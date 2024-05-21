REBBL Debuts New Category with the Launch of Organic Smoothie Starter™

Built For Your Blender: New High-Protein Gut Health Multi-Serve Innovation Ready to Transform Your Morning Ritual

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REBBL®, the original organic and plant-based functional protein beverage brand, today announced its first move beyond 12 oz. ready-to-drink beverages with the launch of Smoothie Starter™, a category-defining multi-serve line created for ultimate convenience and functional nourishment.

"We're proud to introduce this one-of-a-kind offering for smoothies that is unmatched in the current market." Post this REBBL Introduces Organic Smoothie Starter

Smoothie Starter™ transforms morning rituals, offering consumers an organic and convenient base to create nutrient-dense smoothies in seconds — without the mess. With just the simple additions of ice, fruit, or greens, users can quickly and seamlessly blend up a protein-packed and gut health-supporting smoothie to fuel their day.

"The launch of Smoothie Starter marks a significant milestone in our product portfolio; we're proud to introduce this one-of-a-kind offering for smoothies that is unmatched in the current market," said Andy Fathollahi, CEO of SYSTM Foods. "We've eliminated the guesswork from smoothie prep and are offering consumers a quality, convenient foundation to enhance their morning ritual at an unrivaled value."

Offered in Coconut Milk and Oat Milk liquid base varieties, Smoothie Starter™ delivers 20 grams of plant-rich protein to kickstart the day and features amplified benefits through postbiotics to support gut health. Postbiotics, produced by probiotics, help contribute to a balanced digestive system.*

Thoughtfully crafted with nourishing, functional ingredients to support overall well-being, key Smoothie Starter™ benefits include:

Certified-organic

20g of plant-powered protein

Postbiotics (from Bifidobacterium longum) for gut health and digestion support

Zinc for immunity support (20% DV)

Offered in Coconut Milk and Oat Milk bases

Makes approx. four smoothies per 32 oz. bottle

Just add ice, fruit, or greens and blend!

Fathollahi added, "By simplifying and upgrading the smoothie-making process with unparalleled nutritional benefits, REBBL empowers consumers to take control of their mornings and fuel their bodies with the goodness they deserve."

Smoothie Starter™ is available this month at Target and Sprouts nationwide for $9.99. Visit rebbl.com to find a store nearest you.

About REBBL

REBBL was created through functional food innovation to create a delicious, organic, plant-based beverage that provides authentic nourishment to fuel every occasion. We exist to Empower the People to thrive by supporting regions of the world most vulnerable to human trafficking and to secure a future without the exploitation of at-risk people. For more information, visit rebbl.com.

About SYSTM Foods

SYSTM Foods, a joint venture between SYSTM Brands and GroundForce Capital, is a privately held modern beverage brand platform. SYSTM Foods acquires and operates beverage brands that bring today's consumers better-for-you organic and functional products created for healthier living. Its portfolio includes organic and plant-powered functional beverage brand REBBL®, along with Chameleon Organic Coffee®, the original purveyors of consciously-crafted bottled cold-brew coffee, and Humm® Kombucha, the pioneer in low and no-sugar kombucha. For more information, visit www.systmfoods.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

