/month or $500/year, with every dollar fully converted to R+ Credit that can be used to buy something at Rebag. Whether the user chooses to contribute monthly or yearly, Rebag adds a 2% monthly R+ Bonus to member contributions, generating up to 27% more to spend at Rebag within 12 months.

In addition to the immediate savings of up to 10% off all items, a Rebag+ membership is perfectly suited for customers with a future purchase in mind. For example, if the goal is to purchase a Louis Vuitton wallet, a member could contribute $50/month to achieve $684 in 12 months ($600 contributed by the member, plus $84 added by Rebag).

"We are thrilled to introduce Rebag+ as a testament to our commitment to providing the ultimate luxury resale experience," said Rebag CEO and Founder Charles Gorra. "By allowing our customers to fund now, buy later, we continue to invest in customer relationships and set new standards in the industry."

Rebag+ benefits include:

Easily Save for a Future Purchase: all monthly, yearly, and additional contributions are usable as credit to make future purchases on Rebag.com or in stores

all monthly, yearly, and additional contributions are usable as credit to make future purchases on Rebag.com or in stores 2% Monthly R+ Bonus: Active members receive a 2% monthly R+ Bonus, generating up to 27% in 12 months*

Active members receive a 2% monthly R+ Bonus, generating up to 27% in 12 months* Flexible Membership: Members can skip a month, cancel or refund their R+ credit at any time**

Members can skip a month, cancel or refund their R+ credit at any time** Preferred Pricing & Discounts: Get up to 10% lower prices on all items, plus a 10% Off Special Day Code to apply on top of already low prices once per year***

Get up to 10% lower prices on all items, plus a 10% Off Special Day Code to apply on top of already low prices once per year*** Increased Seller Payouts: Sellers can earn up to 5% more when selling Rebag via Consign or Buyout

Sellers can earn up to 5% more when selling Rebag via Consign or Buyout Free Shipping and Returns

About Rebag:

Rebag is the authority on buying, consigning, trading, and selling luxury items, offering users unprecedented transparency and flexibility with their purchases. Founded by Charles Gorra in 2014, Rebag is one of the fastest growing retailers in the US, and has established itself as a leader in the luxury resale space. With the launch of its Consignment tool in late 2023, Rebag is now the most flexible selling platform allowing customers to buy, sell, trade and consign in one easy transaction. Rebag's intelligent Clair technology, which uses millions of data points to determine the resale value of designer items, enables customers to receive instant payment, a first in the resale industry. The digitally native company has opened retail locations in New York, Los Angeles and Florida. In 2020 and 2021, Rebag was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. Rebag has been featured in the New York Times, Business of Fashion, Vogue, TechCrunch and more. For more information, visit www.rebag.com .

*R+ Bonus only applies to each month a member is active, up to 12 months from initial contribution. Skipped months count toward the 12 month limit. See terms on Rebag.com for full details.

**R+ Bonus will be forfeited and cannot be exported in case of refund.

***Member Special Day Code is issued after 3 months and only allocated once every 12 months.

