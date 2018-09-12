REBBL Organic Elixirs Celebrate B Corp Certification with New VP of Impact

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Socially and environmentally conscious, adaptogen-powered beverage brand, REBBL, announces its B Corp Certification, as well as the expansion of its impact team to include a new Vice President of Impact. Combined, these powerful new developments will further bolster REBBL's mission to generate positive social and environmental global impact. The purpose-driven company is helping eradicate human trafficking by impact sourcing its ingredients from nearly 30 countries around the world and donating 2.5% of all sales to the brand's nonprofit partner, Not For Sale, which works to end exploitation and protect communities from human trafficking.

B Corp Certification through nonprofit, B Lab, requires a rigorous review process and self-assessment that measures a brand's commitment to creating positive impact through accountability and transparency, commitment to social equality, employees and the environment. B Lab's goal is to create a community of businesses that consider the impact company practices have on employees, suppliers, consumers and retailers and the global community and environment at-large. The brand received an Impact Assessment score of 117.3 (on a scale of 80 – 200), placing it 14 out of 159 in the food and beverage category.

"Impact work is woven into the very DNA of our brand," explains REBBL Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, Librado Guerrero. "The B Corp Certification holds validity and credibility to work we prioritize: fair labor practices, transparency in supply chain, regenerative business practices, and community empowerment. B Corp Certification and the legal obligations of disclosure required by the affiliation help cement the practices and ethos that have been a part of REBBL from its beginning."

The brand's B Corp Certification win follows closely on the heels of the appointment of Dennis Macray as their new VP of Impact. Macray joins REBBL following stints at Theo Chocolate Company where he served as COO after being promoted from Vice President of Sustainable Operations and Social Impact, and at Starbucks, where he was the Director of Global Responsibility. At both companies, he spearheaded projects designed to reinforce their commitment to fair growing practices and social responsibility, making him an exemplary fit with REBBL's impact sourcing ideology.

Macray was drawn to REBBL's leadership in regenerative agriculture, social justice and human potential. He is excited to help realize their shared vision supporting positive global change by partnering with local producer communities to ensure a positive coexistence between people and Mother Earth. He is looking forward to helping scale the efforts of Not For Sale, expanding its reach and efforts, while shining a light on the stories it brings to life and lives it has improved.

"When you choose REBBL, you choose to support values that we stand for," said Guerrero. "The impact of your purchase affects everyone involved in the supply chain, starting with the farmers, their families, and their communities. With each transaction, there's a connection— that's what makes REBBL special."

In the coming months and years, REBBL and Macray, alongside CEO, Sheryl O'Loughlin, hope to further engage suppliers on the ground to support regenerative agriculture efforts and reduce the company's emissions in both their packaging and shipping methods. REBBL advocates for the Global Diversity and Inclusion Initiative and stands for consumer transparency, as they continue to work towards their Climate Collaborative commitments. Bringing on Macray and obtaining their B Corp Certification is yet another step forward for REBBL, with many more to follow.

About REBBL

We are REBBL. Righteous Plant Alchemy™, A Botanical Revolution for Good™. A celebration of the traditional super-herb wisdoms refined over millennia, which are only now being openly shared, studied and embraced globally. Thousands of years of collective intelligence are captured in every bottle of our super-herb, adaptogen powered Elixirs and Proteins to deliver delicious and nourishing goodness. Every bottle of REBBL is based in coconut milk, certified organic, soy and dairy free, gluten free, GMO free, and made without cane sugar, carrageenan, thickeners, gums, natural flavors or agave.

REBBL was born out of a conscious collaboration between global thought-leaders, whose sole purpose was to address the malfunctioning global food system through a regenerative business model that would respect, uplift, and delight the world. REBBL partners with Not For Sale, with a goal to create a future without human trafficking, and donates 2.5 percent of net revenue from the sale of every bottle to Not For Sale to rehabilitate survivors of trafficking. REBBL and Not for Sale also works REBBL's growers to support their livelihood, so the grower communities are not vulnerable to trafficking.

For more information, visit http://rebbl.co/.

About B Lab:

B Lab is a nonprofit organization that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good™. Its vision is that one day all companies compete not only to be the best in the world, but the Best For The World® and as a result society will enjoy a more shared and durable prosperity.

B Lab drives this systemic change by: 1) Building a global community of Certified B Corporations who meet the highest standards of verified, overall social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability; 2) promoting innovative corporate structures like the benefit corporation to align the interests of business with those of society and to help high impact businesses be built to last; 3) helping tens of thousands of businesses, investors, and institutions measure what matters by using the B Impact Assessment and B Analytics to manage their impact with as much rigor as their profits.

For more information, visit http://www.bcorporation.net.

