Rebag Launches New Categories, Expanding its Offering to Watches and Fine Jewelry

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebag, the ultimate destination for buying and selling luxury goods, announces its category expansion into Watches and Fine Jewelry, debuting an extensive and curated selection of the most beloved and iconic luxury styles on Rebag.com and in select Rebag stores.

Beginning today, Rebag will be accepting and selling products from a range of the most premium Watches and Fine Jewelry brands including Rolex, Cartier, Patek Philippe, Hublot, Van Cleef & Arpels, Tiffany & Co., and more.

Since launching in 2014, Rebag prides itself on being the ultimate handbag authority in the industry. Rebag now takes the dexterity and vigor that it applies to handbags and accessories, and expands it to entirely new categories, allowing Rebag to collect further insights on the resale industry as it pertains to Watches and Fine Jewelry, while simultaneously building upon its technological capabilities.

"After successfully expanding into accessories earlier this year, our entry into the Watches and Fine Jewelry category is the natural next step for us," says Charles Gorra, CEO and Founder of Rebag. "Rebag is the expert and ultimate destination for all luxury goods. We're excited to offer our customers a new category of items to invest in."

The expansion is also compatible with Rebag's two groundbreaking initiatives, Clair by Rebag and Rebag Infinity. Through Clair, consumers can access an instant offer online or in Rebag's app. With Rebag Infinity, shoppers are given up to a year to trade their purchase back to Rebag for anywhere from 70% - 80% of the original Rebag price, replacing the traditional act of ownership.

Similar to Rebag's existing categories, clients can sell all watches and fine jewelry within Rebag's accepted designers and model lists in-person at any physical Rebag location across the country. Customers will receive an offer in less than 60 minutes, and payment within 5 business days upon completion of the vetting process. Online, customers can submit their accessories for a full buy-out via Clair by Rebag, or shop the new Watches and Fine Jewelry categories available on Rebag.com.

Rebag will also be sharing their knowledge via The Vault, its online trove of luxury resale content created by their in-house team of experts for the purpose of educating and empowering the resale consumer to make informed buying and selling decisions. The Vault will now cover Watches and Fine Jewelry by diving into designer histories, analyzing specific styles and models, demonstrating how-tos for styling, and providing tips on product maintenance and care.

Let's face it, love affairs are rarely meant to last. Rebag makes it possible to shop from a constantly refreshed collection of the world's most coveted designer brands, and move on from old flames the second you're ready, with immediate upfront payment for luxury goods.

For more information on Rebag visit rebag.com.

Press Contact:

FACTORY PR

[email protected]

212.941.9394

About Rebag:

Rebag, the authority on buying and selling luxury goods, is currently one of the fastest growing retailers in the US and has established itself as a leader in the luxury re-commerce space. Founded by Charles Gorra, what makes Rebag unique is that for the first time in the industry, it's possible to sell and authenticate your designer goods and receive instant payment. Since 2014, the digitally native company has opened retail locations in New York, Los Angeles and Miami. In 2020, Rebag was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. Rebag has been featured in the New York Times, Business of Fashion, VOGUE, TechCrunch and more.

SOURCE Rebag

Related Links

https://rebag.com

