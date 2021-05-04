REBBL Launches Immunity Support

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REBBL, the plant-powered functional beverage brand founded to uphold human rights and make a positive social impact, has added immunity support* to its top flavors. These indulgent, adaptogen-packed beverages are an ideal solution for on-the-go nourishment as people return to living their active lives.

REBBL has been a pioneer in the natural beverage category with its organic, plant-based elixir drinks, made with super herbs and adaptogens such as ashwagandha, maca, and reishi. Now fan favorites -- Reishi Chocolate, Turmeric Golden-Milk, Vanilla Protein, and Dark Chocolate Protein -- are crafted with an ingredient clinically proven to support immunity. These new and improved REBBL Immunity drinks are perfect for the start of a busy morning, midday pick-me-up, on-the-go nutrition, or post-workout fuel.

"We have been working on adding immune support to our products since long before COVID struck. Consumers, even pre-COVID, had a high level of interest in supporting their immune health, but we were not willing to compromise the taste and integrity of our best-selling drinks without careful development and proven research. It took time for us to perfect our blends," said Bonnie Neulight, CMO and Chief Innovation Officer at REBBL. "I'm very excited to announce the launch of our product improvements today, now that we are all ready to get back out into the world and become our healthy, active selves again."

People who care about health, wellness, and their impact on the planet can feel good about what they are buying and putting into their bodies. REBBL's immune support comes from an added ingredient, baker's yeast beta-glucan, that is flavorless and generally-recognized as safe. Every bottle of REBBL is certified organic, GMO-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and gluten-free. Ingredients are ethically sourced, 12-ounce bottles are made from recycled and recyclable plastic, and REBBL is a Certified B Corp meeting the highest industry standards of integrity.

The improved REBBL immunity beverages are available online at REBBL.co , Amazon, Instacart, and in-store at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Natural Grocers, Safeway, Albertsons, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Ralphs, HEB, Wegmans, Meijer, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, select Target stores, and many more retail locations. REBBL 12-ounce bottles sell for $3.99-$4.99 MSRP and 32-ounce bottles sell for $8.99-$10.99 MSRP.

About REBBL: REBBL beverages (Roots, Extracts, Berries, Botanicals, Love) are made with real organic ingredients. Every delicious bottle of plant-based REBBL nourishes the body and helps support whole-body wellness. REBBL is a mission-driven company driving social and environmental impact. They ethically source their ingredients, supporting the communities that grow them, and use 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles**. To date, REBBL has donated over $1 million to their nonprofit partner 'Not For Sale' to end the exploitation of at-risk people and the planet. REBBL With A Cause.

* Baker's Yeast Beta-Glucan helps support a healthy immune system.

** Excludes cap and label.

SOURCE REBBL