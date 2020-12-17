Rebag Launches Innovative Micro Store Retail Format in New York City

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebag announces the opening of its first-ever standalone Rebag Bar, a micro version of its traditional store. Located in New York City inside The Shops at Columbus Circle, the Rebag Bar will be 180 square feet on the second floor next to Sephora. It will integrate Rebag's physical signature store environment with a seamless and on-the-go experience.

This new compact format will offer all of the features that make Rebag stores successful, albeit in a tighter footprint. Customers can drop in to buy or sell with ease, just in time for the Holiday season. Luxury owners will be able to sell their items within 60 minutes, leveraging Rebag's unique upfront payment offering and seamless selling process. The store will also showcase a curated selection of luxury items tailored to the fashion-focused and cultural hubs that make up Lincoln Square and the broader Upper West Side neighborhood. All categories offered by Rebag will be available at The Rebag Bar, including bags, watches, fine jewelry, and accessories.

"We are constantly seeking new ways to democratize luxury resale, and this micro concept will achieve exactly that," says Charles Gorra, Founder and CEO of Rebag. "Throughout this year, we heard from our customers the need to get closer to them. COVID-19 has reshaped urban and suburban consumer behaviors across the country. The nimbleness of this new Rebag Bar format will enable a hyper-local and efficient roll-out, therefore maximizing convenience for customers."

The Rebag Bar at Columbus Circle will offer a gateway to the Rebag ecosystem. Customers can purchase the products showcased locally, but will also experience the company's new, personalized digital shopping journey. Rebag's 20,000-item large inventory is available for purchase at The Rebag Bar digitally, and customers can expect a tailored clienteling approach to assist them.

For shoppers not located in New York, Florida, or California, buying and selling at Rebag is accessible through its mobile app and rebag.com. Rebag offers a unique process that provides payment for eligible luxury goods accepted within 1-2 business days for online transactions, and less than 60 minutes in stores.

The Rebag Bar is located at 10 Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10019 and is open Monday through Sunday. For more store information and hours, visit www.rebag.com .

About Rebag:

Rebag, the authority on buying and selling luxury goods, is currently one of the fastest growing retailers in the US and has established itself as a leader in the luxury re-commerce space. Founded by Charles Gorra, what makes Rebag unique is that for the first time in the industry, it's possible to sell and authenticate your designer goods and receive instant payment. Since 2014, the digitally native company has opened retail locations in New York, Los Angeles and Miami. In 2020, Rebag was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. Rebag has been featured in the New York Times, Business of Fashion, VOGUE, TechCrunch and more.

