Rebecca Belgodere Wins Top Sales Award in the FASTSIGNS Network

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebecca Belgodere, an Outside Sales Professional for FASTSIGNS® of Caguas received the Catherine Monson Salesperson of the Year Award at the 2022 FASTSIGNS Outside Sales Summit held in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA.

This prestigious award recognizes an Outside Sales Professional that best represents the spirit of the FASTSIGNS brand by solving visual communication challenges through comprehensive solutions. It also honors someone who continually improves their selling skills and encourages others.

"It's a huge honor and a celebration for me, the clients and the entire team," said Rebecca. "I fell in love with the brand and the culture of how they care for all of us. We experienced that care when the hurricanes hit Puerto Rico and also during the pandemic. You know you're going to be successful with the support of FASTSIGNS."

Rebecca's advertising agency background allows her project management skills to shine when working with vendors and clients. This makes her a valuable asset at FASTSIGNS.

Rebecca trains everyone who joins FASTSIGNS PR or the Dominican Republic.

"One of the things that sets Rebecca apart is that she never runs from a challenge. She was new to the world of signs when she started, but nothing we have thrown at her stops her," said Jose Corujo, franchisee at FASTSIGNS of Caguas, PR. "She always finds a way, and that's a skill that she has taken to another level."

This year, the high-performing Puerto Rican sales team celebrated additional achievements. Ricky Rivera received The Gold Sales Award and Maria DelValle and Ziranay Torres received The Bronze Sales Award.

"We consider our FASTSIGNS team our family," shared Franchisee Teresa Caballero.

"We love helping people feel like they belong, no matter who they are or what they do. That's our business, and Rebecca has really been able to help further that culture here at FASTSIGNS."

Franchisee Juan Rivera said, "Because of the way the franchise model is set up, we've been able to develop someone like Rebecca with a transactional background to become a visual communication consultant who gives valuable advice to clients on integrated solutions to take their brand to the next level."

Rebecca understands people and truly serves her clients. "I'm helping clients achieve business success. Their success is our success."

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS® of Caguas is a locally and independently owned and operated visual ideas company. FASTSIGNS is an industry leader that began over 35 years ago and has over 760 centers in the U.S. and internationally. We celebrate the spirit of creativity and the power of possibilities. Working with FASTSIGNS can leave a lasting impression on your business.

FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and through franchising awards which include being ranked #1 on Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500® List for the sixth consecutive year for 2022 and being named a 2022 Best-in-Category Franchise by Franchise Business Review. Let us help "Make Your Statement." Visit https://www.fastsigns.com/caguas-pr/ or call 787.961.6446.

