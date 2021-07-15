Rebag Launches Clair Trade, an Extension of its Clair Technology Suite

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebag, the authority for buying and selling luxury goods, announces the launch of Clair Trade, a new service that allows consumers to buy and sell items in a single, combined transaction. An extension of Clair, the company's groundbreaking AI-powered instant pricing engine, the software empowers consumers to sell and shop seamlessly all while paying less.



Clair Trade will offer the most compelling reselling proposition to luxury consumers:

1. Pay only the difference: Instead of experiencing two siloed buying or selling flows, shoppers can now instantly receive an offer for their luxury items, put the value towards a new purchase, then checkout and only pay the difference that their sold items do not cover – all in one transaction. The proceeds from the sale are instantly netted from the cart value, therefore reducing the money out of consumer's pocket

2. Maximize value with 25% trade-in incentive: For a limited time only, Rebag will offer a 25% trade-in incentive, allowing consumers to earn 25% more when they opt for trade-in compared to a standalone cash payout. Sellers can therefore maximize proceeds by trading in

3. Benefit from possible tax-free shopping*: In certain states, trade-in values may be tax free, therefore generating tax savings on the overall transaction

Illustrative Example *:

BUY Chloé Nile Crossbody Bag Leather Small $1,250 (+$111 sales tax) - SELL Louis Vuitton Artsy Handbag Monogram Empreinte Leather MM $1,250 (incl. $250 incentive) = TRADE Trade-in for free $0

"Clair Trade brings together our seven years of expertise as a leading luxury resale destination," says Charles Gorra, Founder and CEO of Rebag. "It combines the immediacy of our pricing technology and our AI-recognition capabilities to create a unique and transformative resale experience. For the first time in the resale industry, consumers will be able to generate a quote and immediately use it towards another purchase, while only paying the difference. The more you sell, the more you decrease the cart value and can shop guilt-free. With Clair Trade, Rebag is essentially pioneering negative checkout."

The service is available for online purchases and in Rebag stores nationwide. Consumers who choose to shop in-person at a Rebag location are able to complete the entire process immediately. Consumers who use the online service will checkout for the combined trade. The seller will then ship items to Rebag using a free shipping label or drop the items at a Rebag store location. Once the items have been reviewed, the trade-in will be confirmed or possibly edited, and the purchased items shipped at that time.

Clair Trade is the latest addition to the Clair by Rebag Technology Suite and is designed to bring transparency and simplicity to the resale process. Clair AI, a powerful, proprietary software tool backed by seven years of data and millions of image references instantly determines the resale value of more than 15,000 styles. With Clair Trade, consumers can now refresh their collection by trading in items they've fallen out of love with. Rebag shoppers can choose from a selection of tens of thousands of styles from over 50 luxury designers, including Chanel, Hermès, Rolex, Cartier and more that range from handbags and small leather goods to fine jewelry and watches.

For more information on Clair Trade by Rebag visit Rebag.com/trade.

*Disclaimer:

Example is illustrative only and assumes New York City taxes. Trade-in regulations vary by state. Exact tax due will be computed at checkout based on the consumer's location and transaction details.

About Rebag:

Rebag, the authority on buying and selling luxury goods, is currently one of the fastest growing retailers in the US and has established itself as a leader in the luxury re-commerce space. Founded by Charles Gorra, what makes Rebag unique is that for the first time in the industry, it is possible to sell your designer goods and receive instant payment. Since 2014, the digitally native company has opened retail locations in New York, Los Angeles and Miami. In 2020 and 2021, Rebag was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. Rebag has been featured in the New York Times, Business of Fashion, VOGUE, TechCrunch and more.

